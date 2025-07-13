John MacArthur Hospitalized, Nearing Death

Pastor John MacArthur, the prominent leader of Grace Community Church in Sun Valley, California, has been hospitalized after contracting pneumonia. A statement from the church on Sunday indicated that the 86-year-old may soon be “in the presence of the Lord.”

The announcement requested prayers for MacArthur’s family, including his wife, Patricia, their children, and 15 grandchildren. The church also asked for prayers for the pastor’s final moments, noting MacArthur’s long history of faithful ministry.

The church service on Sunday focused on God’s greatness in light of the difficult circumstances. The congregation was urged to pray for MacArthur’s family, including his wife of over five decades, Patricia, and their children. The prayer also emphasized support for the family during this time of “gratitude and grief” as MacArthur nears the end of his life.

John MacArthur will soon hear the words, “Well done, good and faithful servant…” (Matthew 25:23). It appears the Lord is about to call him home.



Grace Community Church was informed today (13 July 2025) of the declining health of their pastor.



Please pray. pic.twitter.com/SVLy857LYY — Josh Williamson 🇬🇧 🇦🇺 (@AusEvangelist) July 13, 2025

With a ministry spanning over five decades, MacArthur has gained national recognition not only for his verse-by-verse expository preaching but also for his media presence, including multiple appearances on mainstream programs such as Larry King Live, where he often represented a conservative biblical perspective on cultural and theological issues.

Known for his unwavering commitment to Scripture and Reformed theology, MacArthur has influenced generations of pastors through his preaching, books, and the Master’s Seminary, which he founded to train men for pastoral ministry.

In March, Pastor MacArthur delivered a heartfelt video message to the 2025 Shepherds Conference, expressing gratitude for continued prayers and support as he recovered from a seven-week hospital stay.

Visibly frail and candid about his declining strength, MacArthur described himself as being on his “last lap,” expressing deep gratitude to God for a lifetime of ministry and the fruit borne through His Word.

MacArthur has served Grace Community Church for over 50 years.