‘Let It Die’: Chavura Says Liberal Party Can’t Be Saved

Commentator and academic Dr. Stephen Chavura has slammed the Australian Liberal Party, questioning its direction and reason for existence in a video posted to X.

In the short clip, Chavura focused his criticism on Deputy Liberal Leader Sussan Ley, accusing her and the party of abandoning conservative principles in pursuit of electoral gains.

“Why does the Liberal Party even exist? What’s it for?” Chavura asked, arguing that the current leadership lacks a coherent philosophy and is primarily focused on appealing to left-leaning and so-called “teal” voters.

He accused Ley of prioritising identity politics over core issues such as the cost of living, housing affordability, and immigration.

Chavura noted that Ley described herself as a “zealot” for increasing female representation within the Liberal Party — an issue he claims is not a major concern for most Australians.

He also criticised Ley for opening her speech with an acknowledgment of country, despite a majority of Australians voting against the Indigenous Voice to Parliament referendum in 2023. According to Chavura, this highlights a disconnect between party leadership and the broader electorate.

“The problem is that the Liberal Party and Sussan Ley are not talking to Australians,” he said. “They’re talking to three groups: the media, lobby groups, especially renewables groups, and factional overlords within the Liberal Party that they have to appeal to in order to climb to the top. That’s it. Where is Australia in all of this?”

Chavura contrasted the party’s current trajectory with the founding ideals of Robert Menzies, accusing the modern Liberal Party of embracing big government, ignoring rising debt levels, and pushing policies like net-zero emissions targets, which he argued would harm the economy without impacting the global climate.

“Perhaps the best thing for the Liberal Party is for it to die because I just can’t see any way that this party can possibly be fixed,” he said.

WATCH: