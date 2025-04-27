McMahon Churches Unite for Community Meeting with Election Candidates

In a call to action for community involvement, Local McMahon churches have come together to invite local Christians to a significant gathering on May 1, 2025, at Tyndale Christian School. The event aims to unite the voices of the Christian community with local political candidates Matt Camenzuli and Chris Bowen. Christianity was the largest religious group reported overall at 60.0% of the population in the latest census.

This unique opportunity is set to begin at 7 PM, it urges Christians to engage in meaningful dialogue regarding the issues that affect their communities. “Faith and action must go together,” state organisers said, emphasising the importance of having a voice in local governance.

With the chance to ask questions directly to the candidates, attendees can address vital community topics and express the important role that churches play in McMahon. Believers should come prepared with questions and insights that reflect the concerns of their congregations.

In addition to attending, all are encouraged to invite fellow church members and friends to strengthen their collective voice. Concerns that the Christian voice is not being heard in government, particularly in McMahon, has been flagged by Local Christians, and this meeting seeks to address this concern.

Mark your calendars for this essential meeting on May 1.

For more details, please contact office.smithfieldbaptist@gmail.com.