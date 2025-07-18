Melbourne Royal Show Apologises, Reinstates 108-Year-Old Bible Booth After Ban Backlash 

The Melbourne Royal Show has apologised for its bizarre decision to ban a 108-year-old Bible booth.

Executives reinstated the Good News exhibit on July 16, explaining that the call to cancel the Christian tent was an “internal error.”

According to Melbourne Royal’s bosses, this alleged error was made during the “initial application review.”

Responding to a massive backlash from people protesting precedents that normalise discrimination against Christians (who make up at least 40% of Australia), the Show retracted the rejection, then confirmed that the Good News Booth was back on.

In response, Answers in Genesis Australia (AiG) – the first to raise concerns about the Bible booth’s ban – is asking people to sign a thank-you letter addressed to Melbourne Royal’s CEO and team.

“Let’s finish well,” AiG CEO Mike Foster wrote in an update.

“We thank God for His favour, and we thank you for refusing to stay silent.

“This win is proof that freedom must be defended, and that faithful people can make a real difference.

“The Gospel belongs in the public square,” he added.

“Australia is stronger when people of faith can participate fully and without discrimination.

“Now it’s time to respond with grace,” by sending some appreciation to the Melbourne Royal Show’s organisers for listening and having the courage to uncancel the annual combined churches Christian exhibit.

AiG’s appreciation post also allows for additional comments, giving the Church an opportunity to thank Melbourne Royal directly, “for making things right.”

“Let’s show that Christians not only stand firm, but are also filled with grace,” Foster concluded.

The letter takes only a minute, and can be signed here.

Melbourne Royal’s reversal realigns the Show with its celebrated commitment to being an event for all Victorians, regardless of “backgrounds and beliefs.”

To the Show’s credit, this is a complete turnaround from the contents of a rejection letter sent to Good News booth volunteers last November.

When refusing the booth’s application, the show specifically stated that religious exhibits were no longer welcome (see here and here).

Melbourne Royal’s original correspondence offered no reasons justifying the sudden change.

Asked to accept, respect, and understand the jarring new policy, the Show implied that ministry volunteers should walk away quietly.

Talking about the Melbourne Royal precedent at the time, Answers In Genesis CEO, Mike Foster, rightly stated, “We’re not seeking revenge, we’re seeking justice.”

The Good News exhibit’s exile could have set a precedent whereby Christians are shut out of public life, he explained.

“If this were any other group—especially LGBTQ+ activists—you can be fairly sure the Show” would never have even entertained the idea.

The Melbourne Royal Show’s important apology, retraction and reinstatement of the exhibit is a win for ALL Australians.

They haven’t just reinstated the Good News booth.

Melbourne Royal has reaffirmed a commitment to free speech and freedom of religion.

As the late Anglican theologian John Stott, in full agreement with AiG’s Mike Foster, once wrote, “Christianity belongs in the marketplace, not the museum!”

Will you consider praying for Good News volunteers, as well as the Show’s continuing success?

Melbourne Royal deserves a big thank you.

You can participate in that campaign here.