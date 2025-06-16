Mel Gibson: LA’s Open Borders Violence Is the Result of “Destructive Democrat Decision-Making”

Mel Gibson weighs in on LA’s open borders violence.

The Australian superstar and Trump Hollywood entertainment envoy slammed Democrat leaders for encouraging the anarchy, citing “incompetence and poor leadership.”

Gibson made the comments in a 55-second exclusive posted online through New York Times best-selling author and Catholic media personality Raymond Arroyo.

Linking the chaos of California’s wildfires to chaotic street uprisings, Gibson implied that Democrats were sponsoring “rampant lawlessness and civil unrest.”

“It’s never been more clear: they’re unable to respond effectively and responsibly during calamity.

“Whether it’s sheer incompetence or outright malevolence, the reality is stark,” he continued.

“California is in a state of turmoil.

“I ask my fellow Angelenos, why is Governor Gavin Newsom and LA Mayor Karen Bass still in office?

“How much more of their destructive decision-making – masquerading as leadership – are we going to tolerate?”

He then said it was “time to take back” California, to put “power and privilege” into the hands of good government.

We need leaders of conviction, who are competent, concerned with protecting life, and committed to upholding America’s foundational values and the “promises it offers,” Gibson remarked.

In a January 16, ‘Faith, fire and film,’ interview with Arroyo, the upcoming Resurrection of the Christ writer and director said he woke up to how destructive Democrat leadership has been after the wildfires.

“At first, I thought, gee, bad luck, the I realised it was monumental mismanagement, that’s the nicest thing you can say about it.

“Look at what Newsom and Bass have done to this town. You’ve got nothing but rampant crime, acute homelessness, and high taxes.

“Mismanagement of water, defunding of fire departments, and we’re supposed to trust them to rebuild?” Gibson added.

With the fires, “there was no backup plan, even though they knew what was coming.”

People affected by the fires have had their spirits are broken, he said.

We’ve “realised that our elected leaders are not really trustworthy.”

Even before the wildfire destruction exposed how bad the bureaucracy has become, he said, “people were already leaving California in droves.”

“They’re fleeing a social and political climate here that they did not dig.”

It’s not America, he stated.

“Many of the middle class won’t be able to rebuild, having had their insurances cut just before the wildfires for petty reasons like not having a screen or a railing; it’s just terrible.”

Then, to “have no resources to fight the fires” was crazy.

“Crazy things are happening,’ Gibson exclaimed.

Pinning down the cause, he said, “It’s government neglect.”

They’re too busy giving the money to “illegal immigrants, putting them up in hotels, giving them phones,” instead of spending those billions on fixing the crumbling infrastructure.

“We need to make our voices heard, as a community,” Gibson asserted, “because it’s clear that our elected officials don’t seem to give a damn.”

“They’re not really doing much, so it’s up to us. Put your faith in God, and move forward. Hard to do, when your arse is on fire,” Gibson concluded.

Adding action to his words, Gibson joined the Saving California (SC) recall campaign in February.

They’re demanding that Governor Gavin Newsom be forced to resign, through a special mechanism that can remove a governor before his tenure ends.

SC’s grounds for the recall include government overreach, the highest taxes in the US, woke water rations, and the LGBTrans lawfare assaults on parental rights.