Immigration ·News & Commentary

Mounting Calls to Halt Immigration: “We’ve Reached Our Limit”

"We’ve reached our limit and we have a huge culture, educational, housing, financial, and essential services problem to fix now because of it," Kirk said.

Staff Writer Jun 11, 2025

A growing chorus of voices is demanding a complete halt to immigration from the Third World, citing cultural breakdown, collapsing public services, and demographic upheaval across Western nations. Once dismissed as fringe or “far-right,” this concern is now being discussed more openly by mainstream commentators and public figures.

The calls come as frustration mounts over what critics describe as reckless immigration policies embraced by Western governments—policies that, they argue, flood their countries with individuals who often do not assimilate and strain the very fabric of national identity.

Daily Wire host Matt Walsh this week tweeted: “Ban all third world immigration. Legal and illegal. There should be a moratorium on all immigration from the third world. We’ve reached our capacity. We cannot be the world’s soup kitchen.”

Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk echoed the sentiment: “It’s time to ban third world immigration, legal and illegal. We’ve reached our limit, and we have a huge culture, educational, housing, financial, and essential services problem to fix now because of it. We need a net-zero immigration moratorium on all third-worlders.”

John Ruddick, Libertarian member of the New South Wales Parliament, similarly tweeted: “We must do all we can to prevent this coming to Australia. We must have a five year immigration pause.”

Increasing numbers of frustrated citizens across the West are voicing concerns that high levels of immigration, particularly from countries with vastly different cultural and political traditions, are eroding national cohesion and making integration nearly impossible.

Though the establishment continues to label such ideas as “extreme,” “xenophobic,” or even “dangerous,” polling trends and online discourse suggest the Overton Window is shifting. As political elites double down on multiculturalism and open borders, more everyday citizens are asking what the long-term cost will be—and whether it’s all worth it.

This warning is far from new. Conservative thinker Patrick J. Buchanan sounded the alarm two decades ago in The Death of the West: How Dying Populations and Immigrant Invasions Imperil Our Country and Civilization, where he detailed how declining birthrates among native Westerners, combined with mass immigration from Latin America, Africa, and the Islamic world, are driving a demographic transformation that could spell the end of Western civilization as we know it.

Buchanan warned that many immigrants—especially from non-Western cultures—do not assimilate, but instead bring with them values and ideologies that clash with the Christian foundations of Western nations. He argued that these cultural contradictions foster division, weaken national identity, and make common purpose increasingly difficult.

Moreover, Buchanan condemned the left-wing elites—academics, media outlets, and politicians—for pushing multiculturalism as a virtue while actively dismantling the traditions that once bound Western societies together. He described this as a “cultural self-liquidation” driven by a loss of faith, a disdain for heritage, and a blind embrace of diversity for diversity’s sake.

As Buchanan put it, a civilisation that refuses to defend its values, borders, or even its right to exist will not survive.

Buchanan suggested that for the West to survive, there needs to be a cultural revival grounded in faith, family, national pride, and sovereign control over borders. He urged Western nations to reject globalist ideals, end mass immigration, and embrace policies that promote assimilation and encourage higher birth rates among native populations.

In 2025, Buchanan’s once-radical warnings sound more like an unheeded prophetic warning. As public services strain under increasing demand, as social cohesion frays, and as native populations continue to decline, many believe the West must now choose between one of two options: (1) reassert its identity and secure its future and survive; or (2) continue down the path of demographic and cultural dissolution and perish.

