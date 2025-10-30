Musk: “Civil War in Britain is Inevitable”

Elon Musk has warned that a civil war in Britain is “inevitable,” responding to growing public unrest following a recent fatal stabbing in West London.

The remarks were made on X after Professor Gad Saad commented, “There will be civil war,” in reaction to a post that claimed, “You can smell the anger across the UK tonight. Decent people have had enough.” Musk replied: “Civil war in Britain is inevitable. Just a question of when.”

Civil war in Britain is inevitable.



Just a question of when. https://t.co/SpmcPkziZr — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 29, 2025

In follow-up posts, Musk added: “Civil war already began quietly several years ago, but only the other side was fighting.” He also noted that the fear of being called a racist “doesn’t matter anymore.”

The comments followed the murder of 49-year-old Wayne Broadhurst, who was fatally stabbed while walking his dog in Uxbridge, West London. Police have charged 22-year-old Afghan migrant Safi Dawood in connection with the attack, which also injured two other people.

SAY HIS NAME: Wayne Broadhurst.



A binman. A husband. A local lad who tried to help — murdered on his dog walk.



His alleged killer? A 22-year-old Afghan who came here illegally in a lorry, then granted leave to remain by our own government.



No coverage on ITV. No candlelit… pic.twitter.com/NGoWSungFB — Darren Grimes (@darrengrimes_) October 28, 2025

In a pinned post on X, Musk later referenced J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings, suggesting that England’s “gentlefolk” are unaware of the growing danger he associates with immigration. He urged Britons to “ally with the hard men” to protect their country.

“When Tolkien wrote about the hobbits, he was referring to the gentlefolk of the English shires, who don’t realise the horrors that take place far away,” he said.

“They were able to live their lives in peace and tranquillity, but only because they were protected by the hard men of Gondor. What happened to the nice man who was brutally murdered while walking his dog will happen to all of England if the tide of illegal immigration is not turned. It is time for the English to ally with the hard men, like Tommy Robinson, and fight for their survival, or they shall surely all die.”

When Tolkien wrote about the hobbits, he was referring to the gentlefolk of the English shires, who don’t realize the horrors that take place far away.



They were able to live their lives in peace and tranquility, but only because they were protected by the hard men of Gondor.… https://t.co/xqnp48IXvU — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 29, 2025

In another interview, Musk expanded, noting: “I mean, you’re clearly seeing a massive increase in the number of attacks in Italy, and broadly in Europe. And the legacy media downplays these attacks. But the attacks, the terrorism, the killing of innocent people is rising. Every week there’s more. It’s more. Eventually, we’ll see widespread slaughter. That is the trend. If you look at how—what is the rate at which the terrorist attacks are occurring in Europe—and put those points, it’s basically deadly attacks versus time on a graph. Extrapolate that—graph leads to slaughter.”

Elon Musk: "I think we're going to see widespread slaughter in Europe."



"You're clearly seeing a massive increase in the number of attacks."



"And the legacy media downplays these attacks. But the attacks, the terrorism, the killing of innocent people is rising. Every week,… pic.twitter.com/ym769gBEIw — Red Pill Dispenser (@redpilldispensr) October 30, 2025

Concerns about the potential for civil conflict in Britain have been previously raised by several commentators. Earlier this year, Professor David Betz, an expert on irregular warfare at King’s College London, warned that civil war is coming to Britain. Betz traced his alarm back a decade to the Brexit referendum when he first noticed Britain’s elites undermining the public’s will—an overreach he says has only worsened.

According to Betz, multiculturalism has eroded social cohesion, nativist sentiments are surging, and trust in institutions has collapsed. “The primary threat to the security and prosperity of Britain today is not external, but internal,” he said.

🚨ABSOLUTELY HORRIFIC CALL🚨



A London woman calls in and cries her eyes out in desperation



"WE'RE NOT RACIST WE'RE PETRIFIED"



"WHAT ARE THESE POLITICIANS DOING TO US. THEY'RE PUTTING EVERYONE IN DANGER"



"I DON'T LEAVE THE HOUSE WITHOUT A MAN"



– My local shop has had 3… pic.twitter.com/gLDpxYcijS — Basil the Great (@Basil_TGMD) October 29, 2025

In June, The Telegraph published a column by Annabel Denham warning that Britain could be heading toward civil war. Denham cited Professor Betz’s concerns and wrote that mounting frustration among the white working class could fuel unrest if cultural tensions continue to rise.