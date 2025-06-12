Image
News & Commentary ·United States

Left-Wing NGOs Accused of Fuelling LA’s Open Borders Violence

"Democrats farming America burning for political profit isn’t new."

Rod Lampard Jun 13, 2025

Non-governmental leftwing organisations (NGOs) are being accused of stage-managing Los Angeles’s open borders riots.

Non-profit Operation Healthy Hearts (OHH) is one of at least seven NGOs on the ground alleged to be “openly fuelling” the carnage.

OHH have reportedly been handing out packages labelled “F**k ICE.” 

Inside each box are “goggles, facemasks, gloves, and a phone number for ‘jail support,” reported the New York Post.

All of which is assembled, delivered, and then handed out to ICE “protestors” by OHH volunteers.

Slamming the claims, OHH accused the NYP of “dangerously trying to shift blame from state violence, onto those providing aid.”

In a statement, OHH’s Jackie Villalta said the boxes were filled with “essential health and safety resources for unhoused and marginalised people” caught up in the same carnage OHH appears to be fostering.

Dancing with semantics, she framed OHH’s “F**k Ice PPE” packages as “public health and harm reduction.”

Handing out “aid” packages with “F**k ICE” on them, she said, is not OHH “fuelling violence,” it’s OHH protecting public health.

Villalta’s statement can be found on their Instagram account along with OHH’s “aid” package, pro-LGBTQ+, and anti-ICE content.

NGOs include Art group, LA Poverty Department, which runs the Skid Row History Museum and Archive.

They have indirectly participated in the Marxian mayhem, the NYP explained, by allowing themselves to be a distribution centre.

“Among the items available at the museum were anarchist pamphlets that advocate setting police cars on fire and burning down police precincts.”

This is alongside advice on how to “target banks and ATMs as part of ‘direct action’ against authorities,” the NYP added

Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights (CHIRLA) is also among the open borders NGO’s shadowing the chaos.

A Washington Examiner exposé revealed that the formerly taxpayer-funded group was openly encouraging members and followers to “report ICE.”

In the mix is the Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL).

PSL has ties to the Chinese Communist Party, and has called for “mass mobilisation to challenge national guard peacekeepers, and boot ICE out of LA.”

Raising the alarm on PSL, Lily Tang Williams – Candidate for Congress, and survivor of Mao’s Cultural Revolution – said, “PSL was helping stir the violence.”

The Washington Examiner piece backed Lily’s concerns

They recalled PSL’s history of criminal incitement to riot, stating that PSL was “a cog in an influence machine.”

They’re benefactor, Shanghai-based businessman Neville Roy Singham, is a Maoist who backs CCP-praising nonprofit groups,” the Examiner exclaimed.

Singham also supports “media entities that echo pro-Beijing propaganda.”

An additional candidate for Cui bono? (Who benefits?) is California’s Gavin Newsom.

Australia’s Daily Telegraph and Sky News regular, James Morrow, took aim at the Democrat Governor, rightly suggesting Newsom may be exploiting the riots to shore up a run for the presidency in 2028.

Democrats farming America burning for political profit isn’t new.

LA burning elevates the same level of self-interest for career leftwing bureaucrats as backing Black Lives Matter Inc., destroying black communities.

As Morrow argued, Democrats stoking the riots potentially helps Newsom remake himself into a candidate for the White House. 

If this is the idea, glorifying Newsom as a victim of a militaristic MAGA crusade may backfire.

Democrat rage against Donald Trump over deploying the National Guard to LA won’t outlive Democrat VP candidate Tim Walz doing the same in 2020.

The receipts include CNN cheering on Walz as a “law and order” leader.

CNN fact-checking counter-claims, asserted that “Walz, not Trump, was the one who deployed the Minnesota National Guard.”

The piece was published with clear intent: to boost Joe Biden and delegitimise Trump’s first term presidency. 

This all supports Morrow’s take.

