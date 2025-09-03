Kirralie Smith’s Free Speech Fight Could Cost Over $200,000 After Court Declares Binary Biology “Hate Speech”

Australian free speech advocate Kirralie Smith faces over $200,000 in “damages” for stating biological facts.

The Binary director lost a lawsuit in August brought forward by two men who self-identify as women.

Smith was slapped with separate Apprehended Personal Violence Orders (APVO) in 2023, after expressing concern online about the “Trans” takeover of female-only sports.

One of the complaints came from a person who lives nowhere near her.

Police accused Smith of ‘electronically harassing’ the biological male, who played as a female in the women’s football league.

Smith said at the time her words were being misconstrued as violence.

To which she added, “I have never been violent in my life. It is not violence to speak the truth.”

Appearing to add to the LGBTQ+’s lust for litigation, when ruling against Smith, controversial New South Wales Magistrate, Sharon Freund declared “her guilty of ‘unlawful vilification.’

According to a Binary update published yesterday, the court “recognised the two men as women, and proceeded to rule in their favour.”

Being born male, yet living “as a female,” the magistrate affirmed, somehow magically transforms a he into a she.

Protesting the subjectivism, Smith rightly noted: It’s nonsense.

“What on earth does it mean to identify as a woman if we can’t define what a woman is?”

If we can’t define what a woman is, then “what on earth does it mean to live as a woman?”

“Evidence-based reasoning declares that “a woman is ‘an adult human female.

“This is the only way to define ‘woman’ that makes sense,” she asserted.

“If we begin in the wrong place, it is no wonder we end in the wrong place.

“If we can redefine the word woman and make it meaningless, then words like violence and vilification are also fair game,” Smith continued.

Magistrate Freund also sidelined any discussion about the core issue: men claiming to be women, playing in female-only sports.

Fruend declared the matter an “emotionally vexed” subject and removed this important context from the core of the case.

For the judiciary, “the ultimate issue” was Smith’s free speech and whether or not the two individuals’ hurt feelings were the result of Smith’s so-called hate speech.

From the apparent Leftwing Magistrate’s perspective, Kirralie Smith didn’t simply “misgender” – the two males who now say they’re female – Smith caused the two individuals to “fear for their safety.”

Freund sided with the two, implying that a Binary article from January 2023 and Smith’s social media posts mentioning the two individuals were transphobic.

“Smith’s words,” the Magistrate stated, “had the capacity to incite others to harbour emotions of hatred towards the individuals” on the grounds they identify as LGBTQ+.

The NSW local court magistrate also claimed the comments would cause others to show “severe contempt, and severe ridicule” of Smith’s accusers.

Reflecting on the outcome, Smith said, “Penalties won’t be handed down until November 5. It could be up to $200,000 plus court costs, an apology and re-education.”

Reduxx co-founder Genevieve Gluck, when recounting the case in detail, remarked, “In total, Smith has been required to appear in court ten times to defend herself for referring to trans-identified males as men.”

Family First Australia criticised the ruling, declaring it “a blow for girls, women’s rights and free speech.”

Lead Upper House candidate, Lyle Shelton – a long-time ally in the fight against the Trans takeover of female-only spaces – said, “The unjust decision was based on unjust laws.”

“While these laws are often referred to as ‘hate speech laws,” he explained, “they are in effect used to silence speech activists hate.”

“No one should be able to sue their fellow Australian on the basis of hurt feelings.”

Truth speakers are constantly vilified, while liars are protected and promoted.



I sent over 30 vile, repulsive and threatening messages to the police but they claim it is not harassment and there is nothing they can do.



Meanwhile calling a man and man is "unlawful…

This kind of weaponisation of the judiciary isn’t new.

Kirralie Smith’s case reflects the lawfare waged against Marijke Ranke in 2019.

Ranke, then known as The Political Posting Mumma, was bullied by pro-LGBT barristers working pro bono.

They pressured her into handing over $100,000 for comments made about those who identify as LGBTQ+ by followers on her Facebook page.

Activists clearly targeted Ranke and her popular FB page because she publicly opposed Same-Sex “Marriage.”

Smith’s battle to save freedom of speech and preserve biological accuracy is only just the beginning.

Keep speaking out and standing up! We can turn this tide.

Like Finland’s Päivi Räsänen, Smith is refusing to replace truth with a cosplay version of it.

Those interested in supporting her Binary fight for free speech can do so by donating here.