Image
News & Commentary ·United States

Mel Gibson: LA’s Open Borders Violence Is the Result of “Destructive Democrat Decision-Making”

“We need to make our voices heard, as a community,” Gibson asserted, “because it’s clear that our elected officials don’t seem to give a damn.”

Rod Lampard Jun 17, 2025

Mel Gibson weighs in on LA’s open borders violence.

The Australian superstar and Trump Hollywood entertainment envoy slammed Democrat leaders for encouraging the anarchy, citing “incompetence and poor leadership.”

Gibson made the comments in a 55-second exclusive posted online through New York Times best-selling author and Catholic media personality Raymond Arroyo.

Linking the chaos of California’s wildfires to chaotic street uprisings, Gibson implied that Democrats were sponsoring “rampant lawlessness and civil unrest.”

“It’s never been more clear: they’re unable to respond effectively and responsibly during calamity.

“Whether it’s sheer incompetence or outright malevolence, the reality is stark,” he continued.

“California is in a state of turmoil.

“I ask my fellow Angelenos, why is Governor Gavin Newsom and LA Mayor Karen Bass still in office?

“How much more of their destructive decision-making – masquerading as leadership – are we going to tolerate?”

He then said it was “time to take back” California, to put “power and privilege” into the hands of good government.

We need leaders of conviction, who are competent, concerned with protecting life, and committed to upholding America’s foundational values and the “promises it offers,” Gibson remarked.

In a January 16, ‘Faith, fire and film,’ interview with Arroyo, the upcoming Resurrection of the Christ writer and director said he woke up to how destructive Democrat leadership has been after the wildfires.

“At first, I thought, gee, bad luck, the I realised it was monumental mismanagement, that’s the nicest thing you can say about it.

“Look at what Newsom and Bass have done to this town. You’ve got nothing but rampant crime, acute homelessness, and high taxes.

“Mismanagement of water, defunding of fire departments, and we’re supposed to trust them to rebuild?” Gibson added. 

With the fires, “there was no backup plan, even though they knew what was coming.”

People affected by the fires have had their spirits are broken, he said.

We’ve “realised that our elected leaders are not really trustworthy.”

Even before the wildfire destruction exposed how bad the bureaucracy has become, he said, “people were already leaving California in droves.”

“They’re fleeing a social and political climate here that they did not dig.”

It’s not America, he stated.

“Many of the middle class won’t be able to rebuild, having had their insurances cut just before the wildfires for petty reasons like not having a screen or a railing; it’s just terrible.”

Then, to “have no resources to fight the fires” was crazy.

“Crazy things are happening,’ Gibson exclaimed.

Pinning down the cause, he said, “It’s government neglect.”

They’re too busy giving the money to “illegal immigrants, putting them up in hotels, giving them phones,” instead of spending those billions on fixing the crumbling infrastructure.

“We need to make our voices heard, as a community,” Gibson asserted, “because it’s clear that our elected officials don’t seem to give a damn.”

“They’re not really doing much, so it’s up to us. Put your faith in God, and move forward. Hard to do, when your arse is on fire,” Gibson concluded.

Adding action to his words, Gibson joined the Saving California (SC) recall campaign in February.

They’re demanding that Governor Gavin Newsom be forced to resign, through a special mechanism that can remove a governor before his tenure ends.

SC’s grounds for the recall include government overreach, the highest taxes in the US, woke water rations, and the LGBTrans lawfare assaults on parental rights.

Special Request:

For nearly eight years, we've highlighted issues ignored by mainstream media and resisted globalist ideologies eroding Western civilization. We've done this joyfully, without paywalls, despite personal costs to our team. Your support has kept us going, but operating costs exceed donations, forcing us to use ads. We’d love to ditch them, so we’re asking for your help. If you value our work, please consider supporting us via Stripe or PayPal. Every bit helps us keep fighting for our kids’ future. Thank you!

What's New?

Use the blue arrows at the bottom to scroll through the latest.
Bureaucrats Target Tutoring Startup After Homeschooling Surge

Bureaucrats Target Tutoring Startup After Homeschooling Surge

“Over half of our Victorian families withdrew from our programs, not because we failed them, but because they feared the system would punish them for accessing support.”
By
by Rod LampardJun 16, 2025
The End of War: From Barbarianism to Christendom

The End of War: From Barbarianism to Christendom

"Through the message of the cross, bloodthirsty warriors were remade into saints, and their warring tribes were transformed into the foundation of the greatest civilisation the world has known."
By
by Staff WriterJun 15, 2025
US State Department Defends Ireland Against EU’s Hate Speech Law Threat

US State Department Defends Ireland Against EU’s Hate Speech Law Threat

"We support the Irish people and our shared commitment to fundamental freedoms," the US said.
By
by Staff WriterJun 15, 2025
Massive Iron Ore Discovery and Global Warming

Massive Iron Ore Discovery and Global Warming

A recent high-grade iron ore discovery in Western Australia, valued at $6 trillion, raises questions about environmental policies. The processing of iron ore to make steel requires coal, leading to significant CO2 emissions, highlighting the stark contradiction with the Climate Cult agenda.
By
by Prof John Gideon HartnettJun 15, 2025
What They Aren’t Telling You About Iran

What They Aren’t Telling You About Iran

"There is obviously more going on with this situation than we are being told in the Western media."
By
by Matthew LittlefieldJun 14, 2025
Left-Wing NGOs Accused of Fuelling LA’s Open Borders Violence

Left-Wing NGOs Accused of Fuelling LA’s Open Borders Violence

"Democrats farming America burning for political profit isn’t new."
By
by Rod LampardJun 13, 2025
Carl Benjamin: I Changed My Mind About Christianity

Carl Benjamin: I Changed My Mind About Christianity

“Even now, I look back and I think, their arguments are terrible.”
By
by Staff WriterJun 12, 2025
Tommy Robinson: “The Fall of Britain is Linked to the Decline of Christianity”

Tommy Robinson: “The Fall of Britain is Linked to the Decline of Christianity”

"Christianity must be protected," Robinson said. "Christianity is part of our identity."
By
by Staff WriterJun 12, 2025

Image

Support

If you value our work and would like to support us, you can do so by visiting our support page. Can’t find what you’re looking for? Visit our search page.

Copyright © 2025, Caldron Pool

Quick Links

Permissions

Everything published at Caldron Pool is protected by copyright and cannot be used and/or duplicated without prior written permission. Links and excerpts with full attribution are permitted. Published articles represent the opinions of the author and may not reflect the views of all contributors at Caldron Pool.

Caldron Pool does not condone the use of violence, threats, or intimidation for political or religious purposes. We strongly advocate for peaceful, respectful, and free communication and open debate without fear of reprisal or punishment.