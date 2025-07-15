Image
Christianity ·News & Commentary

John MacArthur Enters Glory

"This evening, his faith became sight."

Staff Writer Jul 15, 2025

John MacArthur, renowned pastor, teacher, and author, has passed away at the age of 86. The announcement was made by the Grace to You social media account, where it was shared that MacArthur “entered into the presence of the Savior.”

The statement read, “Our hearts are heavy, yet rejoicing, as we share the news that our beloved pastor and teacher John MacArthur has entered into the presence of the Savior. This evening, his faith became sight. He faithfully endured until his race was run.”

The post cited 2 Timothy 4:1-8, where the Apostle Paul reflected on his own life, declaring his depature was near, and stating that he has fought the good fight, finished the race, and kept the faith:

“I charge you in the presence of God and of Christ Jesus, who is to judge the living and the dead, and by his appearing and his kingdom: preach the word; be ready in season and out of season; reprove, rebuke, and exhort, with complete patience and teaching. For the time is coming when people will not endure sound teaching, but having itching ears they will accumulate for themselves teachers to suit their own passions, and will turn away from listening to the truth and wander off into myths. As for you, always be sober-minded, endure suffering, do the work of an evangelist, fulfill your ministry. For I am already being poured out as a drink offering, and the time of my departure has come. I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Henceforth there is laid up for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, will award to me on that Day, and not only to me but also to all who have loved his appearing.”

MacArthur’s church, Grace Community Church in Sun Valley, California, announced on Sunday that the 86-year-old had been hospitalized after contracting pneumonia, noting that their pastor would soon be “in the presence of the Lord.”

MacArthur, who was best known for his long tenure as the pastor of Grace Community Church made significant contributions to evangelical Christianity through his teaching, preaching, and published works. His ministry has had a lasting impact on countless individuals around the world.

