Image
Health ·News & Commentary

“Not Recommended”: Government Admits Covid Vaccines Pose More Risk Than Benefit for Healthy Kids

"The government concluded that 'the benefits of vaccination are not considered to outweigh the potential harms' for healthy infants, children, and adolescents."

Staff Writer Jun 4, 2025

The Australian Government has quietly reversed its stance on COVID-19 vaccination for children and adolescents, now officially stating that the vaccine is “not recommended” for healthy individuals under the age of 18.

According to the latest update from the Australian Department of Health, the decision is based on evidence showing that the risk of severe illness from COVID-19 in this age group remained extremely low throughout the so-called pandemic. The government concluded that “the benefits of vaccination are not considered to outweigh the potential harms” for healthy infants, children, and adolescents without underlying medical conditions.

The guideline states:

“COVID-19 vaccine is not recommended for healthy infants, children or adolescents who do not have medical conditions that increase their risk of severe illness. This is because the risk of severe illness was extremely low in this cohort over the course of the pandemic, and benefits of vaccination are not considered to outweigh the potential harms.”

The move appears to mark a significant shift from earlier public health policy. Throughout 2021 and 2022, the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI) recommended COVID-19 vaccination for all children aged 5 and older. The Pfizer vaccine was provisionally approved for children aged 5 to 11, while the Moderna vaccine was authorised for children aged 6 months to under 5 years.

To drive uptake, government campaigns such as “Kids will be kids” promoted pediatric vaccination, and state governments implemented school-based vaccine programs. In South Australia, 40 primary schools hosted vaccine hubs in mid-2022, aiming to administer first and second doses to children aged 5 to 11. Western Australia followed suit with in-school and pop-up vaccination clinics for students and staff.

New South Wales, while avoiding a large-scale rollout of school-based hubs, supported temporary clinics in select areas and restructured routine vaccination schedules around COVID-19 restrictions.

The policy shift has naturally drawn sharp criticism from those who have long warned about the potential risks of the government’s heavy-handed measures, especially regarding vaccine rollout. Former Liberal MP Craig Kelly, an outspoken opponent of the COVID vaccine rollout, responded on social media, asking: “If the vaccines are unsafe with ‘potential harms’ (including death) for under 18 year olds, how doesn’t that also apply to 19 year olds or those in their 20s?”

Kelly also questioned whether officials, such as the former state Premier and Health Minister, would apologise to students who felt pressured to take the vaccine during their Higher School Certificate (HSC) exams.

The Australian government’s updated stance leaves in question the long-term impacts of its earlier aggressive vaccination strategy targeting children, particularly in light of the now-acknowledged potential risks. How many children experienced adverse effects? Were there any vaccine-related deaths? Many questions remain unanswered, and a growing number of once-dismissed critics—now vindicated—are calling for a royal commission to investigate the government’s handling of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout and the consequences for young and old.

Special Request:

For nearly eight years, we've highlighted issues ignored by mainstream media and resisted globalist ideologies eroding Western civilization. We've done this joyfully, without paywalls, despite personal costs to our team. Your support has kept us going, but operating costs exceed donations, forcing us to use ads. We’d love to ditch them, so we’re asking for your help. If you value our work, please consider supporting us via Stripe or PayPal. Every bit helps us keep fighting for our kids’ future. Thank you!

What's New?

Use the blue arrows at the bottom to scroll through the latest.
Evangelical Elite Follow Culture, Not Christ — Wright’s Abortion Remarks Confirm It

Evangelical Elite Follow Culture, Not Christ — Wright’s Abortion Remarks Confirm It

"The issue is no longer right versus left—it is good versus evil. And the evangelical elite has too often shown a greater concern with making themselves appear culturally 'respectable' than in standing against the evil our culture deems 'good.'"
By
by Ben DavisJun 3, 2025
Schoolchildren Taught Vikings Weren’t White—Some May Have Been Muslim

Schoolchildren Taught Vikings Weren’t White—Some May Have Been Muslim

“The first step in liquidating a people is to erase its memory. Destroy its books, its culture, its history. Then have somebody write new books, manufacture a new culture, invent a new history.”
By
by Staff WriterJun 3, 2025
The First Sermon Preached in Australia

The First Sermon Preached in Australia

"Reverend Johnson's first sermon marks a foundational moment in Australia's religious and cultural history."
By
by Staff WriterJun 2, 2025
Historical Justice Is Really Quite Evil

Historical Justice Is Really Quite Evil

"Achieving so-called historical justice requires, necessarily, doing great evil to people living today who have nothing to do with the original alleged wrong."
By
by Matthew LittlefieldJun 2, 2025
AI: The End of Human Creativity?

AI: The End of Human Creativity?

"When machines can replicate the complexity and wonder of human creation with terrifying accuracy, the human sense of awe will fade. The question of 'Was this made by AI?' will quite literally haunt everything artistic and beautiful."
By
by Staff WriterJun 1, 2025
Race Quota Hidden in Health Act Ignites Fierce Opposition from NSW Libertarians

Race Quota Hidden in Health Act Ignites Fierce Opposition from NSW Libertarians

"Passed into law on Thursday, Section 26 (4A) now requires local health district boards to have 'at least 1 person who [self] identifies as an Aboriginal person.'"
By
by Rod LampardMay 31, 2025
WA Announces $85,000 Payouts for Stolen Generations

WA Announces $85,000 Payouts for Stolen Generations

"The scheme will provide compensation to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people who were forcibly removed from their families in Western Australia before July 1, 1972."
By
by Staff WriterMay 30, 2025
US to Impose Visa Bans on Foreign Officials Accused of Censoring Americans

US to Impose Visa Bans on Foreign Officials Accused of Censoring Americans

“Foreigners who work to undermine the rights of Americans should not enjoy the privilege of travelling to our country,” Rubio added.
By
by Staff WriterMay 29, 2025

Image

Support

If you value our work and would like to support us, you can do so by visiting our support page. Can’t find what you’re looking for? Visit our search page.

Copyright © 2025, Caldron Pool

Quick Links

Permissions

Everything published at Caldron Pool is protected by copyright and cannot be used and/or duplicated without prior written permission. Links and excerpts with full attribution are permitted. Published articles represent the opinions of the author and may not reflect the views of all contributors at Caldron Pool.

Caldron Pool does not condone the use of violence, threats, or intimidation for political or religious purposes. We strongly advocate for peaceful, respectful, and free communication and open debate without fear of reprisal or punishment.