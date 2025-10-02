Image
Australia ·News & Commentary

Media Smears Academics as “Far-Right” for Defending Anglo-Celtic Australia

"Any positive reference to Anglo-Celtic heritage now sparks media hysteria, while other ethnic groups in Australia are praised for preserving their traditions, forming enclaves, and resisting assimilation."

Ben Davis Oct 2, 2025

The Sydney Morning Herald (SMH) has launched an attack on two Campion College academics—Dr Stephen McInerney (Dean of Studies) and Dr Stephen Chavura (Senior Lecturer in History)—branding them “far-right” for their views expressed at the recent BACPAC 2025 conference.

The attempt to smear them has sparked a wave of support from conservatives who see the controversy as proof that the Australian mainstream media cannot tolerate dissenting voices on culture, heritage, and immigration.

The Herald’s article attempts to frame McInerney and Chavura as “racists,” citing their criticisms of multiculturalism and defence of Anglo-Celtic heritage.

McInerney is shamed for warning about Australia’s “radical transformation,” questioning mass immigration, and praising figures like Enoch Powell. Chavura is attacked for encouraging Anglo-Celtic men to defend their heritage, oppose multiculturalism, and support pro-Australian rallies.

McInerney responded directly on X, praising Campion College for upholding academic freedom and protecting freedom of speech:

“The SMH has published an article attacking me and my colleague, Stephen Chavura. I am pleased to be employed by an institution that supports Academic Freedom and Freedom of Speech and formally protects these essential values in its policy framework.”

Chavura issued a longer statement, accusing the Herald of deliberately targeting him and McInerney as an intimidation tactic:

“Simply put, the media sees that since the March for Australia protests and the Charlie Kirk assassination, the political right is becoming more confident and assertive, and they are trying to put the revolt down by making an example of two seemingly easy targets. … This is not a time for conservatives and patriots to retreat in fear. This is the time to rally behind and support one another.”

Chavura insists that nothing he has said constitutes “racism,” unless one adopts the left’s ever-expanding definition of the term to include virtually all conservative perspectives on immigration.

What this controversy reveals is not simply a clash between two academics and a newspaper, but a deeper cultural fault line in Australia. Any positive reference to Anglo-Celtic heritage now sparks media hysteria, while other ethnic groups in Australia are praised for preserving their traditions, forming enclaves, and resisting assimilation.

In practice, “multiculturalism” in Australia has come to mean that every people group is free to maintain and defend its identity—except Anglo-Celtic Australians.

The Sydney Morning Herald’s hit-piece has inadvertently laid bare the true meaning of Australia’s official “diversity” narrative: every culture is worth celebrating—unless it is the heritage of those who built modern Australia. The descendants of the Anglo-Celtic pioneers who established the institutions, laws, and culture of the nation are now told to embrace self-loathing, indifference to their demographic decline, and silence in the face of cultural erosion.

That is why the SMH’s attack will backfire. Rather than silencing dissent, it has only confirmed what many Australians already suspect—that media elites use “multiculturalism” as a weapon, not to celebrate diversity, but to delegitimise and displace the nation’s own heritage.

Special Request:

For nearly eight years, we've highlighted issues ignored by mainstream media and resisted globalist ideologies eroding Western civilization. We've done this joyfully, without paywalls, despite personal costs to our team. Your support has kept us going, but operating costs exceed donations, forcing us to use ads. We’d love to ditch them, so we’re asking for your help. If you value our work, please consider supporting us via Stripe or PayPal. Every bit helps us keep fighting for our kids’ future. Thank you!

What's New?

Use the blue arrows at the bottom to scroll through the latest.
John Ruddick Launches Patriotic Podcast to Reclaim Australia’s Political History

John Ruddick Launches Patriotic Podcast to Reclaim Australia’s Political History

“This will be a massive boon to the conservative movement in Australia, especially for homeschoolers.”
By
by Rod LampardOct 2, 2025
“You Are the Enemy”: Starmer Vows to “Fight” Those Who Claim “English” and “British” Are Racial Labels

“You Are the Enemy”: Starmer Vows to “Fight” Those Who Claim “English” and “British” Are Racial Labels

"Starmer’s speech also drew a barrage of criticism online, with opponents and native Britons accusing him of erasing the ethnic dimension of 'English' and 'British' by reducing the terms to mere markers of citizenship."
By
by Staff WriterOct 1, 2025
Trump Deploys the Army to Protect Portland’s Police After Designating Far-Left Antifa a Terrorist Group

Trump Deploys the Army to Protect Portland’s Police After Designating Far-Left Antifa a Terrorist Group

"Even 'mostly peaceful,' notoriously anti-Trump CNN have described Antifa and the organisation’s 'black-bloc' tactics as a threat to persons, property, and police."
By
by Rod LampardSep 30, 2025
Canon Press Offers $10 Million to Acquire Christianity Today

Canon Press Offers $10 Million to Acquire Christianity Today

"Charlie Kirk carried the torch of Christianity Today’s founder Billy Graham as a global evangelist, and it is in his legacy that we see the future of Christianity Today," Canon Press said.
By
by Staff WriterSep 30, 2025
Dr Stephen Chavura: ‘The Vanishing Nation: Australia’s Identity Crisis’

Dr Stephen Chavura: ‘The Vanishing Nation: Australia’s Identity Crisis’

"People do not assimilate into vague, abstract values," Dr Chavura said. "They assimilate into living cultural practices exemplified by an overwhelmingly dominant ethnic majority."
By
by Staff WriterSep 29, 2025
Musk: “The ADL Hates Christians, Therefore, It Is a Hate Group”

Musk: “The ADL Hates Christians, Therefore, It Is a Hate Group”

"The ADL further characterises Christian Identity as a "racist and anti-Semitic sect" for asserting that people of European descent are the descendants of the “Lost Tribes” of Israel."
By
by Staff WriterSep 29, 2025
Missed Another Rapture?

Missed Another Rapture?

Why do some Christians keep predicting that the Rapture will happen in September, and why are these predictions consistently wrong?
By
by Matthew LittlefieldSep 29, 2025
What’s Wrong With Progressive Christianity?

What’s Wrong With Progressive Christianity?

“Here is the clincher and the primary problem with progressive Christianity: they have lost the Gospel.”
By
by Luke NuskeSep 28, 2025

Image

Support

If you value our work and would like to support us, you can do so by visiting our support page. Can’t find what you’re looking for? Visit our search page.

Copyright © 2025, Caldron Pool

Quick Links

Permissions

Everything published at Caldron Pool is protected by copyright and cannot be used and/or duplicated without prior written permission. Links and excerpts with full attribution are permitted. Published articles represent the opinions of the author and may not reflect the views of all contributors at Caldron Pool.

Caldron Pool does not condone the use of violence, threats, or intimidation for political or religious purposes. We strongly advocate for peaceful, respectful, and free communication and open debate without fear of reprisal or punishment.