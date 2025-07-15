Matt Walsh Demands Answers in Epstein Case: “We Can’t Move On”

Commentator Matt Walsh has slammed the Trump Administration’s handling of the Jeffrey Epstein case, saying he wants to see those guilty “weeping and begging for mercy.”

The comments were made after President Trump asserted that the Jeffrey Epstein “client list” was a hoax fabricated by Democrats to undermine his administration.

In a Truth Social post, Trump claimed that the Epstein files were created by political adversaries like Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, and former FBI Director James Comey, likening them to other alleged Democrat hoaxes such as the Russia investigation and the Steele dossier.

President Trump urged his base not to waste any more time and energy on Epstein, describing him as “somebody that nobody cares about.”

🚨 JUST IN: President Trump again says the Epstein files are a “made-up Democrat hoax” pic.twitter.com/TParjcA93S — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 15, 2025

Responding to the President’s comments, Walsh posted on X, saying:

“I’ve come back from vacation to learn that Epstein apparently wasn’t an international child sex trafficker (even though he was arrested for being one), there is no client list (even though the Attorney General said she had it on her desk), he did kill himself (even though the video ‘proving’ this point was edited), no prominent or powerful people are implicated (even though dozens of them flew on his plane to his pedophile island), and the whole issue doesn’t matter so we should move on and never talk about it again. Wow. Well, I’m glad that’s settled!”

In a follow-up segment on the Matt Walsh Show, Walsh further criticised what he characterised as attempts to downplay or move past the Epstein case, saying millions of Americans are still demanding answers. “Millions of Americans are not satisfied with what we’ve been told,” he said. “And we shouldn’t be.”

Walsh urged those on the right, including President Trump, not to abandon the issue. “We can’t drop it. We can’t move on. Because what we want is justice. We have a deep desire for justice.”

He expressed frustration at the perceived lack of accountability for those involved, saying the powerful often escape consequences. “We want these evildoers to be punished. We want the innocent to be defended,” Walsh said. “We want justice. It’s one of the most basic and most honourable of all human desires.”

Referencing reports of disturbing video evidence, Walsh pressed for full transparency and public exposure. “We want to know who else was in those awful videos that Pam Bondi told us about,” he said.

“We want those people to be dragged in front of us, weeping and begging for mercy. We want them exposed and humiliated and shamed and punished in the harshest and most painful way, because that’s justice.”

Walsh warned that the issue will not be dropped until justice is satisfied.

