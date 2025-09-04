Image
Australia ·News & Commentary

NSW Attorney General: Government Will Decide What Prayers Are Lawful

"NSW Attorney General Michael Daley admitted the government has the power to decide which kinds of prayer are lawful under the state’s Conversion Practices Ban."

Staff Writer Sep 5, 2025

New South Wales Attorney General Michael Daley confirmed in Parliament last week that the state government has the power to dictate which prayers are lawful under its new Conversion Practices Ban.

During questioning, Susan Carter MLC pressed Daley on the implications of the legislation for people of faith.

“Do you support the right to freedom of religion?” Carter asked.

“Of course,” Daley replied.

“And does that include the freedom of people of faith to pray?” she continued.

“Yes,” Daley said — before qualifying that the law draws limits. According to Anti-Discrimination NSW guidance, “Praying with or over a particular person in an attempt to try to change or suppress that person’s sexuality or gender is unlawful.”

Carter responded: “That statement sounds like a prohibition on prayer, does it not? Prayer is lawful unless it is about a matter which has been declared to be unlawful.”

Daley rejected that framing. “You can pray with a person and do all those sorts of things. But if you pray in a way that it becomes… a sustained practice directed to a person with a view to changing their sexual orientation or gender, that’s against the law. If you’re sitting down praying with someone to strengthen them and guide them… that’s fine. But if you’re sitting down to pray the gay away, that’s not.”

Carter pressed further: “So just to summarise, you’re saying it is entirely appropriate for the New South Wales government to put limits on what lawful prayer can be.”

Daley answered: “Well, if it’s an unlawful prayer, then it’s not a lawful prayer. If it’s a prayer that’s actually not a prayer, it’s a conversion practice. It’s not lawful… The government can put limits on the behaviour of its citizens, regardless of what that behaviour is. And they do it in a myriad of ways every single day, whether it’s prayer or driving or dealing in drugs or assaulting other people. There’s nothing special about words coming out of a person’s mouth. The words that come out of a person’s mouth constitute a conversion practice [and] it’s an offence to the act.”

Carter raised the concern of ordinary believers: “Many people would see this as the government seeking to limit the freedom to pray. And this has raised great concern in certain sections of the community.”

Daley dismissed the charge, saying the Act makes clear prayer is not prohibited in itself, only when it aims to change sexuality or gender.

In other words, you may pray — but it is the government that decides what you can and cannot talk to God about.

Responding to Carter’s questioning, the Australian Christian Lobby issued a statement thanking her “for asking the questions no one else will” and for pressing the government on the implications of the legislation. The group said it would “continue to advocate for clear answers on this legislation and work to ensure that everyone has the right to pray without limitations.”

They also encouraged believers to draw strength from Acts 4:29: “Lord, consider their threats and enable your servants to speak your word with great boldness.” The ACL urged churches and Christian leaders to remain “bold and uncompromising in their commitment to God’s Word” as they navigate the new law.

Pastor Vaughan Smith, Minister of Taree Presbyterian Church and author of the Open Windows letter, criticised Daley’s remarks, saying they represent an unacceptable intrusion into religious life.

“Daley wants Christians to be assured that they aren’t policing prayer, all while he seeks to police our ‘conduct’ in prayer,” Smith said. “It’s an outrageous imposition on religious freedom. This legislation should simply be ignored by Christians throughout the state.”

Smith’s open letter opposing the conversion practices bill has attracted more than 2,000 signatures from church leaders and community workers. The signatories argue the law effectively criminalises common pastoral activities, including praying with individuals who wish to live in line with Christian teaching or offering spiritual guidance to children on matters of sexuality.

Special Request:

For nearly eight years, we've highlighted issues ignored by mainstream media and resisted globalist ideologies eroding Western civilization. We've done this joyfully, without paywalls, despite personal costs to our team. Your support has kept us going, but operating costs exceed donations, forcing us to use ads. We’d love to ditch them, so we’re asking for your help. If you value our work, please consider supporting us via Stripe or PayPal. Every bit helps us keep fighting for our kids’ future. Thank you!

What's New?

Use the blue arrows at the bottom to scroll through the latest.
Senate Blocks Inquiry Into Mass Immigration Amid Rising Public Concern

Senate Blocks Inquiry Into Mass Immigration Amid Rising Public Concern

"The proposal, introduced by One Nation Senator Malcolm Roberts, was defeated on Tuesday with just nine senators voting in favour and 37 against."
By
by Staff WriterSep 4, 2025
Kirralie Smith’s Free Speech Fight Could Cost Over $200,000 After Court Declares Binary Biology “Hate Speech”

Kirralie Smith’s Free Speech Fight Could Cost Over $200,000 After Court Declares Binary Biology “Hate Speech”

“Australian free speech advocate Kirralie Smith faces over $200,000 in damages for stating biological facts.”
By
by Rod LampardSep 4, 2025
When “Australian” Means Everything, “Australian” Means Nothing

When “Australian” Means Everything, “Australian” Means Nothing

"If Australia is defined as a 'multicultural' nation, then it cannot possess a distinct people and culture of its own. By definition, multiculturalism rejects a monoculture, which means no single cultural identity can truly be called 'Australian.'"
By
by Ben DavisSep 3, 2025
Video Highlights Albanese’s Contrasting Responses to Recent Rallies

Video Highlights Albanese’s Contrasting Responses to Recent Rallies

If you march for Palestine, it's an expression of "concern for Gaza," but if you march for Australia, it's an expression of "racism" and "hate."
By
by Staff WriterSep 2, 2025
Reagan Film Releases Surprise Star-Studded Album Featuring Phil Keaggy, Gene Simmons, Scott Stapp & Bob Dylan 

Reagan Film Releases Surprise Star-Studded Album Featuring Phil Keaggy, Gene Simmons, Scott Stapp & Bob Dylan 

“The various artists compilation was released on August 29, and is a cover album unlike any other.”
By
by Rod LampardSep 2, 2025
Bad End Times Predictions Dishonour God

Bad End Times Predictions Dishonour God

Was the New Testament written before AD 70, and how does the destruction of the Jerusalem temple support that case?
By
by Matthew LittlefieldSep 1, 2025
Australian eSafety FOI Reveals Gov Flagging of Caldron Pool Content, Raises Censorship and Shadow Ban Concerns

Australian eSafety FOI Reveals Gov Flagging of Caldron Pool Content, Raises Censorship and Shadow Ban Concerns

“The FOI request revealed that Caldron Pool and my content are being flagged by the Australian government, with evidence suggesting state-sponsored censorship or shadow banning.”
By
by Rod LampardAug 30, 2025
The Dangerous Trend of Defining a Movement by Its Worst Actors

The Dangerous Trend of Defining a Movement by Its Worst Actors

"If the worst elements of a crowd are allowed to represent the whole, then no crowd can ever gather again—and democracy itself collapses."
By
by Ben DavisAug 29, 2025

Image

Support

If you value our work and would like to support us, you can do so by visiting our support page. Can’t find what you’re looking for? Visit our search page.

Copyright © 2025, Caldron Pool

Quick Links

Permissions

Everything published at Caldron Pool is protected by copyright and cannot be used and/or duplicated without prior written permission. Links and excerpts with full attribution are permitted. Published articles represent the opinions of the author and may not reflect the views of all contributors at Caldron Pool.

Caldron Pool does not condone the use of violence, threats, or intimidation for political or religious purposes. We strongly advocate for peaceful, respectful, and free communication and open debate without fear of reprisal or punishment.