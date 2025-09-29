Image
Culture ·News & Commentary

Musk: “The ADL Hates Christians, Therefore, It Is a Hate Group”

"The ADL further characterises Christian Identity as a "racist and anti-Semitic sect" for asserting that people of European descent are the descendants of the “Lost Tribes” of Israel."

Staff Writer Sep 29, 2025

Elon Musk has accused the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), an organisation supposedly dedicated to fighting antisemitism and bigotry, of being a “hate group,” claiming the organisation “hates” Christians.

“The ADL hates Christians,” Musk posted on X. “Therefore, it is a hate group.”

His comment came in response to a screenshot from the ADL’s hate registry, which listed “Christian Identity” as an ideology associated with “extremism, hate, or terrorism.”

The ADL describes “Christian Identity” as a religious ideology popular among extreme right-wing circles.

According to the organisation, adherents believe that the ten tribes of the northern kingdom of Israel, which split from Judah under King Rehoboam and were exiled by the Assyrians in 722–721 B.C., migrated north to become the nations of Europe, later forming the basis of Christendom.

The ADL further characterises Christian Identity as a “racist and anti-Semitic sect” for asserting that people of European descent are the descendants of the “Lost Tribes” of Israel.

While no single document defines the Christian Identity belief system, and practices may vary by group, the ADL also notes that some adherents believe Jews are the offspring of an unholy union with Satan.

Musk has slammed the organisation before, accusing it of promoting “anti-White racism.”

In 2024, Musk reacted to a post on X that included a screenshot from the ADL’s website, showing their previous definition of “racism” before it was revised in 2022 following public backlash.

The definition read: “The marginalization and/or oppression of people of color based on a socially constructed racial hierarchy that privileges white people.”

In other words, the ADL’s definition implied that white people cannot be victims of “racism,” and that non-white individuals cannot be guilty of it.

Musk fired back, writing: “ADL needs to stop their anti-white racism now!”

In 2022, the ADL updated its 2020 definition of racism, changing it to “when individuals or institutions show more favorable evaluation or treatment of an individual or group based on race or ethnicity.”

It’s also not the first time the ADL has taken aim at European or Christian groups, previously labelling Norse Runes, the Celtic crossThor’s Hammer and phrases such as “It’s Okay to Be White” and “Christ is King” as inherently “antisemitic.”

The ADL has also listed Charlie Kirk’s organisation, Turning Point USA, under “extremism, hate or terrorism” for promoting “Christian nationalism,” accusing the group of “attracting racists.”

Special Request:

For nearly eight years, we've highlighted issues ignored by mainstream media and resisted globalist ideologies eroding Western civilization. We've done this joyfully, without paywalls, despite personal costs to our team. Your support has kept us going, but operating costs exceed donations, forcing us to use ads. We’d love to ditch them, so we’re asking for your help. If you value our work, please consider supporting us via Stripe or PayPal. Every bit helps us keep fighting for our kids’ future. Thank you!

What's New?

Use the blue arrows at the bottom to scroll through the latest.
Missed Another Rapture?

Missed Another Rapture?

Why do some Christians keep predicting that the Rapture will happen in September, and why are these predictions consistently wrong?
By
by Matthew LittlefieldSep 29, 2025
What’s Wrong With Progressive Christianity?

What’s Wrong With Progressive Christianity?

“Here is the clincher and the primary problem with progressive Christianity: they have lost the Gospel.”
By
by Luke NuskeSep 28, 2025
Earning a Living Now A State-Granted Reward for Complying With Starmer’s Digital ID Mandate

Earning a Living Now A State-Granted Reward for Complying With Starmer’s Digital ID Mandate

"The link between unemployment and suicide is well-documented... So when the state ties employment to compliance with its digital identification system, it is quite literally playing with the lives and mental health of its own people."
By
by Ben DavisSep 27, 2025
Inspired by Erika Kirk, Tim Allen Forgives His Dad’s Killer

Inspired by Erika Kirk, Tim Allen Forgives His Dad’s Killer

“I have struggled for over 60 years to forgive the man who killed my Dad," Tim Allen said.
By
by Rod LampardSep 27, 2025
Over 1.5 Million Sign Petition Against Starmer’s Digital ID Plan

Over 1.5 Million Sign Petition Against Starmer’s Digital ID Plan

“I do not see a single benefit to the government having Digital ID, other than them controlling what we do, what we spend, and where we go,” Farage said.
By
by Staff WriterSep 26, 2025
Voddie Baucham Enters Glory at 56

Voddie Baucham Enters Glory at 56

"Earlier today, after suffering an emergency medical incident, he entered into his rest and the immediate presence of the Savior whom he loved, trusted, and served since he was converted as a college student."
By
by Staff WriterSep 26, 2025
Downer Endorses March for Australia’s Fresh Patriotism: “People Have Had Enough”

Downer Endorses March for Australia’s Fresh Patriotism: “People Have Had Enough”

“It’s one thing to accept migrants,” Downer asserted. “It’s another for migrants to demand that the traditional culture of the host country be changed to accommodate the practices they bring from abroad."
By
by Rod LampardSep 26, 2025
Rev Zac Veron’s Reflections on COVID: To the Credit of the Sydney Anglicans

Rev Zac Veron’s Reflections on COVID: To the Credit of the Sydney Anglicans

"The Sydney Anglican Church should be commended for being one of the only Christian institutions in Australia willing to scrutinise its COVID response and confront uncomfortable truths through critical reflection."
By
by Tim GrantSep 25, 2025

Image

Support

If you value our work and would like to support us, you can do so by visiting our support page. Can’t find what you’re looking for? Visit our search page.

Copyright © 2025, Caldron Pool

Quick Links

Permissions

Everything published at Caldron Pool is protected by copyright and cannot be used and/or duplicated without prior written permission. Links and excerpts with full attribution are permitted. Published articles represent the opinions of the author and may not reflect the views of all contributors at Caldron Pool.

Caldron Pool does not condone the use of violence, threats, or intimidation for political or religious purposes. We strongly advocate for peaceful, respectful, and free communication and open debate without fear of reprisal or punishment.