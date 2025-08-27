Image
Musk Offers to Fund Legal Action Against Officials Named in UK Rape Gang Inquiry

“Our Rape Gang Inquiry has today released research detailing eighty-five local authorities in which the gang-based sexual exploitation of children is taking place, or has historically done so,” Lowe wrote.

Elon Musk has said he is willing to help finance legal action against UK officials accused of “aiding and abetting the rape of Britain.”

The announcement came in response to a post by Rupert Lowe MP, chair of the Rape Gang Inquiry, which on Tuesday released research alleging that gang-based sexual exploitation of children has taken place in at least 85 local authority areas across the UK.

Musk replied: “I would like to help fund legal action against corrupt officials who aided and abetted the rape of Britain, per the official government inquiry.”

The inquiry’s letter stated:

  • “Rape gangs operated in at least EIGHTY-FIVE local authorities in which the gang-based sexual exploitation of children is taking place, or has historically done so.”
  • “Hundreds of brave survivors, family members and whistleblowers have approached the Rape Gang Inquiry with their testimonies.”
  • “Pakistani males, combined with gross negligence from public bodies, are identifiable.”
  • “Cases have been identified as far back as the 1980s, from Aberdeen to Plymouth, Argyll to Canterbury.”

Lowe said the research “shows that this scandal is more widespread than thought – hundreds of thousands of lives have been ruined by the hands of predominantly Pakistani migrant rape gangs.”

He criticised the Labour government, saying: “Over two months since Labour promised nationwide action on this, the government has been seemingly idle since. The message from survivors is clear – get with it. There have been too many broken promises, now is the time for action and for hard justice to be delivered by those in power.”

Lowe praised Musk’s intervention in the case, adding: “Elon deserves huge credit for what he has done to uncover this scandal.”

