So, you might be aware that you missed another rapture this last week. I think that makes something like twenty that I am aware that I have missed so far. How many is that for you?

There had been some claims going around that the rapture would happen on either the 23rd or 24th of September. Of course, this prediction was wrong, as they always are. You would think that these people would have learnt by now to never make these predictions, but it seems people are slow learners, especially collectively, and especially on an issue like this.

These kinds of false claims bring disrepute on those who promote them as true and on the Church in general. But why do these predictions keep happening, especially for this time of year?

I thought I would write a short piece revealing why some false prophets keep making these claims. It all comes down to the fact that their theological system is flawed, both systematically and basically.

What I mean by that is they have been taught to read the Bible through a particular lens, but also they have failed to learn the basic principles of wisdom that the Bible teaches on top of that. So, let’s evaluate where they are coming from and seek to perhaps snap some people out of this kind of thinking.

Why are so many Christians convinced that the rapture will happen in September?

Firstly, this belief that the Rapture is likely to happen in September is not an official doctrine but a widespread inference based on a combination of connecting biblical symbolism, historical patterns, and astronomical events into a system to predict the coming of Jesus Christ. The primary reason centres on the belief that the Feast of Trumpets (Rosh Hashanah) is the most likely prophetic fulfilment of the Rapture.

Paul says in 1 Thessalonians 4:16, “For the Lord himself will descend from heaven with a cry of command, with the voice of an archangel, and with the sound of the trumpet of God. And the dead in Christ will rise first.” Identifying this verse with the Feast of Trumpets is a good example of pushing the biblical imagery too far. Also, how can the rapture both be secret and declared at the sound of a trumpet? Trumpets are used to make loud, distinctive noises, not quiet events.

Here’s a breakdown of the reasoning behind these false claims.

The Key Symbolism: The Feast of Trumpets (Rosh Hashanah)

In the Hebrew calendar, the seventh month (Tishrei, which usually falls in September) is incredibly significant. It contains the three great autumn feasts: Rosh Hashanah (Feast of Trumpets): 1st of Tishri, marking the beginning of the Jewish New Year, Yom Kippur (Day of Atonement): 10th of Tishri, Sukkot (Feast of Tabernacles): 15th-22nd of Tishrei. Because of the difference between the Jewish Calendar and the Julian Calender, these dates fluctuate each year, but the Feast of Trumpets usually lands in September. Hence, there is massive noise made by certain rapture watchers each year in this month. I have been receiving notifications from these types of Christians most of my adult life. Without requesting them, mind you.

Dispensationalists believe the Spring Feasts (Passover, Unleavened Bread, Firstfruits, and Pentecost) were fulfilled precisely by the First Coming of Christ (His death, burial, resurrection, and the sending of the Holy Spirit). They reason that the Autumn Feasts will likewise be fulfilled by the events of the Second Coming. However, already this thinking is flawed, because the day of atonement clearly points to the atonement that Jesus achieved for us on the cross. For instance, Paul says Jesus atoned or propitiated our sins on the cross,

“But now the righteousness of God has been manifested apart from the law, although the Law and the Prophets bear witness to it— 22 the righteousness of God through faith in Jesus Christ for all who believe. For there is no distinction: 23 for all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God, 24 and are justified by his grace as a gift, through the redemption that is in Christ Jesus, 25 whom God put forward as a propitiation by his blood, to be received by faith. This was to show God’s righteousness, because in his divine forbearance he had passed over former sins.” Rom. 3:21-25

John also points to this having been fulfilled, “1 My dear children, I write this to you so that you will not sin. But if anybody does sin, we have an advocate with the Father—Jesus Christ, the Righteous One. 2 He is the atoning sacrifice for our sins, and not only for ours but also for the sins of the whole world” (1 John 2:1-2, NIV).

Hence, pointing to another fulfilment of the atonement is unjustified. It is the result of being too hyper-literal with the feasts of Scriptures, feasts which have been fulfilled in Christ.

