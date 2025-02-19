Multicultural Myth? The Question of Australian Identity

For decades, Australians have been told that our national identity is defined by multiculturalism. Yet beneath this surface lies a deeper cultural force—Britishness—often overlooked or demonised.

Australia’s language, economy, political system, and cultural pursuits have been shaped by British heritage for centuries.

In a lecture for the Institute of Public Affairs, Dr Stephen Chavura explores how Britishness remained strong in Australia until the 1990s but has weakened due to post-WWII Americanisation, non-British immigration, and the doctrine of multiculturalism and the immigration system from the later 1970s onwards.

Is multiculturalism good or bad for Australia? This is the question that Dr Chavura examines: