Melbourne Braces for 9 Million by 2050 as “Singh” Becomes Top Baby Surname

Melbourne’s population is projected to soar to 9 million by 2050, a surge that is raising concerns over infrastructure capacity and the city’s rapidly evolving demographics.

New data from Births, Deaths and Marriages Victoria highlights a staggering cultural and ethnic shift: “Singh” has become the most common surname for newborns in the state, overtaking traditional Anglo names such as “Smith” and “Williams.”

Other South Asian surnames—such as Patel, Sharma, Ali, Gill, and Sandhu—have also broken into the top 20, with Kaur ranking third, highlighting the rising influence of immigrant communities, especially those from India.

This rapid demographic transformation is occurring alongside mounting pressure on Melbourne’s infrastructure. Roads, public transport, and housing are all said to be straining under the weight of the city’s growth.

According to 9News Melbourne, city leaders and planners gathered at a recent summit to chart Melbourne’s future in response to these concerns. One of the more controversial proposals discussed was the introduction of a congestion charge for motorists entering the CBD. The Productivity Commission recommended the levy to curb car use and promote walking and cycling, pointing to New York’s recent success with a similar initiative.

It was among several big ideas floated at a summit mapping out the city's future.

While the Lord Mayor has yet to endorse the idea, the state government is pressing ahead with major public transport upgrades, including the soon-to-open Metro Tunnel, expected to carry half a million commuters each week.

However, some critics warn that these initiatives will likely fall short in addressing the rapid population growth and sweeping demographic changes already taking place. A quick look at the replies to 9News Melbourne’s report paints a colourful picture of public sentiment, one that suggests the people are far from impressed.