Karol Nawrocki’s Shock Polish Presidential Win Crushes Euroleftist Agenda

Meet Poland’s new president.

Karol Nawrocki is pro-life, pro-Trump, pro-Poland, and unashamedly pro-Christian.

Supported by the Law and Justice party, Nawrocki, a conservative historian, was elected with 51% of the vote, beating Brussels Euroleftist Rafał Trzaskowski.

Nawrocki’s close win obstructs Wokeshevist plans to reinvent Poland as a “progressive” paradise.

Showing just how disruptive Trzaskowski’s loss was, Poland’s panicked Euroleftist Prime Minister Donald Tusk urgently called for a confidence vote in his government, citing a “new political reality.”

Nawrocki’s shock win was unexpected.

This is supported by Politico, who wrote off Nawrocki as unelectable, while gushing over Trzaskowski for removing Christian crosses from municipal buildings while he was Mayor of Warsaw.

Politico later described Nawrocki’s win as a “dramatic shift” in polling, because pollsters had Euroleftists winning the majority vote.

Commiserating the loss, the Leftwing news organisation said Nawrocki’s win was a “significant blow to Tusk’s fragile government.”

Poland’s new president is now head of the opposition.

Even though the role is ceremonial, Nawrocki has the power to veto legislation, and veto he will.

Politico quoted the newly elected Christian President as saying, “We will save Poland, we will not allow the power of Donald Tusk to be complete.”

Reuters implied that the conservative Catholic president was a “setback” to “progress.”

For context, Tusk is an ally of Rafał Trzaskowski.

Both favour de-Christianising Poland, prefer the European Union over Polish sovereignty, and are ideologically aligned with Marxian Globalist ideology.

Such as LGBTQ+ism, climate catastrophism and abortion.

For AP News, the win was more about Donald Trump than Donald Tusk.

Trump supported Nawrocki’s candidacy.

While not outrightly suggesting Trump had interfered in the Polish election, AP did make a point of noting that Nawrocki “was at the White House last month.”

Kolejne bardzo dobre spotkanie z administracją prezydenta Donalda Trumpa. Silny sojusz!

Thank you @Sec_Noem 🇵🇱🤝🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/h792wXDG7T — Karol Nawrocki (@NawrockiKn) May 27, 2025

AP also seemed to take issue with CPAC holding “its first meeting” in Poland, which AP claimed was “to give Nawrocki a boost.”

American flags were also seen at Nawrocki’s rallies, AP said, adding that his viewpoints somewhat “echoed Trump, particularly on Ukraine.”

Legacy media’s TDS over Nawrocki is illustrative of the hate campaign allegedly waged against his candidacy.

According to the political portal wPolityce, there were signs Euroleftists were trying to manipulate the vote to undermine Nawrocki.

This seems to have been the same “save the bureaucracy” tactic that undermined Calin Georgescu’s presidential bid in Romania.

Tusk and his coalition were accused of playing chess with lawfare to make sure an ally won the presidential election.

Proving the claim, the Law and Justice party’s Elżbieta Witek said, their party was denied electoral funding.

“Our political opponents thought that this campaign would simply not work for us because there was no money,” Witek explained.

Only after an appeal was the funding released.

Additionally, she said, under Tusk, there is no “freedom of speech in Poland.”

Television stations were forced to keep Tusk’s Euroleftist agenda front and centre.

Some, Witek stated, were told not to ask questions and denied access to press conferences.

Worse, she continued, manipulative propaganda was “omnipresent.”

There was a blitzkrieg on social media “pouring dirt on Nawrocki in the hope mud would stick.”

At the heart of all this, Witek explained, is the mysteriously funded “Your Vote is Important” foundation set up in 2023.’

The foundation’s mission?

To “strengthen Polish democracy, improve the quality of public debate and increase voter turnout, with a particular emphasis on lasting and unquestionable membership in the European Union, NATO and strategic partnership with the United States of America.”

The foundation’s campaign to discredit Nawrocki illustrates Witek’s concerns.

Hiding disinformation behind satire, one such example is the video of a man in prison praising Nawrocki.

Another deceptive video called “A man of principles or gangster?” tries to connect the “underworld and participation in illegal fights” with Nawrocki.

“Is this the president we want for Poland?”

Ironically, the video ends with: “Your voice matters. Don’t be deceived.”

Somewhat giving the game away, one of the foundation’s stated goals is to lobby for “internet voting.”

Nawrocki drawing fire from Wokeshevists is due to his uncompromising convictions.

He is clear that Poland either maintains its sovereignty as a nation, or faces becoming a servile state of the European Union.

Subsequently, Nawrocki rejected the Left’s anti-Western Civ. hate-whitey “micromania,” stating that he sees the United States and South Korea as key partners.

Posting as President for the first time on X, Nawrocki labelled the election brutal.

He then thanked voters and reassured them their vote would not be wasted.

Szanowni Państwo,



za nami ciężka i momentami brutalna kampania wyborcza. Państwa głosy sprawiły, że zostałem wybrany na urząd Prezydenta Rzeczpospolitej Polskiej. To wielka odpowiedzialność i zobowiązanie. Przyjmuję tę decyzję z pokorą oraz szacunkiem.



Każdego dnia w trakcie… — Karol Nawrocki (@NawrockiKn) June 2, 2025

Elated, Donald Trump said, “Trump ally wins in Poland, shocking all Europe.

“Congrats, Poland. You picked a winner.”

In reply, Nawrocki wrote, “Thank you, Mr President. Strong alliance with the USA, as well as partnership based on close cooperation, are my top priorities.”

This largely reflects remarks Nawrocki made during his campaign in April, where he declared, “We do not want to be a province of the European Union.

“We want to be a proud, over-thousand-year-old Poland with its heritage and its voice in the EU.

“We cannot afford to sleep. We must prepare Poland for our children and grandchildren.

“As president, I will say it straight – Poland first, Poles first.”