Also, Rosh Hashanah is specifically called “Yom Teruah,” the “Day of the Blowing of the Trumpet” (Leviticus 23:24). For some dispensationalists, and I stress some, this creates a powerful symbolic link to the Rapture,

1 Corinthians 15:52: “…in a moment, in the twinkling of an eye, at the last trumpet . For the trumpet will sound, and the dead will be raised imperishable, and we shall be changed” (NIV).

The argument is straightforward from their perspective: The Rapture is associated with a trumpet blast. The next feast on God’s prophetic calendar that involves a trumpet blast is the Feast of Trumpets. Therefore, they argue that it is a compelling candidate for the timing of the Rapture.

The problem is, though, that neither the New Testament, nor the Old Testament, for that matter, puts forward any indication that the coming of Christ will come in the Feast of Trumpets. The Trumpet to be sounded is the heavenly trumpet, not an earthly one. God does not bind it to any human event or festival.

He actually discourages guessing at the time of his coming, “36 But concerning that day and hour no one knows, not even the angels of heaven, nor the Son, but the Father only” (Matt. 24:36).

Dispensationalists will argue that the previous verses show we can guess the general time frame, but this is more an indication that when his return is really close people will see clear signs, it is not an indication that we can guess the time of year. Plus, the fact that every prediction has turned out to be wrong so far shows their framework for understanding this stuff is wrong.

The “Unknown Day and Hour” and the New Moon

The way that these rapture watchers subvert this verse is more evidence that their framework is wrong. It is known to many of them that the common objection to date-setting is Matthew 24:36, as I have argued. However, even though Jesus is clear in what he says, proponents of the September/Rosh Hashanah view argue that this verse supports their timing.

Rosh Hashanah is unique among the feasts because it is the only one that begins on the first sliver of the new moon. In ancient times, the new moon was confirmed by eyewitnesses. If clouds obscured the moon, the exact start of the feast was delayed until the moon was sighted. Therefore, it is claimed that this feast was also called “a day and hour no one knows.” Some claim that this phrase is a well-known idiom for Rosh Hashanah. They argue that Jesus was using a phrase that pointed directly to this feast when speaking of His return.

However, there is no indication in the Bible itself, or even in the history of Jesus’ day that I am aware of, that this phrase is associated with this holiday. And it is clear that if you know what date the new moon is going to fall on, you would know the actual “day” and “hour” of the New Moon. Hence, this argument simply subverts what Jesus is saying. It is a product of seeking to see a code in what Jesus says that is not there. He is simply warning us to be ready for the judgment to come, and the context referring to the events in Noah’s day makes this the plain reading of the text.

“37 For as were the days of Noah, so will be the coming of the Son of Man. 38 For as in those days before the flood they were eating and drinking, marrying and giving in marriage, until the day when Noah entered the ark, 39 and they were unaware until the flood came and swept them all away, so will be the coming of the Son of Man”. Matt. 24:37-39

Be wary of any readings of Bible texts that turn the plain meaning of the words on their heads.

Historical and Astronomical “Signs”

These rapture watchers also look for certain historical and astronomical signs. This is where the speculation becomes more intense and less biblically grounded (though saying it was biblically grounded previously is being overly generous). Proponents often point to patterns:

The Shemitah and Jubilee Cycles: Some teachers highlight seven-year (Shemitah) and 50-year (Jubilee) cycles in the Bible. They note that significant financial and historical events for Israel and the world seem to cluster around these cycles, often in the autumn. This creates a sense that God is working on a calendar that culminates in the fall.

But note, Jesus said nothing about his return coinciding with any of these cycles. There are large periods of time where no significant events happen in line with these cycles. This is simply a case of selectively choosing history.

Blood Moons: The recent “blood moon tetrads” (four consecutive total lunar eclipses falling on Jewish feasts) that occurred in 2014-2015 and 1949-1950 (coinciding with the founding of the modern state of Israel and the Six-Day War)[1] fueled speculation that these were “signs in the sun and moon” (Acts 2:20, Luke 21:25) pointing to an imminent autumn event.

