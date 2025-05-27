Image
Australia ·News & Commentary

National Sorry Day and the Return to Yearly, Insufficient Sacrifices

"Annual acknowledgments of past sins are an insult to the finished work of Christ. The practice itself echoes the insufficiency of the Levitical priesthood, where a sacrifice was offered every year because the previous year's atonement was insufficient to perfect wrongdoers."

Ben Davis May 27, 2025

Yesterday was “National Sorry Day,” an annual observance in Australia on May 26 that commemorates the “historical mistreatment” of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, with a particular focus on the so-called Stolen Generations.

It is a day on which White Australians are expected to acknowledge and confess the sins committed by their White ancestors, offering apologies on their behalf, year after year, without any clear end point or lasting reconciliation in sight.

As such, it is a distinctly un-Christian observance. Not only because it bears false witness by ascribing sin and guilt where there is none, but also by suggesting that even where sin may be present, it must be acknowledged and confessed endlessly—as if Christ’s atoning sacrifice were not sufficient to cover it once for all time.

But let’s grant, for the sake of argument, that guilt remains—and set aside, for a moment, the plain teaching of Scripture: “The son shall not suffer for the sins of the father” (Ezekiel 18:20). Even then, the Bible is clear that once sin is genuinely acknowledged and confessed, the Christian’s calling is to trust in the sufficiency of God’s forgiveness.

To dredge it up and confess it again and again every year, multiple times a year, is not an act of repentance but a demonstration of unbelief in Christ’s finished work. It is the definition of unbelief. It is a denial of the Gospel.

Consequently, annual acknowledgments of past sins are an insult to the finished work of Christ. The practice itself echoes the insufficiency of the Levitical priesthood, where a sacrifice was offered every year because the previous year’s atonement was insufficient to perfect wrongdoers.

Rather than removing sins or cleansing the conscience, the yearly sacrifices under the Levitical order actually reinforced awareness of guilt. Each year, the people were reminded that sin was still an unresolved problem. Hence, the Levitical ritual served as an annual confession that the people’s sins remained and had not yet been fully dealt with.

As the author of Hebrews explained:

“For since the law has but a shadow of the good things to come instead of the true form of these realities, it can never, by the same sacrifices that are continually offered every year, make perfect those who draw near. 2 Otherwise, would they not have ceased to be offered, since the worshipers, having once been cleansed, would no longer have any consciousness of sins? 3 But in these sacrifices there is a reminder of sins every year. 4 For it is impossible for the blood of bulls and goats to take away sins.”

Hebrews 10:1-4

In effect, the Day of Atonement served as Israel’s own “National Sorry Day.” It was observed annually to underscore that the sacrifices offered were insufficient to fully atone for sin. If the blood of bulls and goats had been truly effective, there would have been no need for repeated offerings year after year. The very repetition was a stark reminder of their inadequacy.

So, what is implied when Christians participate in annual “sorry” days? Is the so-called sin they acknowledge truly forgiven, or not? Even more troubling is that this practice has found its way into many churches without any regard for what it suggests about the finished work of Christ. What else does this annual message convey except that Christ’s blood is no more sufficient than the blood of bulls and goats? At least, in regard to the sins of White Christian men.

Now, some may argue that “National Sorry Day” is not about unresolved guilt, but rather an acknowledgment of the ongoing consequences of past sins on Indigenous peoples. But this distinction fails to hold. Nearly all sins have lasting consequences—that is part of what makes sin so grievous. To single out one set of sins for perpetual remembrance, while claiming to rest in God’s forgiveness for others, creates a double standard.

Worse still, it implies that sins committed by White men against Black men are more serious or more enduring than the sins all people commit against a holy God. Such an implication is not only theologically flawed—it, once again, distorts the Gospel itself by diminishing the gravity of sin against God and the sufficiency of Christ’s atonement to forgive those sins.

By embracing such annual national rituals, Christians undermine the very Gospel they claim to profess, casting doubt on the sufficiency of Christ’s once-for-all sacrifice. As such, it’s a ritual that needs to be not only rejected by Christians, but condemned as un-Christian.

