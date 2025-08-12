Image
Nationwide Anti-Mass Immigration Rallies Planned Across Australia on August 31

“It’s time to take our country back. It’s time to defend our way of life. It’s time to defend our culture. Stop mass immigration now,” the organisers said.

Staff Writer Aug 13, 2025

Australians are set to hold coordinated rallies across the country on August 31 to protest mass immigration. Branded as a family-friendly event, the “March For Australia” will take place in major cities including Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth, and Adelaide.

Organisers describe the rally as a grassroots initiative aimed at uniting Australians around the message of national sovereignty and cultural preservation. “It’s time to take our country back. It’s time to defend our way of life. It’s time to defend our culture. Stop mass immigration now,” the organisers said.

The movement clarified its goals and structure through a Q&A shared on social media:

  • Purpose: A peaceful national demonstration calling for an end to mass immigration.
  • Locations: Specific rally sites will be announced on August 15. Organisers urged followers to rely on official channels for updates.
  • Organisers: A coalition of Australian nationalists, patriots, and concerned citizens, not affiliated with any singular person or political group.
  • Violence: The event is intended to be peaceful. Organisers explicitly discouraged violence, warning it would only serve opponents of the cause.
  • Flags: Attendees are asked to bring only Australian Red/Blue Ensigns and Eureka flags—no foreign flags permitted.
  • Donations: No financial contributions are being accepted. The organisers stated they only want people to attend.

The group also addressed recent claims of association with various political organisations and figures, distancing themselves from all external affiliations. Specifically, the organisers denied any connection with National Socialist groups, as well as any alleged ties to Israeli, Jewish, or Palestinian movements.

“March For Australia began as a grassroots, organic effort to unite Australians around a common cause—ending mass immigration,” the statement said. “Any attempts to hijack March For Australia for other issues, or to make it about any one group, are not in the spirit of the movement.”

Rally organisers continue to emphasise unity, discipline, and peaceful assembly in the lead-up to the event. Further updates are expected via the group’s official communication platforms.

According to News.com.au, police in multiple states have confirmed they are aware of plans for upcoming protest rallies but say organisers have not yet lodged the required notices in some jurisdictions.

NSW and Queensland Police said no formal applications had been received. Victoria, South Australia, and the ACT confirmed they are monitoring the events, stressing the need for protests to remain peaceful and lawful. SA Police pledged adequate resources to maintain safety and minimise disruptions, while ACT Policing warned that business interference or criminal activity would not be tolerated. WA Police has yet to comment.

