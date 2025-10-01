John Ruddick Launches Patriotic Podcast to Reclaim Australia’s Political History

John Ruddick (MLC) just released a new political podcast, and it’s as positive as it is punchy.

Ruddick – who is the New South Wales legislative council’s only pioneering Libertarian member – broke the news on X yesterday.

Self-narrated and audio only, the first episode is a 32-minute teaser packed with Cricket, the colonies and convicts.

Professionally produced, Ruddick’s patriotic Political History of Australia will run one episode a week and aim for an innings of 100.

What is on offer here is a factivist antidote to the Leftwing activist hijacking of Australian history.

Talking about the podcast on X, Ruddick quipped: “If you like politics (but not cricket), you’ll enjoy this episode.

“If you like cricket (but not politics), you’ll enjoy this episode. If you like both politics and cricket, you’ll seriously enjoy.”

In a separate post, Ruddick stated, “Future episodes will start with the pre-Captain Cook era, move onto the first fleet, and the early colonial governors.”

That list also includes “looking at the expansion from Sydney Cove to across the continent, federation, all the Prime Ministers and elections from 1901 to 2024.

“The first four official episodes,” he said, “will be released later this week.”

This is Ruddick walking through the when, how, who and what that played a part in forging the Great Southern Land into the great Australian nation.

Alongside Ruddick’s narration, the “sampler” offering utilises historical voices relevant to the era.

There is nothing dull, banal, or contrived.

The differing monologues keep the counter-revolutionary, factivist history lesson interesting.

Ruddick’s effort is classically patriotic and passionately all Australian.

Not only does the teaser introduce the level of quality to be expected from future episodes, but it also promotes the podcast’s purpose.

That purpose isn’t just about reacquainting Australians with their heritage; it’s about reawakening Aussies to the deep roots granted to us by history.

This is a long-overdue challenge to the approved narratives pushed by the Labor-Green-Teal voting cabal, who leech off weaponised anti-Western ideology like Critical Race Theory.

Such as the dark heart of decolonialisation: dechristianisation.

Ruddick reclaims territory long-surrendered to nation-hating leftwing bigots, who preach “love” with one hand, then smother Australia with hate using the other.

Ruddick’s history project has an honest, true-blue charm that fits well with his characteristic inflections.

The teaser episode is a great casual start.

If the prologue is a preview of what’s to come, I’m on board.

To quote my friend, Dr Stephan Chavura, “This will be a massive boon to the conservative movement in Australia, especially for homeschoolers.”

You can access The Political History of Australia on all podcast platforms.