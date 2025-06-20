Man with Highest IQ in the World Says Christianity is True: “The World Needs to Catch Up”

Image
Dr. YoungHoon Kim, officially recognised as holding the highest recorded IQ in the world, has proclaimed that Christianity is the true path to understanding God. Kim, whose IQ score of 276 sets a new global record, declared that the Bible is the “perfect, eternal, and final Word of God,” adding that the world needs to “catch up” with this timeless truth.

Kim’s statement, made on social media platform X, reads: “As the world’s highest IQ record holder, I believe that Jesus Christ is God, the way, the truth, and the life.” The 2024-2025 record holder’s comments have gone viral across social media, particularly given his unprecedented intellectual standing.

In another post, Kim declared, “As the world’s highest IQ record holder, I believe the Bible is the perfect, eternal, and final Word of God. Therefore, the Bible doesn’t need to be updated. The world needs to catch up.”

Earlier in the year, Kim elaborated further on his perspective, stating, “Believing that Jesus Christ is the perfect manifestation of God’s will, showing us the way to love one another as He has loved us, is a highly rational conclusion.” Kim also affirmed that “Christianity offers the clearest way to understand and experience God,” pointing to the teachings of Jesus as the most complete source of knowledge about a loving and redemptive God.

Kim’s IQ of 276 is far beyond the norm. His score has been validated by a range of prestigious organisations, including the GIGA Society, the World Memory Championships, and official Guinness-aligned bodies. Kim’s IQ was also verified by the World Mind Sports Council.

Prior to Kim, the record was held by renowned mathematician Terence Tao, whose IQ was estimated to be around 230.

