New COVID Censorship Bombshells Expose the Far-Left’s Weaponisation of Fact-Checking

“The documents paint a picture of massive government-backed censorship.”

Rod Lampard Apr 1, 2025

Fresh documents accessed by America First Legal (AFL) add another layer of thick evidence for how a COVID censorship cabal silenced discourse, dissent, and doctors.

The 185 pages of the new material sourced by AFL under freedom of information further illustrate the weaponisation of “fact-checking.”

In a 20-part exposition on X, AFL explained that the latest detailed look into the COVID cabal further exposed, “widespread efforts to suppress so-called “misinformation” and silence dissenting voices in coordination with government agencies, foreign governments, NGOs, and the media.”

As AFL’s painstaking highlights indicate, the documents paint a picture of “massive government-backed censorship.”

This was a program of control, “operated and orchestrated by USAID, the U.S State Department’s Global Engagement Center (GEC), and the UK government.”

This includes “media firms. All of whom worked to manipulate public discourse and silence” debate, AFL adds.

Of significance is just how tightly-knit the GEC, USAID, and the UK government were.

USAID, operating outside its mission, didn’t just fund censorship.

Alongside the GEC, USAID was a major player in connecting organisations  “during unprecedented times to help counter “misinformation” surrounding COVID-19.”

These organisations quickly linked up with the now discredited leftwing – speech police – search engine extension, Newsguard – two days after Biden’s election in 2020.

To recap: Newsguard infamously labelled Australian journalist, Miranda Divine’s NYP Hunter Biden Laptop story “mostly false Russian propaganda.”

Subsequently, Newsguard and its AI became the censorship weapon of choice.

GEC, USAID, NSA, and the DOD all signed up, as did Park Capital Investment Group.

The latter, AFL alleges, had ties to Barrack Obama and George Soros.

During COVID Park Capital had awarded at least 1.2 million dollars to groups such as the Global Disinformation Index to combat “misinformation.”

Notably, GBI is partly funded by Soros through his Open Society Foundation.

Additionally, Park Capital appears to no longer be operating.

Commenting on this fresh batch of evidence AFL senior legal counsel, Andrew Block, said,

“The partnership between USAID and the Global Engagement Center is bad news for the American people.

“Add in the fact that they were coordinating with internet censorship enforcers, you can start to see just how dangerous this unholy alliance is for free speech and free expression.”

Despite the GEC and USAID now being defunct, this latest bombshell, he added, should be strong a motivator for legislators.

They need to ensure that the bureaucracy does what it is paid to do: serve the people, not their own self-interests.

Some additional points worth mentioning, AFL has uncovered another aspect of how the war on terror has been weaponised against those it was designed to protect (see here, here, here and here).

Each part of this COVID censorship cabal hid controlling the media narrative, shutting down dissent, and punishing opposing viewpoints behind “combating foreign disinformation abroad.”

I’m not grasping at straws.

AFL’s 185-page freedom of information package shows that COVID wasn’t the only subject.

January 6 is covered with references to “neo-nazis” across continents.

Attached to the “counter-terrorism” back and forth, are accounts from alleged “white supremacists” in Poland, Australia, Russia, and Ukraine.

Even the United Kingdom’s Tommy Robinson was red-flagged.

He landed on the COVID cabal’s radar for suggesting that J6 was a “pre-planned event” designed to validate Joe Biden’s election.

Amplifying this cabal’s weaponisation of  fact-checking, the “counter-terrorism” report falsely refers to Robinson as a “white supremacist.”

Page 161 onwards also reveals how accusations about “white supremacy” should be met with the closest scrutiny.

China and Iran exploited J6, George Floyd, and Black Lives Matter Inc. to derail Donald Trump’s 2020 re-election.

On the balance of who as president would benefit China and Iran the most, Biden wins hands down, and win he did.

AFL didn’t just uncover the corruption of the war on terror from enemies within the West, they uncovered a media war being waged on the West by those outside it.

As helpful as this insight is, and as great a threat as China or Iran may be to democracy, these documents make it clear the greater enemy is the West’s bloated bureaucracy.

What AFL continues to shine a light on is the vast damage power-hungry bureaucrats have done to Western societies.

These include the single source of truth “fact-checkers.”

Those who declared that the very real Hunter Biden’s laptop story was Russian disinformation.

Those who demonised Ivermectin, and those who pushed social media companies to demonetise accounts for simply asking questions.

For political gain, they tried to police trust, only to end up completely destroying it.

These groups, in my opinion, perverted actual attacks on truth, and pushed falsehoods.

They became the enemy they claimed to be fighting against.

To protect themselves, and cover their tracks, they then cancelled freedom of speech using the façade of fighting misinformation.

As AFL has shown, the GEC, USAID, Western Governments, and Soros-backed NGOs, pushed their own manipulative propaganda to advance their own political agenda.

Special Request:

