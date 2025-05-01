Image
Climate ·News & Commentary

Net-Zero Turns Spain Into North Korea After Renewables Fail

"Spain’s renewables PowerGrid went from net-zero to net-nothing on Monday."

Rod Lampard May 2, 2025

Spain’s renewables PowerGrid went from net-zero to net-nothing on Monday.

The blackout lasted 17 hours and turned the Iberian Peninsula into something resembling Communist controlled North Korea.

Sky News’ Madrid reporter, Ashna Hurynag, said it took only 5 seconds for the entire peninsula to lose total power.

Shutting down both Spain and Portugal, the BBC described the equivalent of a “climate justice” lockdown as post-apocalyptic.

Small businesses, like ice creameries and fishermen’s co-ops, were hit hard, as were transport and communications.

At least one person is reported to have died in a fire, caused by a candle.

Even though power was slowly being restored, Spain was still experiencing total chaos because of the country’s total power loss.

Spain’s Prime Minister, and leader of the Socialists, Pedro Sánchez, blamed private businesses, then demanded that these types of “disconnection events” not “happen again.” 

Sánchez, whose Socialist government was returned to office on a “technicality” in 2023, despite the Conservative Popular Party winning, vowed to “hold private firms accountable,” the BBC added. 

On X, Sánchez said the cause was not known and told people to avoid speculation.

He also repeatedly called for calm, instructing citizens to only source their “information from official channels.”

Spain’s Popular Party leader, Alberto Feijoo, called the electricity and communications outage “unprecedented.” 

He then suggested Spain’s Socialist net-zero nanny state was proof the Spanish government had been overtaken.

Spaniards will want answers, Feijoo added, implying that the ineptitude driven by renewables-only fanaticism was an embarrassment for a developed country like Spain.

For being thrown back into the Stone Age, Portugal’s PM, Luis Montenegro, threw the blame on the Spanish.

The Social Democrat said the problem originated from Spain’s faulty grid.

Originally thought to have been sabotage, authorities later ruled out so-called Russian interference.

However, this hasn’t stopped the move to establish an independent inquiry overseen by bureaucrats in the European Union.

Speaking sense, Spain’s Rede Eletrica Nacional (REN) power provider said they believe the blackout was caused by a “rare atmospheric phenomenon.”

REN posited that extreme temperature variations triggered vibrations in high-voltage lines, which they said caused the failure.

Chiming in, non-profit Institute for Energy Research (IER), which was founded in 1989, said this was a “dark start” to Spain’s reliance on renewables.

In mid-April, Spain proudly ran its “electric grid on 100% alternative energy. At the time of the blackouts, the country was running on 75%.”

Explaining the contrast between traditional grid power and renewables, IER said, the former can self-stabilise to maintain balanced generation, whereas the latter cannot.

“In a renewable-dominated system, the stability support traditionally granted by these traditional generators doesn’t exist.”

Despite the hype about the reliability of free, clean energy, fossil fuels would have been used to restart the renewables-only power grid, IER added.

“This blackout,” they concluded, “is the first caused by intermittent renewable energy, but there are probably more to come.”

Notably, IER defended Spain’s seven nuclear power stations by refusing the Spanish PM, who tried to argue that nuclear was no better.

Sanchez said that because the nuclear reactors had “not resumed operating the day after the blackout, that nuclear power was no more reliable than renewables.”

The gap with this argument, IER said, was Sanchez leaving out the bits about Spain’s nuclear plants being automatically shut down.

They discontinue output because “passive safety systems respond to any sign of a loss of power from the grid.” 

By comparison, France’s grid, which generates “most of its electricity from nuclear, remained operational.”

Energy consultant, Kathryn Porter, appeared to agree.

Porter told the Daily Mail, “The more you have wind and solar on the grid, the less stable the grid becomes.”

Supply disruption with sole reliance on renewables is inevitable, she then implied, stating, 

“When you are in a low-stability situation, it’s much harder to control what happens. Electrical things don’t like big changes in frequency and shut themselves down. They all start tripping off.”

Rightly criticising the climate catastrophising crisis, Australian LNP senator Matt Canavan wrote on X, 

“Mainstream media was just pushing Spain as a utopia of high migration and high renewables. Now it’s been plunged into darkness by the biggest blackout in living memory.”

“Congratulations, Spain,” he later quipped.

Noting that Australia has the same “renewables player” as Spain, he added, Spanish Socialists “have an 81% renewables target. Labor has an 82% target for Australia. Not going to end well.”

To quote environmentalist whistleblower, Michael Schellenberger, “Renewables don’t risk blackouts, said the media. But they did and they do.”

If legacy media were honest, they’d switch out combating “Climate Change” with implementing Communism, because the former is a politicised euphemism for the latter.

Regardless of the technical cause, Spain’s net-zero nanny state blackout is a clear warning: policy built on catastrophising about climate change has catastrophic results.

Special Request:

For nearly eight years, we've highlighted issues ignored by mainstream media and resisted globalist ideologies eroding Western civilization. We've done this joyfully, without paywalls, despite personal costs to our team. Your support has kept us going, but operating costs exceed donations, forcing us to use ads. We’d love to ditch them, so we’re asking for your help. If you value our work, please consider supporting us via Stripe or PayPal. Every bit helps us keep fighting for our kids’ future. Thank you!

What's New?

Use the blue arrows at the bottom to scroll through the latest.
Trumpet of Patriots Volunteer Assaulted at Melbourne Pre-Poll Booth Amid Immigration Debate

Trumpet of Patriots Volunteer Assaulted at Melbourne Pre-Poll Booth Amid Immigration Debate

“Australia was built on multiculturalism,” the attacker claimed.
By
by Staff WriterMay 1, 2025
From Christendom to Chaos: Christian Kingship or Democracy?

From Christendom to Chaos: Christian Kingship or Democracy?

"Democracy convinces people that they bear ultimate responsibility for the failures of the government, leading them to believe that revolution is forever unnecessary."
By
by Ben DavisMay 1, 2025
Over 2,000 Sign ‘Open Windows’ Letter Opposing NSW Conversion Practices Law

Over 2,000 Sign ‘Open Windows’ Letter Opposing NSW Conversion Practices Law

"We will not stop praying and teaching God’s good design for human flourishing, regardless of what the government says," the author stated.
By
by Staff WriterApr 30, 2025
Christianity Sanctifies, Idolatry Corrupts

Christianity Sanctifies, Idolatry Corrupts

"Religion working on an ethnos over time has profoundly determined the vast cultural, moral, and spiritual distinctions we see from nation to nation, people to people."
By
by Ben DavisApr 30, 2025
Canada Elects More of the Same Under Mark Carney

Canada Elects More of the Same Under Mark Carney

"Despite years of mismanagement and declining national confidence, voters have opted for more of the same policies and leadership that defined the Trudeau era."
By
by Staff WriterApr 29, 2025
Tucker Carlson Slams Australia’s Acknowledgement of Country: “Profound Humiliation Ritual”

Tucker Carlson Slams Australia’s Acknowledgement of Country: “Profound Humiliation Ritual”

“I found it one of the most grotesque things I've ever seen, one of the most profound humiliation rituals I've ever witnessed in my life," Carlson said.
By
by Staff WriterApr 29, 2025
Amish Volunteers Are Exposing Woke FEMA’s Hurricane Failures

Amish Volunteers Are Exposing Woke FEMA’s Hurricane Failures

"An army of Amish is rebuilding hurricane-ravaged areas on the United States East Coast at an astonishing pace."
By
by Rod LampardApr 29, 2025
The Diminishment of Bright: A Father’s Reckoning with Australia’s Soul

The Diminishment of Bright: A Father’s Reckoning with Australia’s Soul

"Australia isn’t a blank canvas—it’s a story, crafted from the struggles and victories of those who shaped it."
By
by Michael MacConnellApr 28, 2025

Image

Support

If you value our work and would like to support us, you can do so by visiting our support page. Can’t find what you’re looking for? Visit our search page.

Copyright © 2025, Caldron Pool

Quick Links

Permissions

Everything published at Caldron Pool is protected by copyright and cannot be used and/or duplicated without prior written permission. Links and excerpts with full attribution are permitted. Published articles represent the opinions of the author and may not reflect the views of all contributors at Caldron Pool.

Caldron Pool does not condone the use of violence, threats, or intimidation for political or religious purposes. We strongly advocate for peaceful, respectful, and free communication and open debate without fear of reprisal or punishment.