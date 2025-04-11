Matt Walsh Blasts NSW “Orwellian” Anti-Conversion Law: “Effectively Makes Prayer Illegal”

US commentator Matt Walsh has slammed New South Wales’ new “Orwellian” anti-conversion law, arguing that it effectively criminalises Christian prayer, equating it to authoritarian restrictions seen in Communist regimes.

According to the official guidance from the New South Wales government, the Conversion Practices Ban Act 2024 prohibits “praying with or over a person with the intent to change or suppress their sexuality or gender identity,” even if the individual requests the prayer.

Quoting the government directly, Walsh emphasized: “Praying with or over a person with the intent to change or suppress their sexuality or gender identity is unlawful. It is unlawful even if that person has asked you to pray for them to be able to change or suppress their sexuality or gender identity.”

“This is not an exaggeration,” Walsh said. “That’s not an overstatement. It’s actually written into the legislation.”

The conservative host linked the law to a broader trend across Western democracies, comparing it to religious repression in China: “One by one Western countries are adopting anti-Christian crackdowns to the point that they’re making it illegal for Christians to practice their faith.”

Walsh referenced a public awareness video from the New South Wales government that outlines the scope of the legislation, including “counseling, referrals, prayer, or pastoral conversation” as potential violations if aimed at altering gender or sexual identity.

He also highlighted the broader implications of the law, stating: “If a mother or father were to simply pray that their child would overcome their gender dysphoria, they can go to jail.”

Under the law, individuals can face up to five years in prison for engaging in practices deemed to cause “substantial mental or physical harm,” including efforts carried out by faith leaders or family members. Violations that involve cross-border participation can result in up to three years in prison or a fine.

Walsh suggested the law could even apply to his podcast: “If you’re listening to this show in New South Wales, is that a crime? Could you go to jail for that? Maybe.”

He cited the case of Billboard Chris, a Canadian activist who was arrested in Brisbane while peacefully protesting gender ideology. Walsh used this incident to highlight what he views as a crackdown on dissent: “He was peacefully standing in a market in Brisbane wearing a sign… and they took him away in handcuffs.”

Walsh referenced Australian commentator and Sky News and Caldron Pool contributor Evelyn Rae, who criticized the law’s reliance on subjective claims of harm: “All somebody has to say is, ‘I wanted to kill myself because somebody prayed over me that I wouldn’t be same-sex attracted.’ Boom. There you go… What is this? Are we China? This is regulated religion.”

"This is straight out of China. It criminalises Christianity… The state has literally become the arbiter of truth and authority and they are now deciding what Christianity is allowed to say and do." Evelyn Rae pic.twitter.com/IVuniV1rP4 — Caldron Pool (@CaldronPool) April 6, 2025

Walsh also noted similar incidents abroad, including the arrest of a British man, Adam Smith-Connor, for silently praying outside an abortion clinic—a case raised by U.S. Senator JD Vance in a recent address to European leaders.

Walsh warned that these laws represent a growing global trend of targeting Christians for their beliefs: “They’re now throwing Christians in prison for practising their faith… These attacks are as unlawful and immoral as they are systematic.”

Walsh closed by urging policymakers and citizens to take a stand against what he sees as an escalating infringement on religious liberty.

