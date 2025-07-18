Image
Australia ·News & Commentary

Melbourne Royal Show Apologises, Reinstates 108-Year-Old Bible Booth After Ban Backlash 

"To the Show’s credit, this is a complete turnaround from the contents of a rejection letter sent to Good News booth volunteers last November."

Rod Lampard Jul 18, 2025

The Melbourne Royal Show has apologised for its bizarre decision to ban a 108-year-old Bible booth.

Executives reinstated the Good News exhibit on July 16, explaining that the call to cancel the Christian tent was an “internal error.”

According to Melbourne Royal’s bosses, this alleged error was made during the “initial application review.”

Responding to a massive backlash from people protesting precedents that normalise discrimination against Christians (who make up at least 40% of Australia), the Show retracted the rejection, then confirmed that the Good News Booth was back on.

In response, Answers in Genesis Australia (AiG) – the first to raise concerns about the Bible booth’s ban – is asking people to sign a thank-you letter addressed to Melbourne Royal’s CEO and team.

“Let’s finish well,” AiG CEO Mike Foster wrote in an update.

“We thank God for His favour, and we thank you for refusing to stay silent.

“This win is proof that freedom must be defended, and that faithful people can make a real difference.

“The Gospel belongs in the public square,” he added.

“Australia is stronger when people of faith can participate fully and without discrimination.

“Now it’s time to respond with grace,” by sending some appreciation to the Melbourne Royal Show’s organisers for listening and having the courage to uncancel the annual combined churches Christian exhibit.

AiG’s appreciation post also allows for additional comments, giving the Church an opportunity to thank Melbourne Royal directly, “for making things right.”

“Let’s show that Christians not only stand firm, but are also filled with grace,” Foster concluded.

The letter takes only a minute, and can be signed here.

Melbourne Royal’s reversal realigns the Show with its celebrated commitment to being an event for all Victorians, regardless of “backgrounds and beliefs.”

To the Show’s credit, this is a complete turnaround from the contents of a rejection letter sent to Good News booth volunteers last November.

When refusing the booth’s application, the show specifically stated that religious exhibits were no longer welcome (see here and here).

Melbourne Royal’s original correspondence offered no reasons justifying the sudden change.

Asked to accept, respect, and understand the jarring new policy, the Show implied that ministry volunteers should walk away quietly.

Talking about the Melbourne Royal precedent at the time, Answers In Genesis CEO, Mike Foster, rightly stated, “We’re not seeking revenge, we’re seeking justice.”

The Good News exhibit’s exile could have set a precedent whereby Christians are shut out of public life, he explained.

“If this were any other group—especially LGBTQ+ activists—you can be fairly sure the Show” would never have even entertained the idea.

The Melbourne Royal Show’s important apology, retraction and reinstatement of the exhibit is a win for ALL Australians.

They haven’t just reinstated the Good News booth.

Melbourne Royal has reaffirmed a commitment to free speech and freedom of religion.

As the late Anglican theologian John Stott, in full agreement with AiG’s Mike Foster, once wrote, “Christianity belongs in the marketplace, not the museum!”

Will you consider praying for Good News volunteers, as well as the Show’s continuing success?

Melbourne Royal deserves a big thank you.

You can participate in that campaign here.

Special Request:

For nearly eight years, we've highlighted issues ignored by mainstream media and resisted globalist ideologies eroding Western civilization. We've done this joyfully, without paywalls, despite personal costs to our team. Your support has kept us going, but operating costs exceed donations, forcing us to use ads. We’d love to ditch them, so we’re asking for your help. If you value our work, please consider supporting us via Stripe or PayPal. Every bit helps us keep fighting for our kids’ future. Thank you!

What's New?

Use the blue arrows at the bottom to scroll through the latest.
UK Petition to Track Child Sex Offender Demographics Hits 150K Signatures in 24 Hours

UK Petition to Track Child Sex Offender Demographics Hits 150K Signatures in 24 Hours

"Without this information, critical patterns may be missed, weakening efforts to prevent abuse and protect vulnerable children."
By
by Staff WriterJul 18, 2025
Fauci’s Pre-Emptive Pardon Faces Scrutiny Amid Autopen Abuse Allegations

Fauci’s Pre-Emptive Pardon Faces Scrutiny Amid Autopen Abuse Allegations

Fauci’s pardon is now at the center of a growing investigation into whether Biden’s staff exploited his cognitive decline to issue unauthorized clemencies using an autopen.
By
by Rod LampardJul 17, 2025
Matt Walsh Demands Answers in Epstein Case: “We Can’t Move On”

Matt Walsh Demands Answers in Epstein Case: “We Can’t Move On”

"We want those people to be dragged in front of us, weeping and begging for mercy. We want them exposed and humiliated and shamed and punished in the harshest and most painful way, because that's justice."
By
by Staff WriterJul 16, 2025
On Arresting Decline

On Arresting Decline

"Once decline is set in, then there is not really much that even the best leaders can do to stop it."
By
by Matthew LittlefieldJul 16, 2025
John MacArthur Enters Glory

John MacArthur Enters Glory

"This evening, his faith became sight."
By
by Staff WriterJul 15, 2025
Trump DOJ Dismisses Charges Against Doctor Who Defied Democrat COVID Mandates

Trump DOJ Dismisses Charges Against Doctor Who Defied Democrat COVID Mandates

"Dr. Moore gave his patients a choice when the federal government refused to do so."
By
by Rod LampardJul 15, 2025
John MacArthur Hospitalized, Nearing Death

John MacArthur Hospitalized, Nearing Death

"A statement from the church on Sunday indicated that the 86-year-old may soon be 'in the presence of the Lord.'"
By
by Staff WriterJul 14, 2025
Renewed Calls for ‘Castle Law’ in Australia: You Break In, You Forfeit Your Rights

Renewed Calls for ‘Castle Law’ in Australia: You Break In, You Forfeit Your Rights

"Victims do not feel safe in their own homes knowing that offenders have more rights than occupants."
By
by Staff WriterJul 13, 2025

Image

Support

If you value our work and would like to support us, you can do so by visiting our support page. Can’t find what you’re looking for? Visit our search page.

Copyright © 2025, Caldron Pool

Quick Links

Permissions

Everything published at Caldron Pool is protected by copyright and cannot be used and/or duplicated without prior written permission. Links and excerpts with full attribution are permitted. Published articles represent the opinions of the author and may not reflect the views of all contributors at Caldron Pool.

Caldron Pool does not condone the use of violence, threats, or intimidation for political or religious purposes. We strongly advocate for peaceful, respectful, and free communication and open debate without fear of reprisal or punishment.