Muslim Brotherhood Chapters Designated Terror Groups as Trump Goes Hard After Soft Islamification

Rod Lampard Nov 29, 2025

The United States has rightly declared parts of the Muslim Brotherhood (MB) bad. 

Some branches of the globalist Muslim cooperative, which aims to create a borderless global order ruled by Sharia, were designated as Islamic terror groups by President Donald Trump on Monday.

Referring to the groups in an executive order, Trump outlawed what he said were “certain chapters or other subdivisions of MB.”

These are “Foreign Terrorist Organisations” who hate America, the order explained.

Such as MB’s “Egyptian chapter, who on October 7, 2023, called for violent attacks against United States partners and interests.”

Further examples on the blacklisting included “Jordanian’s MB support for the militant wing of Hamas.”

Justifications for the designation took into consideration the active “threat MB presents to the security of American civilians in the Middle East,” and beyond.

Outlining what can be expected as a result of the designation, the executive order said the US will work with regional partners (presumably Qatar, Saudi Arabia) to “eliminate the capabilities and operations of Muslim Brotherhood chapters.”

This will mean targeting MB to “eliminate the capabilities and operations of Muslim Brotherhood chapters, to end any threat to the United States or its people.”

Trump’s designation of MB complements a recent hard-line, tough-love directive in Texas.

Governor of Texas, Gregg Abbott, went further. 

He classified the entirety of the Muslim Brotherhood, as well as the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), as Islamic terror groups.

Pushing back against the soft implementation of Islamification, the anti-COVID, pro-faith, family and freedom Republican, handed down the proclamation earlier this month.

Abbott said that terrorism was written into MB’s 100-year-old charter.

For instance, its founder, Hassan al-Banna, “professed that ‘Jihad is an obligation from Allah on every Muslim and cannot be ignored nor evaded.’

Al-Banna also declared at the time that “Jihad means the fighting of unbelievers, and involves all possible efforts that are necessary to dismantle the power of the enemies of Islam.”

This, he determined, meant “beating them, plundering their wealth, destroying their places of worship and smashing their idols.”

Today’s current leader is no different, the proclamation carefully explained.

“Mohammed Badie (his actual name), the 8th Supreme MB Guide, is currently serving a life sentence for plotting insurrection in Egypt.”

Badie is on record, Abbott’s designation stated, for asserting the MB’s “primary goal is to establish Islam’s ‘mastership of the world.”

In other words, a global convert, pay a tax or die, Caliphate – Islamic State enforced by Sharia.

Worth noting, Texas and the MAGA White House’s executive order are akin to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s brave stand against Islamisation in early October (see here).

For the “that’s Islamophobic” critics in the back, it’s not unfair to describe the group as a globalist entity hellbent on global domination, under Sharia.

Section G of the Muslim Brotherhood’s by-laws state that the organisation’s goal is to build “sincere support for a global cooperation in accordance with the provisions of the Islamic Sharia.”

This “would safeguard the personal rights, freedom of speech for active and constructive participation towards building a new basis of human civilisation – as is ensured by the overall teachings of Islam.”

Note the “reassurances.” 

All the evidence from Nigeria, Sudan, Egypt, UAE, Pakistan, Indonesia, parts of England where Muslims are in the majority, proves those reassurances to be fake – Taqiyya. 

Trump is right to set some hard boundaries here.

