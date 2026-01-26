Littleproud Speech Goes Viral After Claiming ‘Radical Islam Is the Problem, Not Guns’

Nationals Leader David Littleproud has drawn international attention after a brief but fiery speech delivered in the Australian Parliament circulated widely on social media.

The 40-second clip shows Mr Littleproud criticising the Albanese government’s response to the deadly Bondi attack, using the parliamentary address to accuse Labor of misidentifying the nature of the threat facing Australia and deflecting responsibility through firearms policy.

In the speech, Mr Littleproud argued that the government was unwilling to confront radical Islam, instead focusing on restrictions that affect lawful gun owners.

“If you do not have the courage to look yourself in the mirror, to look the country in the eye and say it is not guns that are the problem, but it is radical Islam that is the problem, then all you are doing is diverting attention and taking away the rights of lawful Australians,” Mr Littleproud said.

He went on to warn that Australians who comply with existing firearms laws — including those in rural communities and metropolitan areas — were being unfairly targeted despite “doing the right thing by this country” and abiding by the law. Mr Littleproud argued such measures undermined the values he believes should be preserved for future generations.

The Nationals leader accused the government of lacking the courage to confront what he described as deeper security and cultural challenges, labelling the administration “gutless” for failing to acknowledge those issues openly.

The video gained significant traction internationally after being shared by high-profile figures, including United States Republican Senator Ted Cruz. Actors John Cleese and Rob Schneider also reposted the clip.

Mr Schneider offered a strong endorsement of Mr Littleproud’s remarks, criticising Australian political leadership and claiming reluctance to address Islamist extremism stemmed from fear of being labelled “Islamophobic”, a term he described as illegitimate.