Anytime America burns, you can count on Democrats and legacy media to line up, justify violence, politicise foul play, parrot each other, then spit out selective facts from the same “mostly peaceful protest” script.

This “revolution” is the residual consequence of the Democrat run White House’s inhumane mass immigration nightmare.

Leftism’s push for an open borders uprising isn’t a protest; it’s a physical escalation of the Marxian Woke culture war.

Special Request:

For nearly eight years, we've highlighted issues ignored by mainstream media and resisted globalist ideologies eroding Western civilization. We've done this joyfully, without paywalls, despite personal costs to our team. Your support has kept us going, but operating costs exceed donations, forcing us to use ads. We’d love to ditch them, so we’re asking for your help. If you value our work, please consider supporting us via Stripe or PayPal. Every bit helps us keep fighting for our kids’ future. Thank you!

What's New?

Use the blue arrows at the bottom to scroll through the latest.
Carl Benjamin: I Changed My Mind About Christianity

Carl Benjamin: I Changed My Mind About Christianity

“Even now, I look back and I think, their arguments are terrible.”
By
by Staff WriterJun 12, 2025
Tommy Robinson: “The Fall of Britain is Linked to the Decline of Christianity”

Tommy Robinson: “The Fall of Britain is Linked to the Decline of Christianity”

"Christianity must be protected," Robinson said. "Christianity is part of our identity."
By
by Staff WriterJun 12, 2025
Study Reveals 60% of Americans Consume Christian Media

Study Reveals 60% of Americans Consume Christian Media

"The study highlights that younger generations, particularly Gen Z and Millennials, are leading this trend."
By
by Staff WriterJun 12, 2025
England is Not a “Nation of Immigrants”

England is Not a “Nation of Immigrants”

"To call England a 'nation of immigrants' in the context of today’s global migration is to misunderstand both the past and the present. England has always been defined by its people and culture, not by constant waves of foreign settlers."
By
by Staff WriterJun 12, 2025
The Telegraph Warns: Britain Could Be Heading Towards Civil War

The Telegraph Warns: Britain Could Be Heading Towards Civil War

"Fast forward five decades, and The Telegraph is sounding the alarm on the very issue Enoch Powell warned about."
By
by Staff WriterJun 11, 2025
Mounting Calls to Halt Immigration: “We’ve Reached Our Limit”

Mounting Calls to Halt Immigration: “We’ve Reached Our Limit”

"We’ve reached our limit and we have a huge culture, educational, housing, financial, and essential services problem to fix now because of it," Kirk said.
By
by Staff WriterJun 11, 2025
Rubber Bullets Are an Outrage in LA, But Fine in Melbourne?

Rubber Bullets Are an Outrage in LA, But Fine in Melbourne?

"It seems rubber bullets are only condemned when fired at journalists abroad defending freedom of the press, not when they're used against everyday Australians standing up for their freedoms at home."
By
by Staff WriterJun 10, 2025
Over the Rainbow: Almost 40% of Companies Dropped Pride Month Branding in 2025

Over the Rainbow: Almost 40% of Companies Dropped Pride Month Branding in 2025

"If you've noticed fewer rainbow-themed logos this June, it's not just your based algorithm—companies are intentionally scaling back their LGBTQ+ Pride Month branding."
By
by Staff WriterJun 10, 2025

Image

Support

If you value our work and would like to support us, you can do so by visiting our support page. Can’t find what you’re looking for? Visit our search page.

Copyright © 2025, Caldron Pool

Quick Links

Permissions

Everything published at Caldron Pool is protected by copyright and cannot be used and/or duplicated without prior written permission. Links and excerpts with full attribution are permitted. Published articles represent the opinions of the author and may not reflect the views of all contributors at Caldron Pool.

Caldron Pool does not condone the use of violence, threats, or intimidation for political or religious purposes. We strongly advocate for peaceful, respectful, and free communication and open debate without fear of reprisal or punishment.