Special Request:

For nearly eight years, we've highlighted issues ignored by mainstream media and resisted globalist ideologies eroding Western civilization. We've done this joyfully, without paywalls, despite personal costs to our team. Your support has kept us going, but operating costs exceed donations, forcing us to use ads. We’d love to ditch them, so we’re asking for your help. If you value our work, please consider supporting us via Stripe or PayPal. Every bit helps us keep fighting for our kids’ future. Thank you!

What's New?

Use the blue arrows at the bottom to scroll through the latest.
NSW Premier Chris Minns Accused of Stonewalling Inquiry into Hasty Hate Speech Laws

NSW Premier Chris Minns Accused of Stonewalling Inquiry into Hasty Hate Speech Laws

"The inquiry is demanding answers about the relationship between hate speech legislation and the January caravan bomb hoax in Dural."
By
by Rod LampardMay 27, 2025
Progressive Christians Don’t Treat The Foreigner Biblically

Progressive Christians Don’t Treat The Foreigner Biblically

"To not oppress the sojourner, or foreigner in the Bible, was to make sure they were not exploited, to make sure the destitute were treated with mercy... and to not force them to remain in the country."
By
by Matthew LittlefieldMay 27, 2025
WHO Passes Pandemic Pact—Critics Warn of Growing Influence

WHO Passes Pandemic Pact—Critics Warn of Growing Influence

“The next pandemic is not a matter of if, but when," said Australia's Health Minister Mark Butler.
By
by Staff WriterMay 26, 2025
Victoria Bans Pens to Combat Academic Decline in Schools

Victoria Bans Pens to Combat Academic Decline in Schools

"If this is what it takes to make sure my child never fails another exam, so be it," one concerned parent said. "We're just grateful to have a Premier who can properly identify the problem..."
By
by Staff WriterMay 26, 2025
Being Nice About the Welcome to “Country”

Being Nice About the Welcome to “Country”

"Our Christian duty is to leave all without excuse for idolatry and to attempt to persuade them to embrace honour of the One True God, as referenced in our Constitution."
By
by Dave PelloweMay 26, 2025
Trump Sends Team to UK to Investigate Free Speech Crackdown

Trump Sends Team to UK to Investigate Free Speech Crackdown

"Vice President J.D. Vance has previously warned the West that U.S. military support should depend on respect for American values, especially free speech."
By
by Staff WriterMay 26, 2025
The Hypocrisy of the New Left: From Microaggressions to Genocide Apologia

The Hypocrisy of the New Left: From Microaggressions to Genocide Apologia

"Where once they saw racism in a White person’s failure to use the correct pronoun, they now see 'complexity' in calls for genocide. Where once they condemned a poorly worded tweet as evidence of systemic hate, they now urge us to 'understand the historical context' of songs that glorify murder."
By
by Michael MacConnellMay 25, 2025
Multiculturalism Risks Driving Europeans from Christianity

Multiculturalism Risks Driving Europeans from Christianity

"The problem arises when the Church itself joins in condemning those who seek to preserve their European identity, insisting that it is a Christian duty to surrender one’s people and heritage for the sake of the Gospel—the very thing their ancestors are now condemned for supposedly having done to others through colonisation."
By
by Ben DavisMay 24, 2025

Image

Support

If you value our work and would like to support us, you can do so by visiting our support page. Can’t find what you’re looking for? Visit our search page.

Copyright © 2025, Caldron Pool

Quick Links

Permissions

Everything published at Caldron Pool is protected by copyright and cannot be used and/or duplicated without prior written permission. Links and excerpts with full attribution are permitted. Published articles represent the opinions of the author and may not reflect the views of all contributors at Caldron Pool.

Caldron Pool does not condone the use of violence, threats, or intimidation for political or religious purposes. We strongly advocate for peaceful, respectful, and free communication and open debate without fear of reprisal or punishment.