Joe Rogan: “Jesus Makes More Sense Than Atheism”

Joe Rogan has said the resurrection of Jesus Christ makes more sense than the atheistic explanation for the universe.

Speaking with guest Cody Tucker on a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan expressed scepticism about the Big Bang theory, questioning the logic behind the universe expanding from nothing into nothing.

“Space is the ultimate ‘who the f*** knows,'” Rogan said, noting that although we can observe a certain distance into space, our perception is still limited. Rogan also touched on the idea that the universe is finite, before Tucker asked the obvious question: Who or what created the universe? “Did God make this?” Rogan interjected, “Or is God the universe?” “But then, who made God?” Tucker replied. “That bothers me. Who made that thing?”

Rogan went on to ask, “Is there always something, or at one point, was there nothing?” He argued that the idea of an eternality makes more sense than the notion of the universe emerging from nothing.

Rogan referenced renowned ethnobotanist Terence McKenna, who famously said, “Science only asks you for one miracle. I want you to believe in one miracle: the Big Bang.”

According to Rogan, while people may be incredulous about religious concepts like the resurrection of Jesus Christ, they readily accept the Big Bang theory—a miracle that’s been likened to a magician pulling a rabbit out of a hat, without having either a hat or a magician.

“I’m sticking with Jesus on that one,” Rogan concluded. “Jesus makes more sense.”

WATCH (Language warning):