Less of Moore, and Less Hypocrisy Too

According to the White House, American Filmmaker Michael Moore has just made the “dumbest statement of the year.” And I am inclined to agree with them. It was not only dumb, but it further revealed the hypocrisy and double standards of the loony left.

So what is Moore now up to? He just came out with this howler:

Who’s really being removed by ICE tonight? The child who would’ve discovered the cure for cancer in 2046? The 9th grade nerd who would’ve stopped that asteroid that’s gonna hit us in 2032? Do we care? For every time I have heard a negative word or blatant hatred spewed toward those who came from afar, I have felt that I should pause, get down on one knee, and thank all of those who gave up their lives elsewhere to come here and be with us.

Good grief. Thankfully the White House issued a quick and decisive reply. As one news outlet put it:

In response, the White House released a statement on Wednesday saying that illegal immigrant killers and rapists “aren’t scholars — they’re criminals.” “In a strong contender for dumbest statement of the year, disgraced ‘filmmaker’ Michael Moore lamented illegal immigrant criminals being apprehended because they might’ve ‘discovered the cure for cancer’ or ‘stopped that asteroid,’” the White House statement said. “The only thing more foolish than that statement are the politicians who oppose the deportations.”

It continued:

The statement included a listing of some of the worst criminal illegal immigrants arrested thus far. The list included nine child sex predators and rapists as well as kidnappers, murderers and gang members. One of those listed was a documented member of the bloodthirsty gang MS-13, Salvadoran national Sergio Arquimides Pineda, who was arrested by ICE Homeland Security Investigations Corpus Christi and convicted of driving while intoxicated and aggravated assault with bodily injury. Another illegal, Guatemalan national, Edilio Agustin-Orellana, was arrested by ICE Boston and is facing five counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, three counts of kidnapping, intimidation and armed home invasion. A third arrested migrant listed by the White House was Turkish national Gokhan Adriguzel, who is a known or suspected terrorist, according to officials. “Michael Moore is free to visit the quantum computing and particle physics labs that MS-13, TDA [Tren de Aragua], and the cartels are now going to have to set up back home in El Salvador, Venezuela, and Mexico,” quipped White House deputy press secretary Kush Desai. In the meantime, Desai said, “the Trump administration will remain focused on putting our own citizens first by mass deporting illegal migrant rapists, murderers, and other criminals out of American communities.”

Hypocrisy

The absurdity and hypocrisy of Moore’s statement should be obvious to all. But we have long known that radical leftists who pontificate on things they know little about are always happy to ride the high moral horse, despite being blatant hypocrites. For example, Moore, like so many of the progressive crusaders, regularly lectures us peons about how we are supposedly destroying our climate. He wants us to tighten our belts, eat insects, and save the planet.

Never mind that these folks fly the globe to climate conferences in their private jets, and lash out at us plebs from their beachside mansions. Indeed, a quick look online finds this: “How many houses does Michael Moore own? After his 2014 divorce, Moore was reported to have nine homes and a net worth of $50 million.”

And talk about tightening the belt, have you ever seen pics of the guy? Clearly Moore needs to do a whole lot more of this, both figuratively and literally. Lay off the cakes man. Indeed, I am pretty certain that he is not routinely dining on cockroaches and other insect delicacies. So spare us the sermons, Moore.

But his latest remarks certainly DO take the cake. So he is worried that deporting criminals will mean we will not find a cure for cancer? Really? As has already been said by the Trump team, it is unlikely the gang members and child sex traffickers and meth peddlers are working very hard on discovering a cure for anything. Nor will they save us from any asteroids heading our way.

The real hypocrisy is this: Moore and the left are rabidly pro-abortion. They are quite happy to see millions of unborn babies slaughtered in their mothers’ wombs. Never once do I recall Moore or any of these other num nums condemning abortion because we might be killing “the child who would’ve discovered the cure for cancer” or “the 9th-grade nerd who would’ve stopped that asteroid that’s gonna hit us in 2032”. As he asked: ‘Do we care?’

One well-known story that I included in my 2015 book, The Challenge of Abortion, goes like this:

The family is very poor, the husband is alcoholic and has syphilis; one of their numerous children is mentally deficient, and there is a strong family history of deafness. The wife finds she is pregnant again. What should she do? If she had been to Planned Parenthood or many other clinics, current wisdom would probably have advised terminating the pregnancy. Thankfully, two hundred years ago the woman did not have that option, and the world has been immeasurably enriched because of the child she bore, Ludwig van Beethoven.

Now that is more like it. Millions upon millions of babies never saw the light of day. How many of these if allowed to live might have gone on and found a cure for cancer? How many other Beethovens or Mozarts were slaughtered? How many great scientists were killed, including those who could figure out a way to keep us from being wiped out by some asteroid?

The hypocrisy of Moore is just far too great for any of us to take anything he says seriously. He is another typical lunar leftist who thinks he knows better than everyone else and is morally superior to all of us. As such, he wants the masses to bend the knee before him and his buddies.

Sorry, Michael, but the masses have long ago stopped listening to you and your smug, moralistic and self-righteous jeremiads. We prefer those who talk a bit of sense and actually stand for ordinary Americans and their values. That is why Trump easily won the election and Harris did not.

We the people have had a gutful of your Pharisaic blabbering and disturbing double standards. Time to put a sock in it Michael.