Katherine Deves Slams ABC for NYE Drag Queen “Grooming”

"The choice to book 'Courtney Act' to sing a song about touching himself can only be seen as an act of defiance from the ABC after Liberal Senator Alex Antic accused the broadcaster of grooming children by having Mr Jenek read a children’s story in costume on the ABC’s dedicated children’s channel."

Former Liberal party candidate for Warringah Katherine Deves slammed the ABC for presenting a drag queen singing about masturbation as part of their New Year’s Eve coverage.

Taking to Twitter on New Year’s Day Ms Deves was scathing, declaring that:

“(Drag Queen) Courtney Act prances about on [ABC’s] NYE programming to The Divinyl’s ‘I touch myself’. “What part of ‘grooming’ does (the ABC) not understand?”

Deves continued her spray on Twitter, continuing to say:

“The Divinyl’s ‘I touch myself’ is a song about masturbation. Shane (the drag queen) danced to this while dressed in drag as ‘Courtney Act’ on (the ABC’s NYE) programming. Brought to you by the Australian taxpayer.”

At the time a broad cross-section of the media predictably condemned Senator Antic for even thinking that a drag queen could be sexualised entertainment inappropriate for children.

So, of course, the ABC then hires the same drag queen to sing about masturbation on national television, thus proving Antic entirely correct and showing Australia just how petulant and depraved “our” ABC has become.