Kansas Attorney General Sues Pfizer for “Misleading Kansans on COVID Vaccine”

“Pfizer made multiple misleading statements to deceive the public about its vaccine at a time when Americans needed the truth,” Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach said in a statement.

By Staff Writer Sep 3, 2024

The state of Kansas filed a lawsuit against Pfizer on Monday, alleging that the pharmaceutical giant misled the public about the safety and effectiveness of its COVID-19 vaccine.

The lawsuit, submitted in the District Court of Thomas County, claims that Pfizer violated the Kansas Consumer Protection Act by making false statements and concealing potential risks.

“Pfizer made multiple misleading statements to deceive the public about its vaccine at a time when Americans needed the truth,” Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach said in a statement.

The lawsuit alleges that shortly after the vaccine’s rollout in early 2021, Pfizer concealed evidence linking the shot to pregnancy complications, including miscarriage, as well as inflammation of the heart and surrounding areas, known as myocarditis and pericarditis.

Kansas also alleged that Pfizer falsely claimed its vaccine, developed in partnership with Germany’s BioNTech, maintained high effectiveness against mutated variants of the virus. The state further accused Pfizer of misleading the public by asserting that the vaccine would prevent both illness and transmission.

The lawsuit is said to be the first case in a multistate collaboration that will see at least five other states file suit against Pfizer over their COVID-19 vaccine.

Watch the Attorney General’s address below:

