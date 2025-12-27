Image
Europe ·News & Commentary

Musk: “The Great Replacement Has Already Happened”

"Nearly 3 out of 4 children in Brussels are now of non-European origin."

Staff Writer Dec 28, 2025

Elon Musk has said that the “Great Replacement” has already occurred in European cities, highlighting statistics showing that 73% of children in Brussels, the capital of the European Union, are now of non-European origin.

Official data from StatBel, Belgium’s national statistics office, confirm that as of January 1, 2025, 72.9% of children aged 0–17 in Brussels have non-EU migration backgrounds, while only 10.6% are of exclusively Belgian origin.

This represents a sharp generational shift compared with the city’s overall population, where 37.5% of residents are non-European.

Mario Nawfal, whose post was shared by Musk, wrote: “This did not occur by accident, but resulted from deliberate policy decisions by political leaders who dismissed earlier warnings as ‘myths.’”

The trend has been driven in part by family reunification policies, with first residence permits issued in Brussels rising from 53,109 in 2018 to 59,873 in 2024.

The European Union’s family reunification policies have facilitated significant long-term demographic shifts in member states. By allowing non-EU residents to bring spouses, children, and dependents into EU countries, these policies have contributed to rapid population growth in immigrant communities, particularly in urban centres.

Critics have rightly warned that the rules, which vary by country and often include minimal enforcement of integration requirements, are accelerating demographic change faster than public debate or planning anticipates.

Special Request:

For nearly eight years, we've highlighted issues ignored by mainstream media and resisted globalist ideologies eroding Western civilization. We've done this joyfully, without paywalls, despite personal costs to our team. Your support has kept us going, but operating costs exceed donations, forcing us to use ads. We’d love to ditch them, so we’re asking for your help. If you value our work, please consider supporting us via Stripe or PayPal. Every bit helps us keep fighting for our kids’ future. Thank you!

What's New?

Use the blue arrows at the bottom to scroll through the latest.
White House Urges Weekly Prayer for the Nation

White House Urges Weekly Prayer for the Nation

“What if one million Americans dedicated one hour a week to praying for our country and our people?” the White House asked.
By
by Staff WriterDec 28, 2025
A Multiculturalism With No Place for Western Culture

A Multiculturalism With No Place for Western Culture

"If multiculturalism cannot survive alongside Western culture as it actually exists—if it must suppress free speech, a core Western value, in order to function—then it ceases to be an ideology of coexistence. It becomes an ideology of exclusion, elevating all cultures at the expense of Western culture."
By
by Staff WriterDec 27, 2025
UK Teacher Cleared After Being Fired for Affirming Britain’s Christian Heritage

UK Teacher Cleared After Being Fired for Affirming Britain’s Christian Heritage

"The situation worsened when the Metropolitan Police's child abuse investigation team got involved, launching an investigation into the alleged 'hate crime.'"
By
by Rod LampardDec 27, 2025
U.S. Imposes Visa Bans to Defend Free Speech From European Regulation

U.S. Imposes Visa Bans to Defend Free Speech From European Regulation

"For far too long, ideologues in Europe have led organized efforts to coerce American platforms to punish American viewpoints they oppose."
By
by Staff WriterDec 26, 2025
Were Conservatives Wrong About Identity Politics?

Were Conservatives Wrong About Identity Politics?

"Every group practices in-group loyalty, every community defends its interests, every people invest in their continuity—except one. Ignoring this reality ensured our own inevitable decline."
By
by Ben DavisDec 24, 2025
The Jesus Revolution and Christmas

The Jesus Revolution and Christmas

"Jesus has been the best toppler of tyrants the world has ever known."
By
by Matthew LittlefieldDec 24, 2025
Appeals Court Clears Path to Defund Planned Parenthood: RFK Jnr Scores Huge Pro-Life Victory

Appeals Court Clears Path to Defund Planned Parenthood: RFK Jnr Scores Huge Pro-Life Victory

“Trump's attempt to defund Planned Parenthood is free and clear after three circuit judges gave a lower court ban the boot.”
By
by Rod LampardDec 23, 2025
Over $200,000 Raised in Support of Sydney Police Officer After Conviction

Over $200,000 Raised in Support of Sydney Police Officer After Conviction

So far, more than $216,000 has been raised.
By
by Staff WriterDec 22, 2025

Image

Support

If you value our work and would like to support us, you can do so by visiting our support page. Can’t find what you’re looking for? Visit our search page.

Copyright © 2025, Caldron Pool

Quick Links

Permissions

Everything published at Caldron Pool is protected by copyright and cannot be used and/or duplicated without prior written permission. Links and excerpts with full attribution are permitted. Published articles represent the opinions of the author and may not reflect the views of all contributors at Caldron Pool.

Caldron Pool does not condone the use of violence, threats, or intimidation for political or religious purposes. We strongly advocate for peaceful, respectful, and free communication and open debate without fear of reprisal or punishment.