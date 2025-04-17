Kidnapped Pastor Rescued After Deadly Shootout

An American missionary, Pastor Josh Sullivan, 45, was rescued after being kidnapped during a church service in South Africa last week, following a “high-intensity” shootout that left three suspects dead, authorities report.

Sullivan, a pastor from Tennessee, was delivering a sermon at the Fellow Baptist Church in Motherwell, Gqeberha, when six armed men entered the building. Four of the suspects were masked and carrying firearms.

According to a police statement, “It is alleged that while a sermon was conducted at the church, four armed and masked male suspects entered the church. They robbed two cell phones and then took the 45-year-old male pastor with them and fled the scene.”

The attackers then drove off in Sullivan’s personal vehicle, which was later found abandoned a few kilometres away. Sullivan was held captive at a safe house located around 14 miles from Motherwell.

Police later tracked down the suspects before officers engaged in a shootout with three men who were attempting to flee. According to NBC News, law enforcement responded “with tactical precision, leading to a high-intensity shootout in which three unidentified suspects were fatally wounded.”

Sullivan, who was found inside the vehicle during the operation, was “miraculously unharmed,” according to police. He was immediately assessed by medical personnel and is reportedly in “excellent condition.”

In a heartfelt post on Facebook, Sullivan’s mother expressed her relief: “HE’S HOME, My Baby is free! Joshua was rescued earlier today!! He is home with Meagan and the kids. PRAISE GOD FOR HIS GRACE AND MERCY. South Africa media has started broadcasting. American media will follow. Thank you for your support and prayers. Please continue to pray for him, Meagan and the kids, and our family.”