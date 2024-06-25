Image

Julian Assange Is Free

“Julian’s freedom is our freedom,” WikiLeaks said.

Avatar photoBy Staff Writer Jun 25, 2024

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has reached a plea deal with the U.S. Justice Department allowing him to go free.

On Monday morning, Assange left Belmarsh maximum security prison after 1,901 days of incarceration. The High Court in London granted him bail, and in the afternoon, he was released at Stansted Airport, where he boarded a plane and departed the UK.

A statement released by WikiLeaks said: “This is the result of a global campaign that spanned grass-roots organisers, press freedom campaigners, legislators and leaders from across the political spectrum, all the way to the United Nations. This created the space for a long period of negotiations with the US Department of Justice, leading to a deal that has not yet been formally finalised.”

After enduring over five years in a 2×3 meter cell, isolated for 23 hours a day, Julian Assange will soon reunite with his wife, Stella Assange, and their children, who have only known their father through the bars of a prison.

The outlet went on to say, Julian’s freedom is our freedom.

“WikiLeaks published groundbreaking stories of government corruption and human rights abuses, holding the powerful accountable for their actions. As editor-in-chief, Julian paid severely for these principles, and for the people’s right to know,” the statement said.

Previous Story
Biden Elected on a Lie: Snopes Smashes Democrat “Trump Is a Racist” Talking Points
Biden Elected on a Lie: Snopes Smashes Democrat “Trump Is a Racist” Talking Points

Biden Elected on a Lie: Snopes Smashes Democrat “Trump Is a Racist” Talking Points

By
ByRod LampardJun 25, 2024
What the World Needs to Know About Gaza

What the World Needs to Know About Gaza

By
BySteve ForkinJun 24, 2024
Lauren Southern Vindicated by Whistleblower: Airbnb Ban Was Political

Lauren Southern Vindicated by Whistleblower: Airbnb Ban Was Political

By
ByRod LampardJun 22, 2024
Tucker Carlson Sits Down with “Proud Conspiracy Theorist” Neil Oliver

Tucker Carlson Sits Down with “Proud Conspiracy Theorist” Neil Oliver

By
ByStaff WriterJun 21, 2024
Getting the Facts Right on the Evils of Slavery

Getting the Facts Right on the Evils of Slavery

By
ByBill MuehlenbergJun 21, 2024
How the West Sabotaged Peace Talks Between Russia and Ukraine

How the West Sabotaged Peace Talks Between Russia and Ukraine

By
ByProf Augusto ZimmermannJun 20, 2024

The Caldron Pool Show

The Caldron Pool Show: #9 – George Christensen
The Caldron Pool Show: #11 – Senator Alex Antic
The Caldron Pool Show: #44 – Church At War
The Caldron Pool Show: #4 – Savanah Hernandez
Image

Support

If you value our work and would like to support us, you can do so by visiting our support page. Can’t find what you’re looking for? Visit our search page.

Copyright © 2023, Caldron Pool

Quick Links

Permissions

Everything published at Caldron Pool is protected by copyright and cannot be used and/or duplicated without prior written permission. Links and excerpts with full attribution are permitted. Published articles represent the opinions of the author and may not reflect the views of all contributors at Caldron Pool.