Image
Australia ·News & Commentary

John Ruddick Launches Patriotic Podcast to Reclaim Australia’s Political History

“This will be a massive boon to the conservative movement in Australia, especially for homeschoolers.”

Rod Lampard Oct 2, 2025

John Ruddick (MLC) just released a new political podcast, and it’s as positive as it is punchy.

Ruddick – who is the New South Wales legislative council’s only pioneering Libertarian member – broke the news on X yesterday.

Self-narrated and audio only, the first episode is a 32-minute teaser packed with Cricket, the colonies and convicts. 

Professionally produced, Ruddick’s patriotic Political History of Australia will run one episode a week and aim for an innings of 100.

What is on offer here is a factivist antidote to the Leftwing activist hijacking of Australian history.

Talking about the podcast on X, Ruddick quipped: “If you like politics (but not cricket), you’ll enjoy this episode.

“If you like cricket (but not politics), you’ll enjoy this episode. If you like both politics and cricket, you’ll seriously enjoy.”

In a separate post, Ruddick stated,  “Future episodes will start with the pre-Captain Cook era, move onto the first fleet, and the early colonial governors.”

That list also includes “looking at the expansion from Sydney Cove to across the continent, federation, all the Prime Ministers and elections from 1901 to 2024.

“The first four official episodes,” he said, “will be released later this week.”

This is Ruddick walking through the when, how, who and what that played a part in forging the Great Southern Land into the great Australian nation.

Alongside Ruddick’s narration, the “sampler” offering utilises historical voices relevant to the era.

There is nothing dull, banal, or contrived.

The differing monologues keep the counter-revolutionary, factivist history lesson interesting.

Ruddick’s effort is classically patriotic and passionately all Australian. 

Not only does the teaser introduce the level of quality to be expected from future episodes, but it also promotes the podcast’s purpose.

That purpose isn’t just about reacquainting Australians with their heritage; it’s about reawakening Aussies to the deep roots granted to us by history.

This is a long-overdue challenge to the approved narratives pushed by the Labor-Green-Teal voting cabal, who leech off weaponised anti-Western ideology like Critical Race Theory.

Such as the dark heart of decolonialisation: dechristianisation.

Ruddick reclaims territory long-surrendered to nation-hating leftwing bigots, who preach “love” with one hand, then smother Australia with hate using the other.

Ruddick’s history project has an honest, true-blue charm that fits well with his characteristic inflections.

The teaser episode is a great casual start.

If the prologue is a preview of what’s to come, I’m on board.

To quote my friend, Dr Stephan Chavura, “This will be a massive boon to the conservative movement in Australia, especially for homeschoolers.”

You can access The Political History of Australia on all podcast platforms.

Special Request:

For nearly eight years, we've highlighted issues ignored by mainstream media and resisted globalist ideologies eroding Western civilization. We've done this joyfully, without paywalls, despite personal costs to our team. Your support has kept us going, but operating costs exceed donations, forcing us to use ads. We’d love to ditch them, so we’re asking for your help. If you value our work, please consider supporting us via Stripe or PayPal. Every bit helps us keep fighting for our kids’ future. Thank you!

What's New?

Use the blue arrows at the bottom to scroll through the latest.
“You Are the Enemy”: Starmer Vows to “Fight” Those Who Claim “English” and “British” Are Racial Labels

“You Are the Enemy”: Starmer Vows to “Fight” Those Who Claim “English” and “British” Are Racial Labels

"Starmer’s speech also drew a barrage of criticism online, with opponents and native Britons accusing him of erasing the ethnic dimension of 'English' and 'British' by reducing the terms to mere markers of citizenship."
By
by Staff WriterOct 1, 2025
Trump Deploys the Army to Protect Portland’s Police After Designating Far-Left Antifa a Terrorist Group

Trump Deploys the Army to Protect Portland’s Police After Designating Far-Left Antifa a Terrorist Group

"Even 'mostly peaceful,' notoriously anti-Trump CNN have described Antifa and the organisation’s 'black-bloc' tactics as a threat to persons, property, and police."
By
by Rod LampardSep 30, 2025
Canon Press Offers $10 Million to Acquire Christianity Today

Canon Press Offers $10 Million to Acquire Christianity Today

"Charlie Kirk carried the torch of Christianity Today’s founder Billy Graham as a global evangelist, and it is in his legacy that we see the future of Christianity Today," Canon Press said.
By
by Staff WriterSep 30, 2025
Dr Stephen Chavura: ‘The Vanishing Nation: Australia’s Identity Crisis’

Dr Stephen Chavura: ‘The Vanishing Nation: Australia’s Identity Crisis’

"People do not assimilate into vague, abstract values," Dr Chavura said. "They assimilate into living cultural practices exemplified by an overwhelmingly dominant ethnic majority."
By
by Staff WriterSep 29, 2025
Musk: “The ADL Hates Christians, Therefore, It Is a Hate Group”

Musk: “The ADL Hates Christians, Therefore, It Is a Hate Group”

"The ADL further characterises Christian Identity as a "racist and anti-Semitic sect" for asserting that people of European descent are the descendants of the “Lost Tribes” of Israel."
By
by Staff WriterSep 29, 2025
Missed Another Rapture?

Missed Another Rapture?

Why do some Christians keep predicting that the Rapture will happen in September, and why are these predictions consistently wrong?
By
by Matthew LittlefieldSep 29, 2025
What’s Wrong With Progressive Christianity?

What’s Wrong With Progressive Christianity?

“Here is the clincher and the primary problem with progressive Christianity: they have lost the Gospel.”
By
by Luke NuskeSep 28, 2025
Earning a Living Now A State-Granted Reward for Complying With Starmer’s Digital ID Mandate

Earning a Living Now A State-Granted Reward for Complying With Starmer’s Digital ID Mandate

"The link between unemployment and suicide is well-documented... So when the state ties employment to compliance with its digital identification system, it is quite literally playing with the lives and mental health of its own people."
By
by Ben DavisSep 27, 2025

Image

Support

If you value our work and would like to support us, you can do so by visiting our support page. Can’t find what you’re looking for? Visit our search page.

Copyright © 2025, Caldron Pool

Quick Links

Permissions

Everything published at Caldron Pool is protected by copyright and cannot be used and/or duplicated without prior written permission. Links and excerpts with full attribution are permitted. Published articles represent the opinions of the author and may not reflect the views of all contributors at Caldron Pool.

Caldron Pool does not condone the use of violence, threats, or intimidation for political or religious purposes. We strongly advocate for peaceful, respectful, and free communication and open debate without fear of reprisal or punishment.