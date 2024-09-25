Javier Milei Slams the UN for Ditching Freedom for Socialism, Calls “Lockdowns a Crime Against Humanity!”

Javier Milei’s United Nations (UN) smackdown will rate as one of the Argentine President’s finest moments.

Milei’s first speech before the General Assembly held little back.

The chainsaw wielding Libertarian took a proverbial axe to the ideological weeds choking the life out of the UN’s original mandate.

Castigating the UN for abandoning freedom in favour of socialism, Milei rejected Project 2030, stating, Argentina will not participate in “the UN’s promotion of collectivism.”

The 2030 project is socialism.

This once liberty-centric organisation, Milei asserted, has replaced the co-operation of Nation States protecting God-given freedoms, and the right to life, with, “a model of supranational government of international bureaucrats who seek to impose a certain way of life on the citizens of the world.”

Project 2030, and The Summit of the Future, he added, “is nothing other than the deepening of this tragic course the UN has adopted.”

Such as the UN’s plan to “define a new social contract on a global scale, redoubling the commitments of the 2030 Agenda.”

The project is “socialist in nature,” Milei argued.

Project 2030 undermines “the sovereignty of nation states and violate people’s right to life, liberty and property.”

Applying more socialism to cure the consequences of socialism only “deepens the problem,” he protested.

“World history,” the Argentine President declared, “shows that the only way to guarantee prosperity is by limiting the power of the monarch.”

This coexists with, “guaranteeing equality before the law, defending the right to life, liberty, and property of individuals.”

The UN has become a multi-tentacled platform for tyranny.

Quoting Isaiah 2:4, Milei pointed to the Biblical foundations of the United Nations, stating that the UN’s early success was being negated by a mutating bureaucratic structure.

The UN, he continued, had “stopped watching over the principles outlined in its founding declaration.”

What was once a “shield to protect the Kingdom of Men was transformed into a multi-tentacled Leviathan.”

The UN, he chided, “no longer pursues peace,” it imposes an ideological agenda on its members.

For instance, “the adoption of agenda 2030 obeys privileged interests.”

The UN’s role is distorted.

Milei then accused the UN of ditching “the principles outlined in the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights.”

This, he said, had “distorted the role of this institution, and put it on the wrong path.”

The organisation “born to defend human rights, has been one of the main promoters of the systematic violation of freedom.”

C0V1D-19 “lockdowns, for example, should be considered a crime against humanity.”

He also took the UN to task for elevating murderous dictatorships to the human rights council.

This house, Milei thundered, put “Cuba and Venezuela on the HRC without question.”

This “same house that claims to defend women’s rights, puts countries that punish their women for showing their skin, on the Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women.

“This same house,” Milei continued, has “systematically voted against the State of Israel, the only country in the Middle East defending liberal democracy.

“All while demonstrating a total inability to respond to the scourge of terrorism.”

The WEF is leading the World astray.

Then there’s the issue of the UN promoting “collectivist policies,” that turn countries into “perpetual debtors” enslaved to the “agenda of global elites.”

Here Milei described the World Economic Forum’s tutelage as useless.

Ridiculous policies such as “Net Zero” and advocacy of Malthusian eugenics “harm, above all, poor countries.”

Implying that high abortion rates “announced a bleak future,” the Argentine President scolded the General Assembly for advancing “sexual and reproductive rights, when the birth rate of Western countries is plummeting.”

The UN is failing, Milei concluded.

“They’re losing credibility.

“It is powerless to provide solutions to the real global conflicts, such as the aberrant Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“Instead of facing these conflicts, the UN invests time and effort in imposing on poor countries the WEF’s agenda.

The organisation is too busy “dictating what, how and they should produce, with whom to associate, what they should eat, and what they should believe.”

Going Woke broke the UN.

To this Milei warned, “we are at the end of a cycle.”

“Collectivism and moral posturing, of the woke agenda , have collided with reality and no longer have credible solutions to offer to the real problems of the world.”

In sum, the UN went woke, now it’s going broke.

Speaking at the United Nations, Argentinian president Javier Milei slams the socialist woke agenda: Agenda 2030. (Subtitled)



"We are witnessing the end of an era–the collectivism and moral posturing of the woke agenda have collided with reality and no longer have credible… pic.twitter.com/gLm1FgAJ6A — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 25, 2024

“We cannot,” he insisted, “persist in the error by doubling down on an agenda that has failed.

“We in Argentina have already seen with our own eyes what lies at the end of this path of envy and sad passions: poverty, brutalization, anarchy and a fatal absence of freedom.

“Argentina will not support any policy that involves the restriction of individual freedoms, or of trade.”

Nor any policy, that “violates the natural rights of individuals, no matter who promotes it or how much consensus that institution has.”

Offering hope, President Milei said, “We invite all the nations of the free world to join us, not only in dissenting from this pact, but in creating a new agenda for this noble institution: the agenda of freedom.

“May God bless the Argentines and all the citizens of the world, and may the forces of heaven be with us.”

Amen!

A worthy footnote.

Javier Milei’s speech puts out all the right punches.

Every bit of his smackdown of the General Assembly is consistent with his criticisms of the WEF, and Neo-Marxism, delivered in January at Davos.

There Milei told the world, “Do not let yourselves be intimidated by the political caste or by the parasites that live off the State.

“Do not surrender to a political class that only wants to perpetuate itself in power and maintain its privileges.

“Do not give in to the advance of the State.

“The State is not the solution.

“The State is the problem itself.

“Viva la Libertad!”