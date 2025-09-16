Millions Raised For Charlie Kirk’s Family

Image
"Charlie stood for family above all else. As we carry forward Charlie's work, we also carry the responsibility of supporting, loving, and praying for his family."

Millions of dollars in donations have been raised in support of the family of Charlie Kirk following his assassination last week.

Kirk, the founder and CEO of Turning Point USA, was murdered during the American Comeback Tour at Utah University. He leaves behind his wife, Erika, and two young children.

Donations have poured in through multiple GiveSendGo campaigns in support of Kirk’s family, with contributions totaling more than $7 million from two prominent fundraisers.

A campaign launched by ALP Pouches has raised more than $5.2 million, including a $1 million donation from ALP itself. Another campaign, promoted by Turning Point USA has collected nearly $2 million.

The campaign’s statement described Kirk as “a devoted husband, father, friend, and mentor who touched the lives of millions of people in countless ways,” adding: “Charlie stood for family above all else.

“As we carry forward Charlie’s work, we also carry the responsibility of supporting, loving, and praying for his family. We ask that you join us in honouring Charlie by standing with Erika and the Kirk family today.”

In response, Turning Point USA said it was grateful for the outpouring of support, noting that the organization and the Kirk family have been deeply moved by the response and by those asking how they can assist during this time.

