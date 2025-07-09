Neutrality Is Surrender: The West Will Embrace Christianity or Die

Image
The myth of religious, cultural, and moral neutrality is believed by no one, except the Western world. Everywhere, people hold deep convictions without pretending to be neutral. In fact, many of those whom the West now welcomes with open arms arrive with a firm belief in the supremacy of their own religion and a clear mission to preserve and propagate it. They are not confused about what they believe, nor are they shy about promoting it.

In contrast, the modern West has embraced the illusion that we can build a society without any particular religious commitment. Under the guise of tolerance, we have accepted a position of passive relativism—a belief in everything, and therefore a conviction in nothing. We no longer affirm, advance, or defend anything in particular because we are desperate to maintain the appearance of inclusivity. But this isn’t tolerance. It is abdication. It is surrender dressed up as virtue.

Neutrality, as a guiding principle for public and political life, is a myth. It is neither possible nor sustainable. Every society is ultimately shaped by what it worships, what it loves, and what it believes to be true. When we refuse to stand for anything, we inevitably fall for everything. What we call neutrality is, in reality, passivity, indifference, and cowardice.

The identity crisis the Western world now faces will not be resolved by half-measures or vague appeals to “multiculturalism.” We must recover and boldly proclaim the truth upon which the West was built: Christianity. It was Christianity that gave rise to the moral vision, cultural cohesion, and institutional strength that made Western civilisation the envy of the world. And it is only by returning to that foundation that national survival is possible.

We must abandon the myth of neutrality once and for all. We must actively and unashamedly propagate the Christian faith—the source of all that is good, just, and loving in our society. We must stand firmly against every system that seeks to subvert it. Christianity is not merely a private conviction; it is the basis of our civilisation, our national identity, the faith by which we live and by which we must expect others to live if they would share in our common life.

Christianity is the heart of the West. If that heart stops beating, if our faith dies, then our civilisation will not survive. It will be replaced by something else. And that something will not be neutral. It will be a culture shaped by those who believe in something, who are willing to fight for something, and who are not ashamed to say so.

And what might that be?

