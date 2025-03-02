Liberal Senators Block Inquiry into Child Gender Medicine

On February 10, 2025, a pivotal vote in the Australian Senate aimed to investigate the effects of child gender medicine—specifically, the use of puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and irreversible surgeries on minors. The proposed inquiry sought to highlight potential harms, elevate the voices of detransitioners, and hold the medical industry accountable. However, the initiative was defeated when Liberal Senators Andrew Bragg, Maria Kovacic, and Richard Colbeck joined forces with Labor and the Greens to dismiss the inquiry.

The vote revealed a significant rift within the Liberal Party, as Bragg, Kovacic, and Colbeck chose to align with progressive factions instead of prioritizing transparency. Critics argue that their actions silenced victims, shielded the medical establishment from scrutiny, and undermined the conservative principles they were elected to uphold.

Internationally, countries such as the UK, Sweden, and Finland have begun to restrict these experimental treatments following evidence linking them to serious health risks, including sterility and bone loss. In the United States, the Trump administration is moving to ban procedures deemed dangerous based on growing research. In contrast, Australia remains stalled, largely due to the actions of these three senators.

In response to the Senate’s decision, a petition titled “You Voted Against Transparency on Child Gender Medicine—Australians Demand an Apology” has gained momentum. It specifically calls out Senators Bragg, Kovacic, and Colbeck, urging them to apologize publicly, acknowledge the international evidence of harm, and support a new inquiry. The petition has attracted thousands of signatures, reflecting a growing demand for accountability.

The implications of this vote are significant. Failure to address these issues could lead to further harm for vulnerable children, while the Liberal Party risks alienating its conservative base. As public pressure mounts, these senators may find themselves compelled to reconsider their stance on this critical issue.

You can view and sign the petition here.