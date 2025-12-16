Image
Matt Walsh Slams Australian Government After Bondi Shooting

"Rules are not enough. You also need to ensure that your country is full of people who are willing to follow those rules. And in that very important respect, Australia has clearly failed."

Staff Writer Dec 16, 2025

Matt Walsh, commentator and host of The Matt Walsh Show at the Daily Wire, has weighed in on Sunday’s mass shooting at Bondi Beach, Sydney, which left 16 people dead and 40 injured, according to New South Wales police.

In his video, Walsh described the attack in detail, stating: “There was two shooters, one on the bridge, one under the bridge. Just start to shoot for 20 minutes… 20 minutes with four policemen there. Nobody give fire back. Nothing. Like they froze.” He noted that the shooters legally possessed multiple firearms, including bolt-action rifles and pump-action shotguns.

Walsh criticised Australia’s gun control policies, arguing that they left the public defenceless. “Once you ban all civilian ownership of firearms, the population will become completely defenceless,” he said.

Beyond gun control, Walsh framed the attack as a broader failure of Australia’s immigration policies and multiculturalism. He described the shooters as “jihadis imported from abroad in the name of multiculturalism” and stated: “Australia has made the fatal mistake of allowing foreign terrorists into their country while preventing the populace from defending itself.”

“Rules are not enough,” he said. “You also need to ensure that your country is full of people who are willing to follow those rules. And in that very important respect, Australia has clearly failed.”

Walsh also connected the incident to historical Australian policies, referencing the 1955 White Australia policy and arguing that abandoning efforts to maintain a homogeneous population has had long-term consequences: “What happens to a nation that within a half century stops caring about homogeneity and embraces foreigners from Pakistan and Lebanon and Turkey… you get mass shootings targeting innocent men, women, and children because of their faith, which is what took place yesterday.”

He criticised the police response, saying that officers “simply did nothing while the attack was unfolding,” and called the situation an example of what he described as government incompetence and a failure of leftist ideology. Walsh also warned of potential future consequences of gun bans, arguing that further restrictions would leave law-abiding Australians defenceless.

“The government, of course, will retain its firearms, which law enforcement agents will be too afraid to actually use against the bad guys,” he said.

