Image

Multicultural Myth? The Question of Australian Identity

Is multiculturalism good or bad for Australia?

By Staff Writer Feb 19, 2025

For decades, Australians have been told that our national identity is defined by multiculturalism. Yet beneath this surface lies a deeper cultural force—Britishness—often overlooked or demonised.

Australia’s language, economy, political system, and cultural pursuits have been shaped by British heritage for centuries.

In a lecture for the Institute of Public Affairs, Dr Stephen Chavura explores how Britishness remained strong in Australia until the 1990s but has weakened due to post-WWII Americanisation, non-British immigration, and the doctrine of multiculturalism and the immigration system from the later 1970s onwards.

Is multiculturalism good or bad for Australia? This is the question that Dr Chavura examines:

Image

Support

If you value our work and would like to support us, you can do so by visiting our support page. Can’t find what you’re looking for? Visit our search page.

Copyright © 2024, Caldron Pool

Quick Links

Permissions

Everything published at Caldron Pool is protected by copyright and cannot be used and/or duplicated without prior written permission. Links and excerpts with full attribution are permitted. Published articles represent the opinions of the author and may not reflect the views of all contributors at Caldron Pool.