Italy vs. Islam: Giorgia Meloni to Preserve National Identity With Ban on Islamic Separatism 

Fratelli d’Italia (FDL) is renewing its pre-election vow to stop the Islamification of Italy.

Led by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, FDL said in an October 8 press release that its government is still committed to banning “Islamic separatism.”

Drafted as a bill to combat political Islam, the proposed “law against Islamic separatism represents a necessary step to protect Italian identity.”

This includes, Meloni’s party added, “the safety of citizens, and the freedom of women.”

Their proposals are “not about limiting religious freedom,” FDL explained.

The bill is “about preventing that freedom from being exploited to justify practices incompatible with the principles of our Constitution and our society.”

Italy, they asserted, needs “concrete tools to prevent the entrenchment of fundamentalist practices and opaque financing that could threaten security and social cohesion.”

Listing 3 measures for defending “civility and respect for human dignity”, FDL said the bill will:

Create transparency in funding for Islamic places of worship. Ban clothing that impedes facial recognition. Such as the Hijab and Burqa. Deliver harsher penalties for forced marriages and virginity certificates.

Put simply, the proposals ban Sharia law and its usurping progeny: “a parallel society on Italian soil.”

Unpacking the bill further, FDL rededicated itself to the protection of “freedom, human dignity, equality between men and women, and respect for the law.”

“We want to intervene against Islamic separatism,” they declared.

This is “a phenomenon manifested through the creation of enclaves where Sharia law prevails over Italian law.”

Speaking for the party, Immigration department boss, Sara Kelany, remarked,

“Fratelli d’Italia reaffirms its commitment to a model of society based on integration and legality.”

Speaking to FDL’s Westoration momentum, she added, this also means, “defending Western values, against all forms of radicalisation.”

Closing out the proposed bill’s brief, FDL said,

“Italy is a welcoming nation that defends the principle of cultural and religious freedom.”

However, “it cannot tolerate incidents stemming from extremism that conflict with our cultural and value system.”

Legal eagle Italian media site, La Legge per Tutti (The Law for All), broke down the proposed ban on Islamic separatism.

The bill comes with between 300-3,000 Euros in fines for violations.

Additionally, “local authorities and the managers of schools and public offices will be required to enforce the rule.”

This allows them to “ask people to uncover their faces or to leave the premises.”

FDL’s platform is in line with Giorgia Meloni’s pre-election promises, which were laid out clearly in 2019.

During a rally, Meloni burst onto the political scene.

Slamming both the globalist alliance between Islam and the LGBTQ+, Meloni proclaimed liberation:

“We will be devoid of awareness, unable to defend our rights.

“That’s their game. They want us to be parent 1, parent 2; LGBT, and Citizens X – codes.

“But we are not codes. We are people and we will defend our identity!

“I am Giorgia, I am a woman, I am a mother, I am Italian, I am Christian, and you will not take this away from me!”

PM of Italy Meloni: "I am Giorgia, I am a woman, I am a mother, I am Italian, I am Christian and you will not take this away from me!"

Contrary to the online haters and hype, this was no political stunt.

Proving Meloni meant every word, she doubled down on her comments in an October 30 speech to the World Congress of Families.

This is Giorgia Meloni. Italy's new Prime Minister.

Meloni protested the global silence about Christian persecution and asked why there was so much systemic hatred for the nuclear family.

“Why do we concern ourselves with all manner of discrimination, but pretend not to see the greatest ongoing persecution of all — the genocide of Christians around the world?” she asked.

“Why? Give me answers to these questions, please!

“I could ask many more of these sorts of questions, but of these, the most important of all is: Why is the family an enemy? Why is the family so scary?

“We are here to say that we are not numbers, slaves or prefect consumers.” Meloni declared.

She then added, “We will defend the value of being human, of every single human being.

“Each of us has a unique and unrepeatable genetic code. Like it or not, this is sacred.”

“This we will defend!

“We will defend God, Country, and Family — that which is so disgusting for some people,” Meloni concluded.

“Chesterton wrote, now more than a century ago: ‘Fires will be kindled to testify that two and two make four. Swords will be drawn to prove that leaves are green in summer.’

“That time has come. We are ready.”

If you’re impressed, it’s worth noting that the fiery, yet peaceful, Italian PM just released I Am Giorgia: My Roots, My Principles.

The autobiographical memoir shows that Meloni has no intention of backing down.

The book’s blurb describes a recount of wrestling with loss, separation, and how that keeps fuelling a passion for faith, family, and freedom.