Joe Rogan Reportedly Attending Church Amid Rising Gen Z Interest in Christianity

"I can tell you for a fact that he is attending a church, and that has been a consistent thing," Huff said.

Staff Writer May 21, 2025

Podcast host Joe Rogan has reportedly begun attending church regularly, according to Canadian apologist and biblical scholar Wesley Huff. Huff, who appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience four months ago, shared the update during a recent discussion with Michael Kruger, Daniel Wallace, and Michael Horton on the Know What You Believe podcast.

“I can tell you for a fact that he is attending a church, and that has been a consistent thing,” Huff said, noting that he has maintained communication with Rogan since his appearance on the show.

Huff described Rogan as “a very inquisitive individual” who has been engaging in ongoing conversations with Christian thinkers and scholars. He claimed that Rogan is seeking reliable sources and perspectives on Scripture, describing their conversations as encouraging.

Beyond Rogan’s church attendance, Huff highlighted a broader trend of renewed interest in Christianity, particularly among younger generations.

“We’re seeing somewhat of a resurgence in interest in these topics,” Huff said. He noted that one Christian bookstore reported an uptick in young people asking for Bibles, with some teenagers saying, “All my friends are reading this thing.”

“If the Bible is becoming popular with teenagers, then something is happening and the Lord is moving,” Huff added.

Huff’s claims are backed by recent studies showing a sharp rise in Generation Z church attendance. Recent research from the U.S. indicates a resurgence of interest in church among Gen Z, particularly among young men. According to Barna’s 2025 “State of the Church” report, weekly church attendance has risen from 28% in 2024 to 32% in 2025, with Gen Z and Millennials driving this growth. Notably, Gen Z men are now more likely to attend church than their female peers, reversing historical patterns.

Similarly, a joint study by Bible Society UK and YouGov, The Quiet Revival, reports that regular church attendance has risen by 50% over the past six years, adding two million new attendees. The most striking growth is among 18–24-year-olds, with participation increasing from 4% in 2018 to 16% today. Attendance among young men in this age group rose from 4% to 21%, and among young women from 3% to 12%. A similar trend has been noted among other European countries.

In Australia, McCrindle Research’s report An Undercurrent of Faith reveals that between the 2016 and 2021 Census, over 784,000 people shifted from identifying as having “no religion” to Christianity—one in ten from the non-religious category. This trend runs counter to assumptions that immigration is sustaining Christian numbers. Most new Christians are Australian-born, with the largest growth seen among those over 55, a group that experienced a 48% increase in conversions.

