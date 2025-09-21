Image
LIVE: Charlie Kirk’s Memorial

The memorial service for Charlie Kirk has reached capacity at State Farm Stadium, authorities said, after more than 200,000 people have turned out to honour one of the most influential Christian conservative voices in the United States.

Staff Writer Sep 22, 2025

The Arizona Cardinals’ home stadium, which seats 73,000, filled within hours of doors opening at 8 a.m. local time. Tens of thousands more gathered outside, while millions have tuned in to a special memorial livestream hosted by Turning Point USA, featuring tributes from President Donald J. Trump, Vice President JD Vance, Erika Kirk, and others.

You can tune in below:

Image

