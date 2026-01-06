Image
Jelly Roll’s Remarkable Journey from Prison to Pardon & Saint Peter’s Basilica: “I’m a Redemption Guy” 

“I think it's important for people to have a path to redemption.”

Rod Lampard Jan 7, 2026

Jason DeFord, aka Jelly Roll, was granted a pardon that proves the redemptive power of the cross moves in unexpected ways.

A repentant work-in-progress, the country music Christian and 2023 A-lister was granted full clemency after an April parole review issued the recommendation.

Tennessee’s Republican Gov. Bill Lee sealed DeFord’s freedom in mid-December.

Describing DeFord’s “story as remarkable,” Lee looked to the “redemptive arc of what is a powerful story,” saying that Jelly Roll’s salvation offers real hope to those who think they’re beyond it.

AP explained, unlike Federal pardons, which release people from prison, “a Tennessee pardon serves as a statement of forgiveness for someone who has already completed a prison sentence.”

This grants a restoration of some citizenship rights, which are decided upon at the discretion of the Governor.

When petitioning the parole board in April, DeFord recalled how, while in prison, songwriting became “a therapeutic passion project.”

Incarcerated for drugs and robbery, DeFord told the board he was “part of the problem.”

Now he “wants to be a part of the solution.”

The parole board petition included a Sheriff and those who’ve worked with DeFord on various prevention and intervention programs for at-risk kids.

Talking about his pardon with Joe Rogan in a December podcast, DeFord clarified that he’d be pardoned, not fully exonerated.

Tennessee’s rules include zero tolerance for violent offenders.

As such, he would still be without the privilege to hunt or carry arms.

DeFord said he would at least like that privilege restored.

“I’m a redemption guy.

“I think it’s important for people to have a path to redemption.”

Notably, Rogan agreed.

“I think it’s one of the more beautiful aspects of Christianity,” Rogan asserted.

“It does offer you a path to redemption.

“Like a true legitimate path where you can become a different person.”

Acknowledging the public safety reasons for the zero-tolerance policy,  DeFord said, “it’s hard to really know if someone is redeemed, but the right to self-defence would cut his 1-million-dollar security bill in half in an instant.”

“If not, at least let me hunt. My heart is in the right place,” he continued.

Emphasising the redemptive turn his life has taken, DeFord told Rogan he’d had the song Hard Fought Hallelujah – co-written with Brandon Lake and others -nominated for a Dove Award.

He also performed the song with Jennifer Hudson in Vatican City outside Saint Peter’s Basilica.

Unafraid to talk about his health, DeFord said he had committed to maintaining a healthier outlook on life.

Such as being able to run 5 kilometres, whereas before his health journey, simply playing with his kids would wear him out.

According to Variety, DeFord’s desire for a pardon wasn’t just about precedent.

He needed the pardon to “allow him to tour internationally and perform Christian missionary work without requiring paperwork.”

As Billboard wrote in a lengthy 2023 recount of his story, the pardon was more than 2 years in the making.

Before Lee’s clemency, DeFord “couldn’t vote, or volunteer at most nonprofits, or own a firearm.”

Even a passport was hard to get.

The Son of Sinner writer’s journey from Prison to Saint Peter’s Basilica includes becoming a father, something he refers to as his “road to Damascus moment.”

DeFord’s breakout in music began in 2020-2021 after his 8th album, Ballads of the Broken, started catapulting the name Jelly Roll onto playlists across the globe.

His real arrival on the scene came with big major recognition for the song, “Save Me,” which Billboard credited as catching the eye of major labels.

Indicating his approach to songwriting, DeFord told Billboard, “You’ll never see a man pray harder than as soon as stuff gets tight.”

Jelly Roll’s music reflects the questions:

“What if worship music is honest? What would my worship song sound like to God?”

Alongside noting some serious “church hurt,” when asked by Billboard about God and forgiveness, DeFord replied, “I think God forgave me way faster than I forgave myself.”

His goal now is to be a “man of service, trying to care for people.”

Special Request:

