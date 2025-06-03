“Not Recommended”: Government Admits Covid Vaccines Pose More Risk Than Benefit for Healthy Kids

The Australian Government has quietly reversed its stance on COVID-19 vaccination for children and adolescents, now officially stating that the vaccine is “not recommended” for healthy individuals under the age of 18.

According to the latest update from the Australian Department of Health, the decision is based on evidence showing that the risk of severe illness from COVID-19 in this age group remained extremely low throughout the so-called pandemic. The government concluded that “the benefits of vaccination are not considered to outweigh the potential harms” for healthy infants, children, and adolescents without underlying medical conditions.

The guideline states:

“COVID-19 vaccine is not recommended for healthy infants, children or adolescents who do not have medical conditions that increase their risk of severe illness. This is because the risk of severe illness was extremely low in this cohort over the course of the pandemic, and benefits of vaccination are not considered to outweigh the potential harms.”

The move appears to mark a significant shift from earlier public health policy. Throughout 2021 and 2022, the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI) recommended COVID-19 vaccination for all children aged 5 and older. The Pfizer vaccine was provisionally approved for children aged 5 to 11, while the Moderna vaccine was authorised for children aged 6 months to under 5 years.

To drive uptake, government campaigns such as “Kids will be kids” promoted pediatric vaccination, and state governments implemented school-based vaccine programs. In South Australia, 40 primary schools hosted vaccine hubs in mid-2022, aiming to administer first and second doses to children aged 5 to 11. Western Australia followed suit with in-school and pop-up vaccination clinics for students and staff.

New South Wales, while avoiding a large-scale rollout of school-based hubs, supported temporary clinics in select areas and restructured routine vaccination schedules around COVID-19 restrictions.

The policy shift has naturally drawn sharp criticism from those who have long warned about the potential risks of the government’s heavy-handed measures, especially regarding vaccine rollout. Former Liberal MP Craig Kelly, an outspoken opponent of the COVID vaccine rollout, responded on social media, asking: “If the vaccines are unsafe with ‘potential harms’ (including death) for under 18 year olds, how doesn’t that also apply to 19 year olds or those in their 20s?”

Hello, look what the Australian Government have quietly admitted today – the "benefits"of Covid vaccination are not considered to outweigh the "potential harms".



And they State the Covid vaccines are NOT RECOMMENDED for adolescents.



— Craig Kelly (@craigkellyAFEE) June 3, 2025

Kelly also questioned whether officials, such as the former state Premier and Health Minister, would apologise to students who felt pressured to take the vaccine during their Higher School Certificate (HSC) exams.

The Australian government’s updated stance leaves in question the long-term impacts of its earlier aggressive vaccination strategy targeting children, particularly in light of the now-acknowledged potential risks. How many children experienced adverse effects? Were there any vaccine-related deaths? Many questions remain unanswered, and a growing number of once-dismissed critics—now vindicated—are calling for a royal commission to investigate the government’s handling of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout and the consequences for young and old.