Left-Wing NGOs Accused of Fuelling LA’s Open Borders Violence

Non-governmental leftwing organisations (NGOs) are being accused of stage-managing Los Angeles’s open borders riots.

Non-profit Operation Healthy Hearts (OHH) is one of at least seven NGOs on the ground alleged to be “openly fuelling” the carnage.

OHH have reportedly been handing out packages labelled “F**k ICE.”

Inside each box are “goggles, facemasks, gloves, and a phone number for ‘jail support,” reported the New York Post.

All of which is assembled, delivered, and then handed out to ICE “protestors” by OHH volunteers.

Slamming the claims, OHH accused the NYP of “dangerously trying to shift blame from state violence, onto those providing aid.”

In a statement, OHH’s Jackie Villalta said the boxes were filled with “essential health and safety resources for unhoused and marginalised people” caught up in the same carnage OHH appears to be fostering.

Dancing with semantics, she framed OHH’s “F**k Ice PPE” packages as “public health and harm reduction.”

Handing out “aid” packages with “F**k ICE” on them, she said, is not OHH “fuelling violence,” it’s OHH protecting public health.

Villalta’s statement can be found on their Instagram account along with OHH’s “aid” package, pro-LGBTQ+, and anti-ICE content.

NGOs include Art group, LA Poverty Department, which runs the Skid Row History Museum and Archive.

They have indirectly participated in the Marxian mayhem, the NYP explained, by allowing themselves to be a distribution centre.

“Among the items available at the museum were anarchist pamphlets that advocate setting police cars on fire and burning down police precincts.”

This is alongside advice on how to “target banks and ATMs as part of ‘direct action’ against authorities,” the NYP added.

Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights (CHIRLA) is also among the open borders NGO’s shadowing the chaos.

A Washington Examiner exposé revealed that the formerly taxpayer-funded group was openly encouraging members and followers to “report ICE.”

In the mix is the Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL).

PSL has ties to the Chinese Communist Party, and has called for “mass mobilisation to challenge national guard peacekeepers, and boot ICE out of LA.”

Raising the alarm on PSL, Lily Tang Williams – Candidate for Congress, and survivor of Mao’s Cultural Revolution – said, “PSL was helping stir the violence.”

Party for Socialism and Liberation is one of the orgs behind LA riots. PSL is tied to Neville Singham, a Maoist with an office in Shanghai. He attends CCP meetings focusing on propaganda strategies & activities in the west. Massive illegal immigration is one of them. ⁦⁦ pic.twitter.com/0E4mvzLOud — Lily Tang Williams (@Lily4Liberty) June 11, 2025

The Washington Examiner piece backed Lily’s concerns

They recalled PSL’s history of criminal incitement to riot, stating that PSL was “a cog in an influence machine.”

They’re benefactor, Shanghai-based businessman Neville Roy Singham, is a Maoist who backs CCP-praising nonprofit groups,” the Examiner exclaimed.

Singham also supports “media entities that echo pro-Beijing propaganda.”

An additional candidate for Cui bono? (Who benefits?) is California’s Gavin Newsom.

Australia’s Daily Telegraph and Sky News regular, James Morrow, took aim at the Democrat Governor, rightly suggesting Newsom may be exploiting the riots to shore up a run for the presidency in 2028.

Democrats farming America burning for political profit isn’t new.

LA burning elevates the same level of self-interest for career leftwing bureaucrats as backing Black Lives Matter Inc., destroying black communities.

As Morrow argued, Democrats stoking the riots potentially helps Newsom remake himself into a candidate for the White House.

As you read the breathless coverage out of California remember that Gavin Newsom, who is desperate to become president in 2028, has far more to gain from stoking conflict in LA and picking a fight with Trump than the other way around. It's already gotten him a national platform. — James Morrow (@pwafork) June 11, 2025

If this is the idea, glorifying Newsom as a victim of a militaristic MAGA crusade may backfire.

Democrat rage against Donald Trump over deploying the National Guard to LA won’t outlive Democrat VP candidate Tim Walz doing the same in 2020.

Democrat VP candidate, Tim Walz, 2020 on BLM riots:



"The National Guard will be fully mobilised."



Where's @CAgovernor at?https://t.co/yGDs30GaK1 pic.twitter.com/ez5IdAsQsM — Rod Lampard (@rod_lampard) June 12, 2025

The receipts include CNN cheering on Walz as a “law and order” leader.

CNN fact-checking counter-claims, asserted that “Walz, not Trump, was the one who deployed the Minnesota National Guard.”

The piece was published with clear intent: to boost Joe Biden and delegitimise Trump’s first term presidency.

This all supports Morrow’s take.

Anytime America burns, you can count on Democrats and legacy media to line up, justify violence, politicise foul play, parrot each other, then spit out selective facts from the same “mostly peaceful protest” script.

This “revolution” is the residual consequence of the Democrat run White House’s inhumane mass immigration nightmare.

We either end multiculturalism, or multiculturalism will end us.



The West cannot survive what multiculturalism allows. https://t.co/aGcXgcc9wK — Rod Lampard (@rod_lampard) June 10, 2025

Leftism’s push for an open borders uprising isn’t a protest; it’s a physical escalation of the Marxian Woke culture war.