The Rebirth of Israel: Since Israel is seen as the “fig tree” of Matthew 24:32-34, its rebirth in 1948 is considered the starting gun for the final generation. Calculations based on a generation being 70-80 years (Psalm 90:10) often point to a window of time culminating in the 2020s, with September being the focal point each year.

There are many issues with the blood moons and the rebirth of Israel being a sign of his return. But it must be noted first that the idea that Jesus would return within one generation of Israel being established is never mentioned once, not once, in the entire Bible. Firstly, biblical generations were not 70-80 years; they were 20 to 40 years. No one over the age of twenty was allowed to enter into the promised land, remember (Numb. 14).

Why? So that the new generation could receive the inheritance. The new generation is those under twenty. By the age of twenty, most ancient Israelites would have one or more children; hence, generations were not 70-80 years, but much shorter. Life spans may have been 70-80 years, which is what Psalm 90:10 mentions, but not generations.

Also, the fig tree in Matthew 24 is a farming illustration,

“From the fig tree learn its lesson: as soon as its branch becomes tender and puts out its leaves, you know that summer is near. 33 So also, when you see all these things, you know that he is near, at the very gates. 34 Truly, I say to you, this generation will not pass away until all these things take place. 35 Heaven and earth will pass away, but my words will not pass away”. Matt. 24:32-35

The fig tree can be symbolic of Israel, it is for instance, in Matthew 21. But the context drives the meaning. In this passage, Jesus is using it as a symbol for knowing what season it is. When the tree begins to leave, you know that summer is near. Jesus explains how he is using this symbol here in this verse. To add another meaning and connect it to 1948 is arbitrary at best, deception at worst.

So, there is no statement in the Bible that Jesus would return because of the creation of a secular nation called Israel that is in very few ways connected to the nation of the Bible anyway. This is a case of a spurious reading of the text being used to read the establishment of the modern nation of Israel as an omen. Which is actually forbidden in scripture. And the bad fruit that has come from this framework shows it is a rotten way of reading these texts.

It is crucial to understand that this prediction of the rapture in September is a popular inference, not a core doctrine of dispensationalism. Many leading dispensational theologians would caution against this kind of date-setting. Partly, because they have seen how many false predictors have been burnt by these kinds of statements. Also, it creates a skewed emphasis. The consistent biblical command is to be watchful at all times (Matthew 24:42), not just in September. Focusing on a specific month can lead to spiritual lethargy for the other eleven months of the year. It also creates a lot of hype about nothing.

However, it should be noted that tying the return of Jesus Christ to the establishment of modern Israel is a core tenet of dispensationalism. Therefore, while more moderate teachers of this school caution against predictions, their system really drives them. The system itself, however, is clearly flawed as it has had to be constantly readjusted to accommodate the fact that the end has not come within a generation of the establishment of Israel.

In short, many dispensationalist pre-millennial thinkers believe the Rapture is likely to happen in September because in their system, the strong symbolic connection between the trumpet blast of the Feast of Trumpets (Rosh Hashanah) and the trumpet blast described in the passages they claim to teach the rapture. This belief is amplified by interpretations of historical patterns, astronomical signs, and the “day no one knows” idiom. However, it remains a speculative trend, and even most mainstream dispensationalist leaders would strongly advise against setting any dates, emphasising instead the constant hope and readiness that should characterise the Church.

For those of us who know that the New Testament does not teach a secret rapture, but rather know that we have the hope of the second coming, we can know that Jesus is returning for us, one day, without delving into foolish speculations.

Hebrews tells us, “27 And just as it is appointed for man to die once, and after that comes judgment, 28 so Christ, having been offered once to bear the sins of many, will appear a second time, not to deal with sin but to save those who are eagerly waiting for him” (Heb. 9:27-28).

Just as there was one sacrifice that Jesus made on our behalf, there will be one return of Christ, where Jesus returns to take us home. We know we cannot guess the hour, so we reject all attempts to do so. I would also say that we should reject all systems that encourage people to make claims that we should not make.