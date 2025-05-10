Image
Australia ·News & Commentary

Melbourne Braces for 9 Million by 2050 as “Singh” Becomes Top Baby Surname

"Other South Asian surnames—such as Patel, Sharma, Ali, Gill, and Sandhu—have also broken into the top 20, with Kaur ranking third, highlighting the rising influence of immigrant communities, especially those from India."

Staff Writer May 10, 2025

Melbourne’s population is projected to soar to 9 million by 2050, a surge that is raising concerns over infrastructure capacity and the city’s rapidly evolving demographics.

New data from Births, Deaths and Marriages Victoria highlights a staggering cultural and ethnic shift: “Singh” has become the most common surname for newborns in the state, overtaking traditional Anglo names such as “Smith” and “Williams.”

Other South Asian surnames—such as Patel, Sharma, Ali, Gill, and Sandhu—have also broken into the top 20, with Kaur ranking third, highlighting the rising influence of immigrant communities, especially those from India.

This rapid demographic transformation is occurring alongside mounting pressure on Melbourne’s infrastructure. Roads, public transport, and housing are all said to be straining under the weight of the city’s growth.

According to 9News Melbourne, city leaders and planners gathered at a recent summit to chart Melbourne’s future in response to these concerns. One of the more controversial proposals discussed was the introduction of a congestion charge for motorists entering the CBD. The Productivity Commission recommended the levy to curb car use and promote walking and cycling, pointing to New York’s recent success with a similar initiative.

While the Lord Mayor has yet to endorse the idea, the state government is pressing ahead with major public transport upgrades, including the soon-to-open Metro Tunnel, expected to carry half a million commuters each week.

However, some critics warn that these initiatives will likely fall short in addressing the rapid population growth and sweeping demographic changes already taking place. A quick look at the replies to 9News Melbourne’s report paints a colourful picture of public sentiment, one that suggests the people are far from impressed.

Special Request:

For nearly eight years, we've highlighted issues ignored by mainstream media and resisted globalist ideologies eroding Western civilization. We've done this joyfully, without paywalls, despite personal costs to our team. Your support has kept us going, but operating costs exceed donations, forcing us to use ads. We’d love to ditch them, so we’re asking for your help. If you value our work, please consider supporting us via Stripe or PayPal. Every bit helps us keep fighting for our kids’ future. Thank you!

What's New?

Use the blue arrows at the bottom to scroll through the latest.
‘Slaves to the State’: Senator Slams Income and Property Taxes

‘Slaves to the State’: Senator Slams Income and Property Taxes

"In the compulsory income and property tax, the State claims ownership over the first fruits of people’s work and property, thereby making them wards in custody of the State," Senator Deevers said.
By
by Staff WriterMay 10, 2025
UK-US Trade Deal Has No Free Speech or Religious Freedom Protection Clauses

UK-US Trade Deal Has No Free Speech or Religious Freedom Protection Clauses

“Dubbed a Free Trade Agreement, the UK-US trade deal may help fortify Brexit.”
By
by Rod LampardMay 10, 2025
Parents Could Face Criminal Charges for Smacking: QLD Moves to Outlaw Corporal Punishment

Parents Could Face Criminal Charges for Smacking: QLD Moves to Outlaw Corporal Punishment

"Parental rights advocates have condemned the move, arguing that it exploits cases of abuse to justify criminalising a practice that has long been regarded as a standard aspect of parenting."
By
by Staff WriterMay 9, 2025
NSW Abortion Bill Faces String of Defeats, But the Battle Isn’t Over

NSW Abortion Bill Faces String of Defeats, But the Battle Isn’t Over

"While the battle so far has yielded significant wins for those opposed to the Greens' abortion bill, the fight is far from over. The worst part of the bill still remains in play."
By
by Staff WriterMay 9, 2025
The Eurocentric Version of World War 2 Is Dangerous

The Eurocentric Version of World War 2 Is Dangerous

"The Western view of WW2 is still basically shaped by the propaganda that was pumped out by Western leaders in the West during the war, and which arguably never went away."
By
by Matthew LittlefieldMay 9, 2025
3 Doors Down Frontman Announces Stage 4 Cancer Diagnosis: “I Have No Fear”

3 Doors Down Frontman Announces Stage 4 Cancer Diagnosis: “I Have No Fear”

“We serve a mighty God, and He can overcome anything. So I have no fear. I really sincerely am not scared of it at all.”
By
by Staff WriterMay 8, 2025
Thousands Rally Against NSW Abortion Bill That Could Force Christians Out of Healthcare System

Thousands Rally Against NSW Abortion Bill That Could Force Christians Out of Healthcare System

"The legislation is designed to force Christians and Christian hospitals out of the healthcare system," former Prime Minister Tony Abbott said.
By
by Staff WriterMay 8, 2025
US Supreme Court Backs Trump Taking Transgenderism Out of the Military

US Supreme Court Backs Trump Taking Transgenderism Out of the Military

"No more pronouns, no more climate change obsession, no more emergency vaccine mandates, no more dudes in dresses. We're done with that sh-t."
By
by Rod LampardMay 8, 2025

Image

Support

If you value our work and would like to support us, you can do so by visiting our support page. Can’t find what you’re looking for? Visit our search page.

Copyright © 2025, Caldron Pool

Quick Links

Permissions

Everything published at Caldron Pool is protected by copyright and cannot be used and/or duplicated without prior written permission. Links and excerpts with full attribution are permitted. Published articles represent the opinions of the author and may not reflect the views of all contributors at Caldron Pool.

Caldron Pool does not condone the use of violence, threats, or intimidation for political or religious purposes. We strongly advocate for peaceful, respectful, and free communication and open debate without fear of reprisal or punishment.