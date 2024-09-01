It Will Be Real Bad News if Team Kamala Gets In

Vibes and joy. That is what Team Kamala wants us to run with. That is how she thinks she can run a nation. That is how she wants to make America great again. That is what she wants us to concentrate on, and ignore minor matters like policy issues, such as the economy, crime, national security, the cost of living, and so on.

Americans are getting no joy every time they fill up their shopping cart with groceries. They are getting no joy as they put fuel in their cars. They are getting no joy as they are losing their jobs to illegal immigrants. They are joyless as they see ever-increasing crime rates. They are not joyful with America’s enemies abroad being emboldened by an administration where the President is sleeping on beaches while the Vice President is on the campaign trail. Who is running the country?

And we should get another four years of this? Of course, I should not be so cynical. There actually are some folks out there who really want Kamala to win. The leaders of Iran, China and other anti-democratic nations would love to see Kamala in power.

Moreover, criminal cartels in Mexico really want Kamala to be President. Terrorist organisations and countries pushing global terrorism want Kamala to be President. Mexico and Central America want Kamala to be President to keep the financial gravy train coming.

Also patently obvious is the fact that the mainstream media wants her to win. We are up against not just Kamala but the Democrat media-industrial complex. The lamestream media is giving in kind donations to Kamala by refusing to actually do their job. They ask no hard questions, and they give her a free pass on everything she says and does.

The Real Kamala

Of course in her bid to land the top job, Kamala and her handlers have to keep reinventing her. Kamala keeps saying Trump is terrible for America, but every day she more and more seems to be morphing into Trump. Now it seems she wants to be strong on crime, strong on the border, strong on the economy, etc.

At least that is what her anonymous staffers are saying. Her handlers and surrogates are working overtime to convince us that she is really a moderate and always has been. It’s a pity for them: if it were not for countless audio and video recordings of her telling us exactly what she always has believed, they might almost get away with this.

She really is just a ghost – she has not said any of these things about changed policies. So far only those in her campaign team are saying such things. We need to hear directly from Harris: has she really changed her policies? If she has changed, then why? Is she really disowning her past four years in the Biden White House? Was she really opposed to his policies all along? I don’t think so.

So we need to keep asking the hard questions that the media refuses to ask. Is she now really going to build a wall? She and Joe had four years to do that! Is she now really going to deal with soaring inflation? She and Joe had four years to do that!

Is she now really going to get tough on crime? She and Joe had four years to do that! Is she now really going to give the green light to fracking? She and Joe had four years to do that! Is she now really going to help support small business? She and Joe had four years to do that!

The utterly bizarre thing is she and Tim are telling us that they will bring in change – much-needed change. They keep saying ‘On Day 1’ we will solve all your problems. Um, the Dems have been in the White House 12 of the last 16 years – including the last four. THEY are the problem, not someone else. Yet all they talk about is how bad things are, and that it’s all Trump’s fault!

Despite all the obfuscation and fake news, Kamala is Kamala. She is a San Francisco radical, and she picked Tim Walz, who is even to her left! As leftist filmmaker Michael Moore has said, she will be the most progressive president ever. That is the one truth we can count on.

BTW, if you want to see her actual stated policy positions, this site very helpfully has them all on full display. People can try to lie and cover up what she actually has said, but it is hard to deny what is found here: https://hannity.com/the-kamala-walz-files/

Her First Interview

So, 39 days later, after hiding from the press and public scrutiny, Kamala finally has done an ‘interview’ – with CNN! And with Tim Walz by her side! So brave. So bold. So full of baloney. Oh, and it was pre-recorded! How handy for tidying up any messy bits. And having the gung-ho Democrat shill and Kamala sycophantic Dana Bash asking the questions? Good grief.

Incredibly, she had to bring her security blanket with her – her emotional support pet Walz. So much for the strong, independent woman! As Judge Jeanine Pirro rightly put it: ‘Here is a woman trying to smash the ultimate glass ceiling, and she has to drag a man along with her.’

Um, she is supposed to lead the free nation and stand up to the bullies in Iran, China, Russia and North Korea? She is going to go toe to toe with Xi Jinping or Kim Jong Un when she cannot even face her buddies at the uber-left CNN!? Heaven help us.

And she could not even manage a full thirty minutes of questioning – at least after editing. A very short Q&A is all we got. And it was a softball interview. Americans were robbed. We have every right to know what her positions and policies really are. Simply hiding from the American people until November 5 is just not gonna cut it.

The one true thing she did say was this: “my values have not changed.” Her actual words were these: “Dana, I think the most important and most significant aspect of my policy perspective and decisions is my values have not changed.” Correct, she is still the hyper-radical San Francisco leftist she has always been.

Her values stink. She does not value workers, or families, or freedom, or the right to life, or a strong America. And worse yet, she is letting her surrogates try to fool the American people that she is changing her views. Every other day we are told she has renounced her former positions and has changed on everything for border walls, health insurance, and fracking.

Who is the real Kamala? Does she really have ANY principles other than her old Marxist beliefs? It seems she will say anything – no matter how false – just to hold on to power. As Groucho Marx once put it: “Those are my principles, and if you don’t like them…well, I have others.”

In the interview for example she actually said she had supported fracking back in 2020. Um, in 2019 she said she was 100% against fracking, and she never repudiated that. This is just one of so many areas where she has to deny history, deny reality, and deny everything she has always said.

The Border

Another obvious apparent flip-flop are the bizarre claims that she is not soft on the southern border, and she is eager to see the wall built. Yeah right. She WAS the “Border Czar” despite all her lies and all the media lies. Under her and Joe’s watch they unsecured one of the most secure borders ever. Child traffickers, drug dealers, criminals and terrorists have all been crossing the border with ease.

Their admin will not even tell us the name of the criminals, gang leaders and terrorists who are now in our country because of ‘security’ reasons! While hundreds of terrorists have been seized at the border, how many are now in the country? And we have no idea where they are.

With some 12 million illegals now happily living in the country because of Kamala and Joe, even if just one percent of them are criminals and so on, that is 120,000 of them. And we have no idea where they are and what they are up to! Thanks, Kamala.

And there has been a very good reason why Kamala so much loves open borders. Those pouring into the country, if they do vote (and incredibly, no ID checks are necessary to vote), they will overwhelmingly vote for their benefactor – the Democrats.

Nothing like getting free votes as the Dems grant them free goodies – everything from free housing, education, health care and so on. The more taxpayer-funded benefits and goodies are given to illegals, the more of them you will have trying to get into America.

And it gets worse knowing that so many of them do resort to crime, rape and murder. So many grieving victims have already sought to speak out. Trump has been eager to let them share their stories while Team Kamala and her leftist media backers are hesitant to report on any of this.

Nor does it get any better with Tim Walz as her running mate. During the 2020 riots in Minnesota with so much of the city of in flames, Walz allowed rioters, looters and arsonists to basically run free for days. And when some of them finally were arrested, Kamala happily gave them money to get bailed out! Imagine what America will be like with four years of this anti-dream team.

Vote Wisely

With around 66 days to go before the vote takes place, we will see how things pan out. Anything can happen of course. We can fully expect that no more Kamala “interviews” will take place, certainly before the September 10 debate. And her handlers will continue to hide her from the American public, except when she reads off her prescripted teleprompter.

As I have said often enough now, Team Trump is not a model of perfection. To rightly warn about the Kamala/Walz nightmare is not to say that Trump, Vance, RFK Jr., Tulsi Gabbard and CO are faultless and untouchable. For example, Trump moving in a more pro-abortion direction is just one clear area of concern for conservatives and Christians.

But as we should know – despite the massive media coverup for Kamala – compared to her and Tim, this really is the dream team. It really is the choice we need to make if we want to rescue America. There simply are no other options on offer at the moment. That may be less than ideal, but it is the reality we face.