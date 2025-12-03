Mother to Sue SA Government After Explicit Grade-9 LGBTQ+ Sex Show

A major parental rights battle is now underway in South Australia.

S.A. mother, Nicki Gaylard, is “strongly considering” suing the state for allowing a 3rd party provider to allegedly push LGBTQ+ porn in schools.

Gaylard is taking a stand after a Headspace presentation exposed 9th-grade girls to “highly inappropriate and explicit sexual content without parental knowledge or consent.”

The group included Gaylard’s 14-year-old daughter, who was shown “pictures of ‘trans’ bodies with double mastectomy scars.”

Representing Gaylard, Alliance Defending Freedom International (ADFIntl) implied that the ‘teaching’ was part of a Headspace LGBTQ+ sensitivity training session.

The girls additionally “reported being shown sexually explicit material and hearing graphic references that left them distressed and confused.”

More alarmingly, Headspace “presenters referred to practices including bestiality – telling the girls, ‘not to Google it,’” ADFIntl recalled.

Headspace – a largely left-leaning taxpayer-funded organisation – “also included people who have sex with siblings, with presenters using the terms “sister love” and “brother love.”

“The school did not inform parents ahead of this session, nor did they provide any opportunity to consent or withdraw their children,” ADFIntl explained.

Gaylard, a mother of 6, has been homeschooling her kids since the incident.

She is now preparing legal action against the SA Department of Education, which has admitted to “procedural failures.”

The department’s admission, ADFIntl said, “confirms that parents were not notified, the required vetting processes were not followed, and that no teacher was present.”

Headspace had also been under investigation over the presentation, ADFIntl stated.

They’ve also refused to release the details of the PowerPoint presentation.

The incident goes back to March 2024.

Backing the ADFIntel recounts, an ABC report at the time confirmed that, “Year 9 girls at the Renmark High School were left unsupervised for the duration of the presentation.”

“’ The first slide of the PowerPoint on the board was ‘You can see queerly now’ and ‘No point hiding.’

“There was a slide for what the ‘plus’ means, and they just started randomly saying words that no one knew, like bestiality,” one student recounted.

“Bestiality was then explained in detail,” the ABC added.

“The presenter seemed to imply it was something practised by people who identified as LGBTQIA+.

“They said [the queer community] just accepts all of it.”

Students told the ABC that many used the excuse to use the bathroom to leave the sex show.

“It was really disgusting; really uncomfortable,” one student recounted.

Speaking further through ADFIntl about the likely lawsuit, Nicki Gaylard said, “I am strongly considering taking this case forward because I’m seeking justice for my daughter, who was deeply affected by what she saw that day.”

“How can they be happy to show to children what they are ashamed to show to adults? Let children be children,” Gaylard protested.

“I’m also looking to take this forward for the sake of other kids across the country who shouldn’t have to go through what my daughter went through.”

Alongside ADFIntl’s backing, Lyle Shelton’s Family First Party (FFP) indicated their support for the parental rights case.

In a press release published online, FFP said they would be petitioning to “ban LGBTQ+ indoctrination dressed up as anti-bullying classes in schools.”

FPP have called on the SA government to protect kids from harm by protecting parental rights.

Authorities should be “providing parents with guarantees there are no more similar programs being run in SA schools,” FFP concluded.

Leaning on a piece written by Lyle Shelton for the Spectator Australia last year, FFP declared, “LGBTIQA+ bestiality, incest, gender fluid concepts must be expelled from schools.”