Image
News & Commentary ·United Kingdom

Musk: “Civil War in Britain is Inevitable”

Musk warned that if England doesn't unite and fight for their survival, "they shall surely all die."

Staff Writer Oct 31, 2025

Elon Musk has warned that a civil war in Britain is “inevitable,” responding to growing public unrest following a recent fatal stabbing in West London.

The remarks were made on X after Professor Gad Saad commented, “There will be civil war,” in reaction to a post that claimed, “You can smell the anger across the UK tonight. Decent people have had enough.” Musk replied: “Civil war in Britain is inevitable. Just a question of when.”

In follow-up posts, Musk added: “Civil war already began quietly several years ago, but only the other side was fighting.” He also noted that the fear of being called a racist “doesn’t matter anymore.”

The comments followed the murder of 49-year-old Wayne Broadhurst, who was fatally stabbed while walking his dog in Uxbridge, West London. Police have charged 22-year-old Afghan migrant Safi Dawood in connection with the attack, which also injured two other people.

In a pinned post on X, Musk later referenced J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings, suggesting that England’s “gentlefolk” are unaware of the growing danger he associates with immigration. He urged Britons to “ally with the hard men” to protect their country.

“When Tolkien wrote about the hobbits, he was referring to the gentlefolk of the English shires, who don’t realise the horrors that take place far away,” he said.

“They were able to live their lives in peace and tranquillity, but only because they were protected by the hard men of Gondor. What happened to the nice man who was brutally murdered while walking his dog will happen to all of England if the tide of illegal immigration is not turned. It is time for the English to ally with the hard men, like Tommy Robinson, and fight for their survival, or they shall surely all die.”

In another interview, Musk expanded, noting: “I mean, you’re clearly seeing a massive increase in the number of attacks in Italy, and broadly in Europe. And the legacy media downplays these attacks. But the attacks, the terrorism, the killing of innocent people is rising. Every week there’s more. It’s more. Eventually, we’ll see widespread slaughter. That is the trend. If you look at how—what is the rate at which the terrorist attacks are occurring in Europe—and put those points, it’s basically deadly attacks versus time on a graph. Extrapolate that—graph leads to slaughter.”

Concerns about the potential for civil conflict in Britain have been previously raised by several commentators. Earlier this year, Professor David Betz, an expert on irregular warfare at King’s College London, warned that civil war is coming to Britain. Betz traced his alarm back a decade to the Brexit referendum when he first noticed Britain’s elites undermining the public’s will—an overreach he says has only worsened.

According to Betz, multiculturalism has eroded social cohesion, nativist sentiments are surging, and trust in institutions has collapsed. “The primary threat to the security and prosperity of Britain today is not external, but internal,” he said.

In June, The Telegraph published a column by Annabel Denham warning that Britain could be heading toward civil war. Denham cited Professor Betz’s concerns and wrote that mounting frustration among the white working class could fuel unrest if cultural tensions continue to rise.

Special Request:

For nearly eight years, we've highlighted issues ignored by mainstream media and resisted globalist ideologies eroding Western civilization. We've done this joyfully, without paywalls, despite personal costs to our team. Your support has kept us going, but operating costs exceed donations, forcing us to use ads. We’d love to ditch them, so we’re asking for your help. If you value our work, please consider supporting us via Stripe or PayPal. Every bit helps us keep fighting for our kids’ future. Thank you!

What's New?

Use the blue arrows at the bottom to scroll through the latest.
WA Library Warrior Takes Legal Stand Against DEI Tyranny

WA Library Warrior Takes Legal Stand Against DEI Tyranny

"Declan Mansfield lost his job with the Armadale council after he abstained from LGBTQ+, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) training."
By
by Rod LampardOct 30, 2025
Are The Jewish People Uniquely Hardened to the Gospel?

Are The Jewish People Uniquely Hardened to the Gospel?

Was the “partial hardening” of Israel in Romans 11 an ongoing spiritual blindness over the Jewish people, or a temporary hardening in the time of Jesus to accomplish God’s plan of salvation for both Jews and Gentiles?
By
by Matthew LittlefieldOct 29, 2025
Robby Starbuck Sues Google for Defamation Claiming Google AI Falsely Linked Him to Fake News and Fake Crimes

Robby Starbuck Sues Google for Defamation Claiming Google AI Falsely Linked Him to Fake News and Fake Crimes

"Such a win would establish a much-needed precedent for protections against unchecked, false, and damaging AI-generated content."
By
by Rod LampardOct 28, 2025
Importing Poverty

Importing Poverty

"Large-scale immigration is bringing down Australia’s wealth and prosperity, whether it is skilled immigration or refugees."
By
by Matthew LittlefieldOct 27, 2025
Hindu Nationalists Supercharging India’s Anti-Conversion Ban Gags the Gospel

Hindu Nationalists Supercharging India’s Anti-Conversion Ban Gags the Gospel

"Hindu Nationalists supercharging the country’s expanding forced conversion ban laws will shut down sharing the Gospel online."
By
by Rod LampardOct 25, 2025
Mother Threatened, Fined $20,000: Court Ruling Sparks Clash Over Homeschooling and Parental Rights

Mother Threatened, Fined $20,000: Court Ruling Sparks Clash Over Homeschooling and Parental Rights

After being fined $20,000, state prosecutors threatened to place the homeschooled boy in state 'care' if his mother refused to comply.
By
by Rod LampardOct 24, 2025
You Don’t Need to Convince a Criminal Not to Put His Hand in the Fire Twice

You Don’t Need to Convince a Criminal Not to Put His Hand in the Fire Twice

"Swift, painful, and public consequences would end violent crime almost immediately. The proof of that is that you don’t need to convince a criminal not to put his hand in the fire twice."
By
by Ben DavisOct 23, 2025
Australian Government Accused of Blocking Visa for British Commentator Carl Benjamin

Australian Government Accused of Blocking Visa for British Commentator Carl Benjamin

"While the Government appears to be obstructing the entry of a British commentator with no criminal record or extremist affiliations, it has been accused of quietly facilitating the return of individuals once aligned with a terrorist organisation."
By
by Staff WriterOct 23, 2025

Image

Support

If you value our work and would like to support us, you can do so by visiting our support page. Can’t find what you’re looking for? Visit our search page.

Copyright © 2025, Caldron Pool

Quick Links

Permissions

Everything published at Caldron Pool is protected by copyright and cannot be used and/or duplicated without prior written permission. Links and excerpts with full attribution are permitted. Published articles represent the opinions of the author and may not reflect the views of all contributors at Caldron Pool.

Caldron Pool does not condone the use of violence, threats, or intimidation for political or religious purposes. We strongly advocate for peaceful, respectful, and free communication and open debate without fear of reprisal or punishment.