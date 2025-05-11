Image
Labour-Led Council Drops Plan to Criminalise Public Christianity

"Freedom of speech—and especially religious expression—is not a privilege handed out at the discretion of local authorities. It is a fundamental right, protected by law, and hard-won through centuries of struggle," said Andrea Williams, chief executive of the Christian Legal Centre.

Staff Writer May 12, 2025

A Labour-controlled local council has reversed course on a proposed legal injunction that would criminalise basic expressions of Christian faith in public spaces.

Rushmoor Borough Council, based in Hampshire, has announced it will pause its application for an injunction that sought to prohibit Christian street preaching, public prayer, and the distribution of religious literature in the town centres of Farnborough and Aldershot. The decision followed a meeting between council officials and Christian leaders on April 23.

The council’s legal action, originally filed in February, cited complaints about “aggressive behaviour” and “distress” caused by preachers using portable amplification and engaging with passersby. The proposed injunction would have banned laying hands on individuals, even with consent, as well as offering prayer or distributing Gospel tracts in public areas. Violators could have faced up to two years in prison.

Christian advocacy group Christian Concern and its legal arm, the Christian Legal Centre (CLC), provided legal and logistical support to the local preachers. In response to the council’s decision to pause the injunction, the CLC called the move a significant victory for religious freedom.

Andrea Williams, Chief Executive of the CLC, said the council’s efforts constituted “a direct assault on the liberties that underpin our democratic society,” warning that the attempted ban would set a dangerous precedent for freedom of speech and religious expression in the UK.

According to The Telegraph, the council had worked on the legal case for two years and spent considerable taxpayer funds in the process. Notices about the injunction were reportedly displayed around the borough, and the council had initially received a court adjournment in March to allow for further consultation with religious and community groups.

The council maintained that the proposed injunction was never intended to target peaceful religious groups but was instead a response to persistent public complaints. A spokesperson stated that the legal action was meant to “protect vulnerable people and local businesses” from nuisance and distress.

A follow-up meeting is now scheduled between Rushmoor Borough Council and the preachers to discuss a path forward. The Christian Legal Centre said it will continue to monitor developments closely.

Williams encouraged Christians to stay vigilant and prayerful, urging them to “keep supporting efforts to protect the public square as a space for the gospel and the free exchange of ideas.”

