No Free Speech, No Free Trade: Vance’s Warning to the UK

The Independent has reported that US Vice President JD Vance made it clear that the UK must roll back its controversial hate speech laws if it wants to secure a trade agreement with the Trump administration. Sources say Vance, a vocal critic of the erosion of free speech in Europe, sees the repeal of such laws as a red line in any potential deal.

Vance recently expressed optimism about the likelihood of a UK-US trade agreement. However, according to those close to him, his concerns about the UK’s stance on free speech are still a significant obstacle. One insider explained, “The vice-president expressing optimism [on a trade deal] is a way of putting further pressure on the UK over free speech. If a deal doesn’t go through, it makes Labour look bad.”

The Trump administration’s message is clear: No free trade without free speech. For Vance and other US figures, the ability to speak freely is non-negotiable. “The Americans are not messing about,” one source said, stressing the urgency of the matter.

Vance has been a vocal critic of what he sees as the slow demise of Western civilisation, particularly when it comes to free speech. During a February address at the Munich Security Conference, Vance pointed to the UK as one of the European nations where free speech is under threat. He accused European governments, including the UK, of dismissing public concerns about both mass migration and the erosion of fundamental liberties.

The Vice-President noted that Europe was increasingly suppressing dissent and abandoning core Western values, warning that this trend poses a serious threat to the continent’s future.

He has also previously made it clear that the US should tie its military and diplomatic support to respect for fundamental freedoms, including free speech.

“What America should be saying is, if NATO wants us to continue supporting them, and NATO wants us to continue to be a good participant in this military alliance, why don’t you respect American values and respect free speech?” Vance said. “American power comes with certain strings attached, one of those is respect for free speech—especially in our European allies.”

Sources close to Vance suggest that, while there is a “good chance” of a trade deal, the outcome is contingent on the UK’s willingness to address the issue of free speech laws. “Vance’s concerns over Starmer’s attack on free speech remain a red line,” one insider revealed.

Last month, the Vice President issued another grave warning regarding Europe’s trajectory, suggesting the continent is on the brink of committing civilizational suicide due to its decision to import millions of migrants from culturally incompatible backgrounds, which he said threatens its identity and stability.

Vance acknowledged the deep cultural and historical ties between Europe and the United States, noting the occasional frustrations and disagreements in political discourse, but emphasised the importance of recognising Europe as the cradle of Western civilisation and a foundational influence on American principles.

Expressing concern over Europe’s inability—or unwillingness—to control its borders, he argued that the ongoing influx of migrants who do not share European cultural values could lead to serious societal upheaval. “If countries like Germany continue to bring in millions of immigrants who are culturally incompatible, it doesn’t matter what I think about Europe—Germany will have killed itself,” he warned.

Vance acknowledged recent signs of resistance within Europe, noting that some nations are beginning to address border security and limit the encroachment on free speech. He stated, “I want Europe to thrive and remain a strong ally, but that requires respect for its own people and sovereignty.”

The Vice President reiterated his hope for Germany and other European nations to recognise the dangers of their current path. “If they don’t change course, they risk not just their own future but the very essence of what makes Europe unique.”