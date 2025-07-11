Melbourne Royal Show Bans Annual Christian Exhibit, Sparking Religious Freedom Debate

Melbourne’s Royal Show (MR) organisers have banned a 108-year-old Christian exhibit from the Victorian event.

Good News Booth (GNB) was booted without explanation despite the combined Church ministry’s long history attending the show.

Ministry volunteers said their usual booth application was rejected by email, with MR briefly stating they were no longer allowing “religious groups” to participate.

In the email, Show organisers offered no clarification other than that they were acting on “patron feedback.”

The sales representative then implied that the ruling was final, asking GNB to show “understanding” and respect for the decision to exile the exhibit.

Screenshot of the email.

A Melbourne pastor, directly involved with the combined church ministry for eight years, told Caldron Pool and the Daily Declaration the excuse didn’t match his experience.

To his knowledge, there have never been any formal complaints.

Patrons at the show always seem to give GNB a warm reception.

The multi-denominational Christian exhibit offers a friendly atmosphere, free Bibles, colouring-in options for the kids, and information for anyone curious about the Gospel.

Unlike the Melbourne Royal Show’s apparent assault on freedom of religion, the Good News Booth is non-confrontational and apolitical.

Financial reasons for the Christian booth ban can be ruled out.

As GNB explained, their exhibit isn’t free.

Like every other exhibitor, GNB volunteers pay the MR up to $10,000 just to have a seat at the table.

GNB said that although they were “disappointed by the Melbourne Royal decision, they will be at both the Royal Geelong and Whittlesea Shows.”

MR was contacted for comment. They have yet to respond to our requests for clarification about the new rule, and in particular, why the Bible booth was booted.

Show organisers will have to prove that the decision does not breach Victoria’s 2010 Equality Act, specifically sections 8 and 9 on direct and indirect discrimination.

According to the state’s EO law, “direct discrimination occurs if a person treats, or proposes to treat, a person with an attribute unfavourably because of that attribute.”

Appalled, Victorian Family First Senate candidate Bernie Finn described Melbourne Royal’s actions as an apparent “outrageous attack on freedom of religion in Victoria.”

A Victorian institution banning a traditional Bible booth, he said, is a “wake-up call for every Christian, that the right to express our faith is no longer a given.”

“We have an obligation to tell the Royal Agricultural Society that their anti-Christian attitude is NOT ok!”

Church and State founder, Dave Pellowe, spoke just as candidly.

“This is a fresh reminder of the inherent offensiveness of the Gospel itself to those who are perishing,” he explained.

“I can’t bring myself to blame a wicked and perverse generation for rejecting the Good News.”

“They weren’t universally commissioned to accept it, unlike the followers of the One True God, who were commissioned by our Lord to preach it.”

Quoting Paul’s words to young Timothy (2 Tim. 2:4), Pellowe asserted, “welcome will wax and wane. Yet, the imperative to preach the Gospel to our culture in and out of vogue remains.”

“Good Christians should now – organically and without coordination or organisation – flood The Melbourne Royal Show with old-fashioned, organic street evangelism.”

“Pray for people and ask them if they know their eternity is secure from the coming judgement. The Good News must still be shared and will not be stopped!”

Backing the Bible booth, Answers in Genesis (AiG) Australia CEO, Mike Foster, called the ban a “disgrace.”

Talking about what appears to be a politically motivated refusal to deny Good News a booth, Foster said AiG had set up a petition asking Melbourne Royal to reinstate the exhibit.

“This exclusion signals a worrying trend of Christian voices being pushed out of public spaces across Australia,” Foster remarked.

“This is not just about one booth — it’s about ensuring that all Australians have the right to peacefully express their faith in public venues.”

Thousands have already signed the petition, which went live late Thursday night.

You can join AiG’s Good News Booth Campaign by signing here.