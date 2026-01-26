Image
Australia ·News & Commentary

Littleproud Speech Goes Viral After Claiming ‘Radical Islam Is the Problem, Not Guns’

"All you are doing is diverting attention and taking away the rights of lawful Australians," he said.

Staff Writer Jan 27, 2026

Nationals Leader David Littleproud has drawn international attention after a brief but fiery speech delivered in the Australian Parliament circulated widely on social media.

The 40-second clip shows Mr Littleproud criticising the Albanese government’s response to the deadly Bondi attack, using the parliamentary address to accuse Labor of misidentifying the nature of the threat facing Australia and deflecting responsibility through firearms policy.

In the speech, Mr Littleproud argued that the government was unwilling to confront radical Islam, instead focusing on restrictions that affect lawful gun owners.

“If you do not have the courage to look yourself in the mirror, to look the country in the eye and say it is not guns that are the problem, but it is radical Islam that is the problem, then all you are doing is diverting attention and taking away the rights of lawful Australians,” Mr Littleproud said.

He went on to warn that Australians who comply with existing firearms laws — including those in rural communities and metropolitan areas — were being unfairly targeted despite “doing the right thing by this country” and abiding by the law. Mr Littleproud argued such measures undermined the values he believes should be preserved for future generations.

The Nationals leader accused the government of lacking the courage to confront what he described as deeper security and cultural challenges, labelling the administration “gutless” for failing to acknowledge those issues openly.

The video gained significant traction internationally after being shared by high-profile figures, including United States Republican Senator Ted Cruz. Actors John Cleese and Rob Schneider also reposted the clip.

Mr Schneider offered a strong endorsement of Mr Littleproud’s remarks, criticising Australian political leadership and claiming reluctance to address Islamist extremism stemmed from fear of being labelled “Islamophobic”, a term he described as illegitimate.

WATCH:

Special Request:

For nearly eight years, we've highlighted issues ignored by mainstream media and resisted globalist ideologies eroding Western civilization. We've done this joyfully, without paywalls, despite personal costs to our team. Your support has kept us going, but operating costs exceed donations, forcing us to use ads. We’d love to ditch them, so we’re asking for your help. If you value our work, please consider supporting us via Stripe or PayPal. Every bit helps us keep fighting for our kids’ future. Thank you!

What's New?

Use the blue arrows at the bottom to scroll through the latest.
Trump Shares Speech Claiming ‘Great Replacement’ Is A Reality

Trump Shares Speech Claiming ‘Great Replacement’ Is A Reality

"The video has rapidly gone viral, accumulating more than 30 million views across social media within 24 hours."
By
by Staff WriterJan 26, 2026
26 January 1788: The Day Australia Was Born

26 January 1788: The Day Australia Was Born

"Of all the peoples who could have established Australia, the Indigenous population was fortunate to have the Christian British settlers, who were among the most reserved, restrained, and compassionate when it came to dealing with the Natives."
By
by Staff WriterJan 26, 2026
Spain’s Socialist Government Calls for an EU Standing Army to Save Greenland From Trump

Spain’s Socialist Government Calls for an EU Standing Army to Save Greenland From Trump

“If we are facing a possible unilateral annexation of Greenland that would legitimise the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and the demise of NATO. Europe must act quickly,” he said.
By
by Rod LampardJan 24, 2026
Lutnick: “Globalisation Has Failed the West”

Lutnick: “Globalisation Has Failed the West”

"Under the 'America First' model, he argued, nations should prioritise their own workers, industries, and security while still engaging with trusted allies."
By
by Staff WriterJan 23, 2026
European Rabbis Leader Urges Jews and Muslims to Unite Against ‘Old Europeans’ Concerned About Immigration

European Rabbis Leader Urges Jews and Muslims to Unite Against ‘Old Europeans’ Concerned About Immigration

"The rise of the 'extreme right' in many European countries is a response to the insecurity felt by the old Europeans regarding the new immigrants who came from the Middle East," he said.
By
by Staff WriterJan 22, 2026
Bible App Downloads Surge Past One Billion as Global Usage Rises

Bible App Downloads Surge Past One Billion as Global Usage Rises

"Younger Christians are a major driver of the shift toward digital Scripture."
By
by Staff WriterJan 22, 2026
Australian Parliament Fast-Tracks Antisemitism Bill Amid Free Speech Concerns

Australian Parliament Fast-Tracks Antisemitism Bill Amid Free Speech Concerns

“History will not treat this bill well. This is a victory for the security state, the establishment, and the censorship industrial complex,” Senator Alex Antic warned.
By
by Staff WriterJan 21, 2026
Kathleen Kennedy Steps Down: Will Lucasfilm Recapture the Magic Without the DEI Drama?

Kathleen Kennedy Steps Down: Will Lucasfilm Recapture the Magic Without the DEI Drama?

“Although absent from Forbes’ list of Kennedy foibles, few incidents illustrate them as blatantly as the firing of conservative Gina Carano.”
By
by Rod LampardJan 20, 2026

Image

Support

If you value our work and would like to support us, you can do so by visiting our support page. Can’t find what you’re looking for? Visit our search page.

Copyright © 2025, Caldron Pool

Quick Links

Permissions

Everything published at Caldron Pool is protected by copyright and cannot be used and/or duplicated without prior written permission. Links and excerpts with full attribution are permitted. Published articles represent the opinions of the author and may not reflect the views of all contributors at Caldron Pool.

Caldron Pool does not condone the use of violence, threats, or intimidation for political or religious purposes. We strongly advocate for peaceful, respectful, and free communication and open debate without fear of reprisal or punishment.